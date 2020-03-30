Simulations Plus Looking To Restart Its Ascent
About: Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP)
by: Individual Trader
Summary
The share price is now well off its 2020 bottom which it printed on the 16th of March.
Simulations' products are in hot demand right now.
We outline the risk as shares continue their ascent here.
Simulations Plus (SLP) offers consulting services as well as develops software in the drug discovery niche. In recent times, Simulations has endeavoured to become more valuable to its customers. It has done this