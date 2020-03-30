Tesla Faces Existential Risks

The company faces existential risk from the combination of demand deterioration and its balance sheet, and the recent coronavirus scare is only going to catalyze further share price decline.

Tesla has been a battleground stock over the last months, and its equity share prices have fallen significantly over the last month.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been a battleground stock over the last months, with bulls finding a lot to celebrate as the stock price neared $1000 in February. With the recent coronavirus pandemic scare and all that it has brought to the markets, shares trade just a touch above $500 today.

I believe TSLA faces existential risk based on what is happening in the world today, and that this recent scare and economic recession will only catalyze further share price decline. I believe the days of TSLA as a $500+ stock are numbered, and that long investors should carefully consider their next moves with their holdings.

Existential Risk

TSLA's balance sheet is the existential risk the company faces today. Debt maturities will be the reason common equity holders may be left holding the bag. There has been much ink spilled here and elsewhere on this topic, but the recent global crisis around the coronavirus and corresponding decrease in TSLA demand makes this incredibly relevant today.

On March 19, the company filed an 8-K "Tesla Operational Update" with the SEC:

In the past few days, we have met with local, state and federal officials. We have followed and are continuing to follow all legal directions and safety guidelines with respect the operations of our facilities, and have honored the Federal Government’s direction to continue operating. Despite taking all known health precautions, continued operations in certain locations has caused challenges for our employees, their families and our suppliers.

This is a bit misleading. In fact, CEO Musk was in direct defiance of the Alameda County, CA Sheriff's Office that TSLA needed to comply with the San Francisco Bay Area shelter-in-place order by operating the company's Fremont, CA factory. Finally, the company decided to comply.

As such, we have decided to temporarily suspend production at our factory in Fremont, from end of day March 23, which will allow an orderly shutdown. Basic operations will continue in order to support our vehicle and energy service operations and charging infrastructure, as directed by the local, state and federal authorities. Our factory in New York will temporarily suspend production as well, except for those parts and supplies necessary for service, infrastructure and critical supply chains. Operations of our others facilities will continue, including Nevada and our service and Supercharging network.

This makes sense as New York has been one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak. The Supercharging network continuing is great for current TSLA vehicle owners, but does not bring in meaningful revenue for the corporate entity.

Per the latest 10-K, TSLA has four primary owned and leased manufacturing facilities:

With the Gigafactory Shanghai back up and running with a vengeance, we know Shanghai and Nevada are running while Fremont and New York are shut down for the time being. A slowdown or shutdown of the Nevada facility as the coronavirus pandemic spreads in the U.S. in the coming weeks is certainly within the range of outcomes. The takeaway here is that TSLA's production capabilities are significantly impaired for the short term until things normalize. No doubt Musk was trying (dangerously) to downplay the pandemic at first.

Back to the March 19 announcement:

In many locations, we are in the process of implementing “touchless deliveries” so customers can continue to take delivery of their vehicle in a seamless and safe way. Due to the unique over-the-air connectivity of our vehicles, customers are able to unlock their new cars at a delivery parking lot via the Tesla App, sign any remaining relevant paperwork that has been placed in their car, and return that paperwork to an on-site drop-off location prior to leaving. This method provides additional convenience and comfort.

Touchless deliveries sound great at first glance. It is good for the company that deliveries can still continue while locations are "closed." The bigger problem for me is the point-of-sale interactions new potential customers can have with cars in the stores. Being able to touch and sit inside the cars is a huge selling point for these sleek, futuristic electric vehicles. No doubt there are Teslaphiles sitting at home with a small proportion comfortable enough with the product to order online, but I imagine a significant percentage of the target market is postponing their purchase decisions until they can take advantage of experiencing or perhaps even test driving a Tesla vehicle for themselves.

So I would consider touchless deliveries "table stakes" and not a huge incremental positive for the company in this time of crisis. I would draw an analogy between interactions customers can have at the physical Tesla stores before placing an order and travel companies (which have been hit significantly in this coronavirus "shutdown") suffering loss of future bookings. In this context, TSLA's touchless deliveries are analogous to a travel company dealing with a customer's existing booking from months ago when they planned their trip. While Tesla can recognize revenue from the touchless delivery while the travel company cannot, the benefit is limited to past customer conversions and does not meaningfully help future sales figures.

Now for the most important part of the release: cash.

Our cash position at the end of Q4 2019 was $6.3B before our recent $2.3B capital raise. We believe this level of liquidity is sufficient to successfully navigate an extended period of uncertainty. At the end of Q4 2019, we had available credit lines worth approximately $3B including working capital lines for all regions as well as financing for the expansion of our Shanghai factory.

Indeed, Musk and team are looking brilliant for having raised the $2.31 billion in net proceeds from secondary equity financing in mid-February. While this transaction diluted equity holders, it strengthened TSLA's balance sheet meaningfully and (at least for the short term) quelled the cries of bears around TSLA's future debt service issues. However, while this move was quite timely, I believe TSLA is still in trouble from the balance sheet perspective - even more so when coupled with the inevitable near-term decrease in sales as a result of the coronavirus disruptions.

Source: 2019 TSLA 10-K filed with SEC

As per TSLA's 2019 10-K statement, filed with the SEC in February, February's $2.31 billion of net proceeds from equity financing combined with the $6.27 billion of cash on the balance sheet at 2019 year-end should have given them $8.58 billion in pro forma cash. This, along with undrawn amounts on already existing credit facilities, puts TSLA in a great position to deal with the next several years' worth of maturities, but in the event the pandemic is a longer-term disruption event, there could be serious problems meeting maturities.

The corporate credit markets have been impacted significantly and TSLA's ability to refinance debt at favorable interest rates is likely impaired for the near term. In this world, the likely outcome is further equity issuance, diluting shareholders even more significantly into the future to meet debt service obligations. This does not even take into account the company's operating and finance lease obligations:

Source: 2019 TSLA 10-K filed with SEC

Given the significant amount of operating leverage TSLA has, in the event near-term consumer demand destruction results in any negative impact to operating cash flows (which contributed $2.1 billion in 2018 and $2.4 billion in 2019, respectively, in cash to the company), the company simply does not have much cushion to avoid diluting equity shareholders much further. This will become immediately apparent to the market upon the first equity financing event and will likely cause the stock price to fall, causing a vicious cycle of worse and worse dilution at progressively lower and lower stock price levels to meet maturities. This is, of course, a significantly bad outcome for long equity holders of TSLA - but one I believe deserves a high probability in TSLA's range of outcomes in this new market environment.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a tragic human toll and totally paralyzed sectors of the economy, but more importantly for TSLA, it has likely curtailed near-term demand for its products. Ability to pay is paramount for many Tesla buyers, especially those focused more on the more "affordable" Model 3, which was the best-selling U.S. electric vehicle by a huge margin in 2019. As unemployment figures skyrocket in the U.S., one of TSLA's primary markets, ability to pay for these expensive vehicles is only going to get worse until the panic subsides and the economy normalizes.

Source: Business Insider

Make no mistake: Elon Musk deserves great credit for catalyzing global automakers to get on the electric vehicle train. Without his efforts at TSLA, it is likely the electric vehicle future would be many, many years away. Instead, EVs are rapidly taking market share from traditional ICE automobiles, with TSLA's Model X, Model S, and Model 3 leading the way. However, given the increased competition from all sides, I am not sure TSLA will retain its market-leading position after several years of intense competition from experienced automakers who have production facilities optimized for mass production - and this competition is the killer risk for the company even in the world where things "normalize" relative to the virus.

While bulls might contend that battery technology at TSLA may be years ahead, there are many reports of competitors poaching TSLA's engineers, so I believe a convergence over time is more likely than not on the battery technology front. Regardless, consumers are being introduced more choice - and the longer this slowdown lasts, the more level the playing field will be for competitors, who are racing to eat away at TSLA's market share. To remain a bull at these elevated levels, one must believe that TSLA will continue to dominate the market for electric vehicles long into the future.

One bull recently explained his thesis to me: "TSLA dominates the EV market today. One day, all cars will be EVs. Therefore, TSLA will dominate the entire auto market one day." Needless to say, the competitive element pokes a major hole in this argument. Even if you assume TSLA could maintain 5-10% market share in EVs in the long run, the production capacity issues which many others have detailed will prevail in the short run to prevent that long run scenario from becoming reality.

Risks To Bear Case

Obviously, Elon Musk is very good at burning short sellers. From "funding secured" to finding a new product to launch for Wall Street analysts to build into their growth forecasts, Musk has demonstrated that betting against him is generally not a good idea. Those who are short should consider the arsenal of tactics available to TSLA's CEO fully before increasing short exposure. Combined with the significant compensation incentives Elon Musk has to get TSLA's stock price to go up, this is a significant risk.

Moreover, if there is a "v-shaped" economic recovery and the world largely returns to normal over the coming few months, TSLA may not face any near-term liquidity issues at all and the company will likely see a dramatic increase in share price. I find this outcome of the world to be very improbable, and believe that aggregate demand destruction for the company's products will likely be more permanent in nature.

It is great for many in need that TSLA is mobilizing resources to deliver ventilators to places in our country that are in dire need. TSLA joins other automakers including Ford (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) in repurposing production resources toward manufacturing of important medical equipment in this time of need. After the dust settles, though, and business as usual returns to the world, I am not sure TSLA will be in a strong position as a company due to the fundamental demand deterioration that has taken place for its cars. In turn, this will put the company in dire straits when it comes to dealing with the debt issues.

Conclusion

Recent events will catalyze further losses for TSLA share prices. Avoid TSLA shares above $500 or considering increasing short exposure in a disciplined manner. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.