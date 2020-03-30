This Is 2020, Not 1987, And Not 1918

During the last few weeks, the S&P 500 (SPY) declined about 36%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) declined 38.5% and I read several articles comparing the current stock market crash with similar events in the past. And while it definitely makes sense to take a look at the financial history to find similar patterns and maybe draw conclusions, we have to be careful which comparisons make sense and which don't.

Two comparisons were quite prominent in the last few days: On the one hand the comparison to the market crash in 1987 and on the other hand the comparison to the Spanish Flu in 1918. In the following article, I will argue why we could learn a lot from the Spanish Flu, but why it doesn't make any sense to draw conclusions from the stock market behavior during these times and why it could be even dangerous for investors to assume similar stock market behavior right now.

1987: The Quick Correction

We start with looking at the stock market correction in 1987 as most people compare the current market to the crash in 1987. Although the past few weeks were pretty extreme, Black Monday in 1987 is still holding the record for the biggest one-day drop in the history of the US stock market. And the 1987 bear market is still the most famous example for a short, but steep correction, and a large portion of that correction happened in a single day (22% drop on October 19, 1987 - a day, which is now famous as Black Monday). And as the current correction also happened within just a few weeks, the idea of comparing the two bear markets suggests a comparison. But in my opinion, there are three (or even four) reasons why 1987 was completely different than 2020 and why it could be dangerous to bet on a similar quick recovery and assume we already saw the bottom.

First of all, we can look at the fundamental economy in the United States. In 1987, we witnessed a bear market, but not a recession, and the economy did not really present any reasons for a steep correction. While the US economy also was in good shape until a few weeks ago, I think nobody is doubting any more that the United States (and most other industrialized countries) will enter a recession. A first strong indicator is the number of initial claims for unemployment, which was 3.3 million in the last week (by far the highest number ever) after the previous week already saw a huge increase to about 280,000.

(Source: FRED)

A second difference and reason why we can't compare 1987 to 2020 is the valuation. While the CAPE Ratio shortly before the Black Monday in 1987 was about 17, the stock market peaked at almost twice that level (around 33) in the current cycle. In the past few years, valuation didn't matter for a lot of people (at least it seemed that way), but considering that the stock market is currently still trading with a Shiller P/E ratio of 24 (after crashing) should make us cautious as corrections very seldom stopped with the market still trading at such a high CAPE ratio (happened only after the Dotcom bubble).

(Source: Shiller PE Ratio)

A third aspect we can look at is the regression to the trend - which seems often to go hand in hand with valuation levels, but nevertheless is a different way to look at stock market prices. In 1987, the S&P 500 was trading below the long-term trendline, while in this cycle we were trading 130% above the long term trendline, which is the highest number since ever. Even in 2000, the S&P 500 was trading "only" 128% above the long-term trendline. In 2000 for example, we also didn't fall back to the long-term trendline but stopped way before. It took until 2009 before the S&P 500 hit the long-term trendline again.

(Source: Advisor Perspectives)

Aside from these three points, there are more differences we can point out. Starting with debt levels that are much higher right now (especially in the United States) and therefore pose a huge threat to the financial system, all the way to interest rates near zero, making it much more difficult for the Fed to react with its usual tools. All this should make it clear that we can't compare 2020 to 1987.

1918: Another Comparison

A second comparison we often saw is the Spanish Flu in the years between 1918 and 1920. While the comparison to 1987 could make sense because of the similar steep correction, the comparison to 1918 and the Spanish Flu make sense as the threat was pretty similar and it's probably the only pandemic with millions of people killed where we have extensive (financial) data. The most reasonable estimates assume about 50 million deaths in the timeframe between January 1918 and December 1920 while other estimates see the number as high as 100 million people killed all over the world.

I read articles comparing the current stock market correction to the bear market in 1917 (marked yellow) and you probably see for yourself why this is complete nonsense as it was not before March 1918 that the outbreak of flu-like illness was detected in the United States and the first mention of influenza appears in an April 5 weekly public health report (according to the CDC timeline).

(Source: Own work based on Macrotrend)

The Spanish Flu occurred in three waves (the first wave occurred in the spring of 1918, the second wave occurred in the fall of 1918 and the third and final wave occurred in the winter of 1918 and spring of 1919) and I marked that timeframe red in the chart above. We can see that the stock market actually rallied during that time. The following recession in the years 1920 and 1921 might have to do with the Spanish Flu, but the recession rather stemmed from the difficulties in working through the shift from a wartime economy to a peacetime economy. During this bear market, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined about 45%.

Comparing 2020 to the timeframe between 1917 and 2021 in any way is extremely difficult and doesn't make much sense. We can learn a lot from the Spanish Flu, but drawing a conclusion about the stock market behavior is nonsense. Aside from World War I, which lasted until November 1918 and had a huge influence on the economy, the CAPE ratio also was extremely low during that time. In 1921, the CAPE ratio was only 4.8 - the lowest number in the last 150 years. The stock market also was trading below the long-term trendline (in 1920, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 59% below the long-term trendline) and all these distinctions make it hard to compare the two times.

Long story short: It doesn't make any sense to compare the current situation of the stock market to the situation during the years 1917 and 1921 and trying to draw any conclusions about what might happen in 2020 in the stock market or how steep the market might fall is just nonsense.

1929: The Worst Case

I don't want to scare anyone and spread doom and gloom, but while we mentioned above that the current correction looks similar to the correction (or, bear market) that happened in 1987, there's another famous bear market, which started very similar with a quick and steep correction but turned out to be completely different than the 1987 correction. I am talking about the year 1929 and the bear market during the Great Depression.

(Source: Own work based on Macrotrends)

I don't say that we are necessarily facing a similar steep bear market as in the years between 1929 and 1932, but when trying to find past bear markets we can compare the current situation to, the year 1929 could be considered a prime candidate. Not only was the CAPE Ratio at the cycle peak very similar (about 32-33) and the indices were trading way above the long-term trendline (79% above in 1929 and even 130% in 2020), but in the decade leading up to the cycle peak, the stock market saw a huge rally in both cases (about 470% in 1929 and about 410% in 2020). And while we don't know yet how severe the economic consequences will be, we can at least assume that both times (1929 and 2020) saw (and will see) economic contraction and a rising unemployment in the following quarters.

So, it definitely makes sense to compare 2020 to 1929 and keep the Great Depression and the stock market crash as a warning example in mind - even though I don't think the stock market will fall so steep. In my opinion, the absolute worst-case scenario would be a drop to the 2009 lows, which would reflect an 80% decline (but I consider that scenario as rather unlikely).

2020: What Will Come?

While many people seem to be extremely bullish again and assume that we already saw the low on March 23, 2020, I think stocks and the major US indices will drop lower. But the decisive question is: How low will the S&P 500 or Dow Jones Industrial Average drop? In order to determine potential targets where the bear market might come to an end, we can use different methods.

We can for example use valuation metrics like the CAPE Ratio. The long-term mean of the CAPE ratio is 16.7, and when assuming that the S&P 500 will return to the mean this would lead to a price target of 1,600 to 1,650 for the S&P 500. Of course, that number can only be rough guidance as it's extremely unlikely that a correction will stop at the long-term mean of the CAPE ratio. It's also difficult to calculate that number as the earnings of the next few quarters will have an effect and if these earnings should be extremely low (which has to be expected), this has an effect on the CAPE ratio (not a huge effect as we are looking at the average earnings of the last 10 years, but definitely an effect).

Additionally, we can use the long-term trendline and assume a regression to the trend. In order to hit the long-term trendline again, the S&P 500 has to fall to about 1,450 points. Similar to the CAPE ratio, the long-term trendline also is just some form of guidance, but it seems extremely unlikely that the major indices will bottom exactly at the long-term trendline. It's also possible that we fall below the long-term trendline, which means the S&P 500 could fall even lower.

A third way to determine potential downward targets is by using technical analysis. The most likely target, in my opinion, is about 1,550 points for the S&P 500, which would be a pullback to the highs of the Dotcom bubble and the Financial Crisis. This would reflect a decline of 55%. Other potential targets could be the highs of 2015 (around 2,100 points), which we almost reached on March 23, 2020, and the lows of 2015 and 2016 (around 1,800 points). In this area, we also find the 200-month simple moving average, which was reached in most bear markets in the past.

(Source: Own work based on Metatrader 4)

As mentioned above, the worst potential scenario, in my opinion, is a full correction of the last bull market, which would lead to a drop to 666 points for the S&P 500, but so far I don't consider this scenario as being likely, but I also wouldn't rule it out. It depends on a lot of different factors, which we can't really know right now: How effective the different countries will be in containing the virus, how long the lockdown (or lockdown-like status) will last and how drastic the consequences for the economy will be (credit and business defaults, unemployment and so on).

Conclusion

In the past few days, I read several comments and articles that this is the buying opportunity of a lifetime and was always asking myself how a 35% drop and stocks still trading above long-term valuation averages can create the buying opportunity of a lifetime. And it's exactly this kind of bullish confidence that should make us confident that the bear market isn't over. Sentiment is often a contra-indicator!

