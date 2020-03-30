Bausch Health Companies: Debt, Cash And Goodwill

I am neutral on the stock, but if a couple of events occur, then the company can turn the corner.

The stock’s value is now at 5% of what it used to be in 2015.

"It's easy to complain that pharmaceutical companies place profits over people and apparently care more about hair loss than TB. However, many in the pharmaceutical industry would be glad for the opportunity to reorient their research toward medicines that are truly needed, provided only that such research is financially sustainable." - Thomas Pogge

Bausch Health Companies (BHC) is high on goodwill and intangible assets on the asset side and debt on the liabilities side. The company may own valuable brands, but that’s done zilch for its investors. BHC’s slide has been swift and steep, and it occurred because of regulatory change in drug prices. It took 5 long years (2010–15) for the stock to rise from $15 to $264 and just 18 months to reclaim its 2010 lows. It is still available at those low 2016 levels.

Despite BHC’s valuable product portfolio and business verticals, I am neutral on it and here are the reasons why.

Goodwill & Intangible Assets

BHC has $23.3 billion of Goodwill and Intangible Assets on its books. It owns $1.74 billion (net) fixed assets and its long-term debt is a massive $24.66 billion.

The implications are clear – that BHC has borrowed long term to fund its acquisitions, valued its buys at a certain price, and booked the premiums as intangible assets. The result is a balance sheet that is more or less intrinsic, something that investors can see but not feel. The company amortizes its intangible assets every year, but their book value is so humongous that it will take many years for a complete write-off.

Debt Woes & Cash Flows

BHC is overloaded with $24.66 billion long-term debt on which it pays an annual interest of $1.61 billion, which averages to a 6.49% rate. Actually, this huge liability can turn out to be an opportunity if BHC is successful in either renegotiating or restructuring its debt to a much lower rate. The company has responded to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 disruption by shelving its plan to raise $3.25 billion debt intended to refinance the existing debt and waiting for a more opportunistic moment.

Extinguishing debt should be one of the company’s primary goals. In 2019, BHC earned an operating income of $1.33 billion, paid $1.61 billion as interest expense, and ended up with a loss of $1.78 billion from continuing operations. Assuming the same level of operating income from 2020 onwards, BHC needs to reduce its interest burden by at least 25% to start generating shareholder-friendly numbers.

Debt is also hurting BHC’s cash flows. In 2019, BHC generated $1.5 billion in operating cash, invested $419 million, and issued $1.44 billion debt. As of Dec 31, 2020, BHC had $3.244 billion cash on hand that included proceeds of $2.5 billion from an offering of unsecured notes in Dec 2019.

Debt is frying BHC’s balance sheet and interest is cannibalizing its operating income. The company should proactively reduce its debt, in my opinion.

Summing Up Prospects in 2020

BHC will reduce its investment intensity in 2020 and focus on its underinvested businesses like GI, Bausch & Lomb Surgical and Optho Rx. It also plans to invest $300 million in assets in 2020. The company’s 2020 guidance has provided $50 million towards the coronavirus impact. Per its guidance, this year should be largely uneventful for the company because the same old story is likely to play out.

So, how can an investor value BHC? The company does not own a brand with massive value such as Pepsi or Nike – and, therefore, putting a price on its brands needs professional assessment, and that isn’t available at the moment. The only number available is its market capitalization, which is a meager $5.44 billion. No investor will venture near the stock after comparing its market cap with intangibles and debt – it just doesn’t make the cut.

Nevertheless, there is a glimmer of hope, though my rating is neutral.

Existing and new investors can track the following events:

a) Any aggressive moves by the company to sell its brands or verticals at a market-friendly valuation.

b) Debt restructuring in this period of falling interest rates and negative yields. If the company can end up saving 2% on its interest expense, it could make a huge difference.

Either one of these factors is a bull trigger. Watch out for such developments and consider entering the stock if that happens.

