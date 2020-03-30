XLK Weekly: Failed Breakdown Early Week Before A Rally To 82.51s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLK price action.

As noted in last week’s XLK Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery lower, barring failure of 77.34s as resistance. This primary expectation did not play out as a failed sell-side breakdown developed in Monday’s auction. Buyers emerged there before a gap higher open in Tuesday’s trade drove price higher back above key support. A rally phase then ensued to 82.51s through mid-week where sell excess halted the buy-side sequence ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 78.59s.

23–27 March 2020:

This week’s auction saw selling interest, 70.69s, early in Monday’s trade as a sell-side breakdown attempt developed through last week’s key support. Price discovery lower developed, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 68.10s, where buy interest amidst buy excess, halted the sell-side sequence. Balance developed, 68.10s-72.22s, before buying interest emerged, 70.05s, ahead of Monday’s close. Monday’s late buyers held the auction as a gap higher open developed in Tuesday’s trade. Price discovery higher developed to 77.67s at/near key resistance into Tuesday’s close.

Buying interest emerged early in Wednesday’s auction before a buy-side breakout above key resistance, 77.34s, ensued. Price discovery higher developed, achieving a stopping point, 81.08s, before a pullback unfolded to 77.16s, testing the breakout into Wednesday’s close. Buying interest emerged,78.49s, early in Thursday’s auction before price discovery higher continued, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 82.51s, early in Friday’s trade. Sell excess developed there amidst a negative delta, halting the buy-side sequence before before a pullback developed to 78.52s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 78.59s.

This week’s auction saw a failed sell-side breakdown early week result in price discovery higher through key resistance to 82.51s. Within the larger context, this week’s auction developed a structural buy excess/support following the breakdown below January support, 94.71s.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week’s auction will center upon response to this week’s resistance, 78.52s-82.51s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this key area would target key supply above, 82.51s-84.38s/87.65s-89.44s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure at this key support would target key supports below, 72.22s/68.10s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path near-term is buy-side barring failure of 77.16s as resistance. Within this near-term context, the intermediate term (3-6 month) bias is bearish barring failure of 94.71s as resistance.

When looking under the hood of XLK, the performance of the ETF hinges largely upon the behavior of two stocks, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Together, they have accounted for 486 and 510 basis points of XLK’s return since the January 2019 low, respectively. Weakness in these shares will likely have a significant effect on XLK’s price action.

It is worth noting that breadth, based on the S&P Technology Sector Bullish Percent Index, saw a historic collapse in breadth from February into March before a historic rise in breadth back to bullish extreme. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, saw similar behavior. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish breadth with structural confirmation. Market structure is bearish while breadth is now becoming bullish. While market structure and breadth diverge, caution is warranted before any buying location may develop.

The market structure, order flow, and breadth posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

