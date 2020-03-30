Simulations Plus Looking To Restart Its Ascent

The share price is now well off its 2020 bottom which it printed on the 16th of March.

Simulations Plus (SLP) offers consulting services as well as develops software in the drug discovery niche. In recent times, Simulations has endeavoured to become more valuable to its customers. It has done this through the hiring of more scientists for its team as well as through some strategic acquisitions. Furthermore, strong bottom line growth is expected from Simulations both this year and next as present market conditions are definitely playing into the company's hands.

The firm reported its first quarter numbers on the 9th of January this year. The company reported a slight earnings beat on sales of $9.4 million. Since we are in the middle of the company's fiscal year, if we take the last four quarters ($8.5 million, $9.9 million, $8 million, and $9.4 million) and tot them up, we get a trailing top-line average of $35.8 million. This means we are already up 5% over last year's sales numbers. The company hopes to bring in just under $40 million in sales this year which would be a 16%+ growth rate.

This expected growth rate would be above what Simulations has averaged over the past decade. Its first quarter report definitely looked promising as net sales actually increased by 25% over the first quarter of 12 months prior. That number takes the pressure off the final three quarters with respect to meeting guidance.

Although costs were up across the board at Simulations, earnings growth continues to outperform. Net profit hit $2.1 million which was a whopping 34% increase over the same quarter of 12 months prior. Obviously, these types of numbers have strengthened Simulations' balance sheet as well as increased its cash flow generation. Again, over a trailing twelve-month average, operating cash flow comes in at $11.7 million which is the highest we have even seen in Simulations.

Obviously, the market has been rewarding the company for these growth numbers as we see on the chart below. When we dividend the annual trailing sales number mentioned above ($35.8 million) into the present market cap ($576 million), we get a price to sales ratio of 16.08.

This really is the question growth-minded investors need to be asking themselves at present with respect to Simulations. Is the firm worth 16 times its sales? Time will tell but any well-run company in the drug discovery software niche at present will have huge demand if their product is good.

Simulations' profitability metrics remain well ahead of the industry. Its return on equity metric comes in at 25.4% whereas its gross margins come in at 73%. The question is how long can Simulations fend off would-be competitors encroaching in on its space. Markets that demonstrate high profitability always attract competition in droves. Again, it will be interesting to see if Simulations can ring-fence their market-leading products over the long term.

Simulations will need to corner its customers considering its valuation and here is why. Being value investors as opposed to growth investors, we always favor investing in out of favor stocks preferably trading below their intrinsic values. Let's go through a hypothetical example of why we prefer this investing strategy.

Simulations Plus is presently trading at approximately $33 a share and has 17 million shares outstanding. As mentioned, its sales multiple is 16. Now the industry average in this sector with respect to how much sales are worth (sales multiple) is 4.71. For simplification purposes, we will say that the industry (as an average) is trading at $33 a share and has the same amount of shares outstanding (17 million) on average per company. Therefore, the market caps of both firms are the same, but the sales of the industry on average are $119 million compared to Simulations' $35.8 million.

Now, Simulations has been growing its sales at an annual clip of 15% over the past decade. Let's say, it improves its products even more and demand soars. Let's say the company increases its top-line growth rate by 50% over the next 12 months. The average firm in this industry (although participating in a hot industry) only manages 10% growth over 12 months. Here are how the numbers stand after 12 months.

Simulations' sales increased to $53.7 million whereas the industry increased to $131 million. Here is how the sales multiples came out after 12 months assuming a flat market and the float remaining the same across the board.

Simulations' sales multiple would drop to 10.44 whereas the industry would drop to 4.28. As we can see, despite Simulations' record-breaking year, there is still a lot of daylight between its valuation and the competition. In fact, it would have to repeat this feat for plenty of years to come and hope the industry remains flat to come anywhere near what the industry is trading at present.

What is the takeaway here? The takeaway is that present shareholders need Simulations to continue to hit it out of the park for many years to come in order to see consistent gains in the share price. This is the only way its present valuation can be justified. Although gross margins remain attractive at around 74%, they have been declining somewhat over the past 5 years. Reversion to the mean usually happens in every market. Let's see what the second quarter brings.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.