Nickel Monthly News For The Month Of March 2020

Nickel market news - global nickel ore production will fall by 15.4% y-o-y in 2020 as a result of the introduction of a nickel ore export ban in Indonesia.

Nickel spot prices were lower in March, and the LME inventory was flat.

Welcome to the nickel miners news for March. The past month saw nickel prices lower and minimal coronavirus disruptions for now. From what I can gather online, the month-long lockdown of Manila and the island of Luzon has not impacted the nickel exports from Southern Philippines. For now there is no lockdown in Indonesia; however, there are some reports of regional areas going into lockdown. Russian and Australian nickel supply is still ok.

Meanwhile many of the junior nickel miners made strong progress this month.

Nickel price news

As of March 26, the nickel spot price was USD 5.09, down from USD 5.59 last month. Nickel inventory at the London Metals Exchange (LME) was about the same as last month at 229,860 tonnes (229,448 tonnes in February).

Nickel spot prices - 5-year chart - USD 5.09/lb

Source: InfoMine.com

Nickel demand v supply

The chart below shows nickel is forecast to be in deficit after ~2020-2022 (note it is a bit outdated now).

Source: Wood Mackenzie

Note: Some others such as BMI have been forecasting a nickel surplus by 2020 due to increased Indonesian production and reduced Asian demand.

As a reminder, the November 2017 McKinsey report stated:

"If annual electric vehicle [EV] production reaches 31 million vehicles by 2025 as expected then demand for high-purity class 1 nickel is likely to increase significantly from 33 Kt in 2017 to 570 Kt in 2025." Note: That is a 17 fold increase in just 8 years, albeit only on Class 1 nickel.

Nickel demand from EVs set to surge 5x from 2020 to 2025

Source: Fastmarkets

Nickel Market News

On March 2 Investing News reported:

Robert Friedland: Copper is the EV story, demand to rise 900 percent. The dreams of EV makers are not going to become a reality without copper, nickel, lithium and cobalt among other metals, according to Friedland. According to Friedland, by 2030 the Earth's population will reach 8.5 billion, with at least 5 billion people living in urban areas. As the population grows, the need for quality clean air will increase. Friedland mentioned that nine out of 10 people in the world are breathing polluted air, with some studies showing that it is killing more people than smoking, wars and AIDs combined. The founder of Ivanhoe mentioned how major miners are divesting coal assets or looking for ways to reduce emissions, while carmakers such as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) [FWB:VOW) continue to make announcements about upcoming electric car models, which are expected to number 230 by 2021.

On March 13 Mining.com reported:

Philippines to dethrone Indonesia as largest global nickel ore producer. Global nickel ore production will fall by 15.4% y-o-y in 2020 as a result of the introduction of a nickel ore export ban in Indonesia, despite rising production growth in competitor the Philippines as well as steady output in other major producers - Australia, Canada and Russia......In the longer term, Fitch forecasts global nickel production to grow by an annual average rate of 1.7% y-o-y over 2020-2029, a significant slowdown from the 6.7% y-o-y average achieved over 2010-2019, which was boosted by higher nickel prices at the time and strong Indonesian output before another export ban in 2014. By 2029, Fitch expects global annual nickel production to reach 2.8 million tonnes, up from 2.1 million tonnes in 2020.

Global nickel ore forecast production by country 2020-29

Source: Mining.com courtesy of Fitch Solutions

On March 23, Fastmarkets reported:

"Five ways the coronavirus is affecting the minors, ores and alloys markets."

On March 27, Fastmarkets reported:

"Battery raw materials report 27/03: Nickel sulphate price down due to falling LME nickel price and lackluster EV demand in China amid the coronavirus outbreak."

Nickel Company News

Producers

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Vale plans a US$1.7B Voisey's Bay expansion plan to boost its nickel production.

On March 22, Vale SA announced:

"Vale brings 5 million test kits and medical supplies to Brazil, in humanitarian aid."

On March 24, Vale SA announced:

"Vale informs on disbursement of its revolving credit lines. Vale S.A. ("Vale") informs on the decision to disburse US$ 5 billion from its Revolving Credit Lines maturing June 2022 (US$ 2 bn) and December 2024 (US$ 3 bn). In making the decision, the Company assessed the increased risks presented to the business by the COVID-19 pandemic and concluded that it would be prudent to take advantage of its strong balance sheet to navigate through the next few months with increased cash reserves."

On March 24, Vale SA announced:

Vale announces temporary aid package for suppliers....The estimate is that, through these measures, the company will inject about R$ 160 million into the Brazilian economy in the coming days with the anticipation of payments to small and medium-sized companies.

Norilsk Nickel [LSX:MNOD] (OTCPK:NILSY)

On March 6, Norilsk Nickel announced:

Finnish battery industry intensifies cooperation: Fortum, BASF, and Nornickel sign cooperation agreement on battery recycling. Fortum, BASF, and Nornickel have signed a letter of intent to plan a battery recycling cluster in Harjavalta, Finland, serving the electric vehicle market. This would enable a successful "closed loop" cycle to re-use the critical metals present in used batteries.

On March 25, Norilsk Nickel announced: "Nornickel unveils initiatives to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on its employees and partners."

BHP Group [ASX:BHP] (NYSE:BHP)

In 2017, BHP announced a US$43.3m investment in its Nickel West project to enable conversion to nickel sulphate.

On March 19, BHP Group announced:

BHP increases support for local business and contract labour hire during Covid-19 pandemic. BHP will reduce payment terms for small, local and Indigenous businesses as part of a program to support its communities and regional economies during the COVID-19 pandemic. BHP will make immediate payments of outstanding invoices. The accelerated payment program is expected to deliver approximately $100 million more quickly into the hands of our small business partners.

On March 20, BHP Group announced: "BHP to hire 1500 to support operations and the economy."

On March 25, BHP Group announced: "BHP establishes $50 million [AUD] Vital Resources Fund to help support regional communities."

Jinchuan Group [HK:2362]

On March 25, Jinchuan Group announced: "Jinchuan International announces 2019 annual results records US$1,247 million revenue, copper and cobalt production volume continue to increase."

Highlights include:

"During 2019, the Group recorded revenue of US$1,246.9 million, in which revenue from the trading of mineral and metal products segment was US$781.5 million.

Mine production continued to increase, the Group produced 73,057t of copper and 5,070t of cobalt, and the production was 18.6% and 6.7% higher respectively in 2019 as compared to 2018.

Cost of mining operations decreased by 7.2% in 2019 due to less foreign ore was secured by Ruashi Mine during the year ended 31 December 2019 as Ruashi Mine focused on the development of own mine resources."

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) [LSX:GLEN]

On February 27, Glencore announced: "Glencore donates medical equipment to Wuhan hospitals."

On March 5, Glencore announced: "2019 annual report of Glencore plc."

On March 20, Glencore announced:

Update on COVID-19. Ivan Glasenberg, CEO, Glencore, commented: "We continue to closely monitor and respond to events surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Our first priority is the health and wellbeing of all of our people and the broader community. "We have formulated our response in partnership with our expert medical advisors, taking into account advice from governments across the countries where we operate, and global bodies such as the World Health Organisation. "Through our business continuity planning, we aim to minimise disruption so we can continue to source and deliver the products that our customers need."

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (OTCPK:SMMYY)

On March 4, Simitomo Metal Mining Co. announced: "Sumitomo Metal Mining announces support for TCFD (Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures)."

On March 4, Simitomo Metal Mining Co. announced: "Formulated "Vision for 2030" to work towards our long-term vision of "Becoming the World Leader in the non-ferrous metals industry"

Anglo American [LSX:AAL] (OTCPK:AAUKF)

On March 20, Anglo American announced:

Anglo American focuses COVID-19 response on people's health and business continuity. Mark Cutifani, Chief Executive of Anglo American, said: "We are taking all appropriate measures, often tailored to the specific nature and location of a particular site, to protect the safety, health and wellbeing of our people and all those who interact with our business around the world.

Eramet (OTCPK:ERMAY)

No news for the month.

Sherritt International (OTCPK:SHERF) [TSX:S]

On March 26, Sherritt International announced:

Sherritt announces 7-day extension of the early consent date in connection with its transaction.

IGO Limited [ASX:IGO] (OTC:IIDDY) (formerly Independence Group)

On March 4, IGO Limited announced: "IGO enters $15m earn-in agreement in Paterson Province."

On March 12, IGO Limited announced:

Plumridge Nickel JV expands Fraser Range exploration. Arrow Minerals Limited [Arrow] is pleased to announce the Plumridge Nickel Joint Venture (Independence Group NL [IGO, ASX:IGO] 90%, Arrow 10%) has increased its exploration licence holding in the Fraser Range Province by over 160km2 via a successful ballot in three exploration licence applications......

On March 20, IGO Limited announced:

Business update - Covid-19. IGO Limited provides the following update to the market on its response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the current status of operations. IGO has been proactively managing the potential impact of COVID-19 since late January 2020 and has developed a Prevention, Preparation and Response Plan focused on doing our part to slow the spread of the virus, ensuring the health and safety of our people, and limiting the risk to our operations. This plan has been progressively developed in line with the formal guidance of State and Federal health authorities and with the assistance of an external healthcare consultant.

Western Areas Ltd. [ASX:WSA] (OTCPK:WNARF)

No significant news for the month.

Panoramic Resources [ASX:PAN] (OTCPK:PANRF)

Panoramic's Savannah mine and mill has a forecast life of mine average annual production rate of 10,800t of nickel, 6,100t of copper and 800t of cobalt metal contained in concentrate.

On February 28, Panoramic Resources announced: "Panoramic Resources Limited interim report for the half-year 31 December 2019."

On March 2, Panoramic Resources announced: "Barminco handover complete." Highlights include:

"Underground operational management of the Savannah Nickel Mine successfully transitioned to Barminco.

Further new underground fleet expected to arrive on site over coming weeks.

Targeted to deliver significant underground mining efficiencies and drive production volumes."

On March 27, Panoramic Resources announced: "COVID-19 response."

Highlights include:

"Safety and wellbeing of our employees and contractors is paramount.

Savannah Nickel Mine operating in-line with schedule.

Significant range of measures implemented to minimise risk of potential COVID-19 transmission and efficiently manage recent interstate and Kimberley region travel restrictions."

Nickel Mines Ltd [ASX:NIC]

No significant news for the month.

RNC Minerals [TSX:RNX] (OTCQX:RNKLF)

On March 26, RNC Minerals announced: "RNC announces strong fourth quarter results including gold production of 26,874 oz, adjusted earnings of $14 million, 2H19 AISC, guidance beat and no change to 2020 guidance."

Highlights include:

"2H19 All-in-sustaining-costs [AISC] 1 Beats 2H19 Guidance: 2H19 AISC 1 of US$1,144 per oz. was below the guided range of US$1,150-$1,250 per oz.

Beats 2H19 Guidance: 2H19 AISC of US$1,144 per oz. was below the guided range of US$1,150-$1,250 per oz. Consolidated 2020 Guidance reiterated: Production of 90,000-95,000 oz expected with AISC 1 of US$1,050-$1,200 per oz. RNC is targeting AISC 1 of ~US$1,000 per oz by the end of 2020. This assumes no significant interruption in operations as a result of the COVID-19 virus.

of US$1,050-$1,200 per oz. RNC is targeting AISC of ~US$1,000 per oz by the end of 2020. This assumes no significant interruption in operations as a result of the COVID-19 virus. Adjusted earnings 1 of $13.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $15.9 million for full year 2019.

of $13.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $15.9 million for full year 2019. Adjusted EPS 2 was $0.02 and $0.03 for 4Q19 and 2019, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $14.4 million for 4Q19 and $18.3 million for 2019.

was $0.02 and $0.03 for 4Q19 and 2019, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA was $14.4 million for 4Q19 and $18.3 million for 2019. Ongoing Cost Reductions: Consolidated AISC 1 was US$1,131, for the fourth quarter of 2019, an improvement of 4% over the third quarter of 2019 and 12% compared to the first half of 2019.

was US$1,131, for the fourth quarter of 2019, an improvement of 4% over the third quarter of 2019 and 12% compared to the first half of 2019. Strengthened Cash Position and Balance Sheet: RNC ended 2019 with a strong cash position of $34.7 million, net of a $3 million debt repayment, and working capital of $26.5 million.

Growing HGO Open Pit Pipeline: Recent drilling has driven mine life extensions of the Baloo and Fairplay North open pits.

Continued improvement at Higginsville mill: average availability up to 97% from 93% during the prior quarter.

Restructured Royalty at HGO: Unlocks significant production potential and lower costs, as previously announced on December 19, 2019.

HGO Exploration Success.....

Updated Dumont Feasibility Study: On May 30, 2019, RNC, announced the positive results of an updated feasibility study for the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt Project (US$920 million NPV 8% )....."

Axiom Mining [ASX:AVQ] (OTC:AXNNF)

On March 26, Axiom Mining announced:

Request for voluntary suspension. Axiom Mining Limited was placed in a trading halt on Monday, 27 May 2019, and subsequently requested suspension of its securities from 29 May 2019 to 24 March 2020....Axiom requests the securities remain in suspension until the earlier of the announcement to the market or the recommencement of trade in the Company's securities on Thursday, 30 April 2020.

Other nickel producers

Franco/Nevada (NYSE:FNV) [TSX:FNV], MMG [HK:1208], South32 (OTCPK:SOUHY) [ASX:S32], Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF) [TSX:LUN], Nickel Asia Corporation [PSE:NIKL] (OTC:NIKAY).

Note: First Quantum Minerals [TSX:FM] (OTCPK:FQVLF) plans to restart its Ravensthorpe nickel mine in early 2020.

Nickel juniors

Amur Minerals Corp. [LSE:AMC] [GR:A7L] (OTCPK:AMMCF)

No significant news for the month.

Poseidon Nickel [ASX:POS] (OTC:PSDNF)

On March 6, Poseidon Nickel announced: "106% upgrade of nickel reserve at Silver Swan." Highlights include:

Silver Swan Reserve Upgrade:

"Updated Ore Reserve for Silver Swan achieves a 106% increase in contained nickel metal to 130,000t @ 5.2% Ni (6,800 Ni tonnes)."

Black Swan Exploration:

"Large electromagnetic [EM] anomaly consistent with Massive Sulphides detected beneath Black Swan open pit and previously mined Gosling deposit.

Drilling of the EM anomaly to commence immediately."

Windarra Exploration:

"Assays received from recent RC program at Windarra's Crazy Diamond Prospect. PNRC0309 intersects 5m @ 0.75% Ni from 12m (ex-sulphides) including 1m @ 1.38% (approx. 0.8m true width)."

On March 26, Poseidon Nickel announced: "New massive sulphide intersection in Golden Swan EM anomaly."

Highlights include:

"New massive Ni sulphide lode named "Golden Swan" intersected as predicted by EM anomaly within the Black Swan mineralised channel.

19.5m (11.5m true width) of highly mineralised komatiite including 2m massive Ni sulphides in PBSD0029A from 739.5m down hole.

Assays prioritised and pending.

DHEM interpretations underway to assist further drilling."

Garibaldi Resources [TSXV:GGI] [GR:RQM] [LN:OUX6] (OTC:GGIFF)

On February 28, Garibaldi Resources announced:

Garibaldi identifies high-grade gold quartz vein system at "Casper", North of Nickel Mountain...... To gauge the potential for grade, the quartz vein was tested with 21 shallow drill holes to a maximum depth of 2.5meters using a Shaw Back Pack Drill. Eighteen of the holes returned significant gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc mineralization. Ten holes returned at least one 0.60m interval grading between 12.6g/t Au and 64.6g/t Au while silver grades from those samples along 17 meters of strike ranged from 16.3 g/t to 90.5 g/t.

Cassini Resources (OTC:CSSQF) [ASX:CZI]

On March 12, Cassini Resources announced: "Interim financial report for the half year ended 31 December 2019."

On March 26, Cassini Resources announced: "Mineralisation extended at Yarawindah Project."

Highlights include:

"Drilling results extend Ni-Cu sulphide bearing lode, now known as the "Avena Prospect".

Results demonstrate potential for high-grade, massive Ni-Cu sulphide mineralisation at shallow depths.

Multiple, distinct, mineralised mafic-ultramafic intrusions within the Project, open at depth and along strike.

Results from additional three diamond holes remain pending.

Surface geochemistry and EM surveys underway.

Emerging Ni-Cu-PGE sulphide province."

St George Mining Ltd [ASX:SGO] [GR:SOG]

The Cathedrals, Stricklands and Investigators nickel-copper discoveries (at Mt Alexander) are located on E29/638, which is held in joint venture by Western Areas Limited (25%) and St George (75%). St George is the Manager of the Project with Western Areas retaining a 25% non-contributing interest in the Project (in regard to E29/638 only) until there is a decision to mine.

On March 11, St George Mining Ltd announced: "St George finalises drill targets for major nickel-copper sulphide drill programme at Mt Alexander."

On March 13, St George Mining Ltd announced: "Half yearly report for the half year ended 31 December 2019."

Sama Resources [TSXV: SME] [GR;8RS] (OTCPK:SAMMF)

On March 18, Sama Resources announced:

Sama to begin enhanced exploration program using three drill rigs. Drilling targets at Yepleu to commence next week. Sama Resources Inc. is pleased to announce enhanced exploration activities at its Nickel, Copper, Palladium projects in Ivory Coast, West Africa. The Company is currently exploring at three specific sites simultaneously over a strike length of 25 kilometers; Samapleu, Bounta and Yepleu.

Horizonte Minerals [LN:HZN]

On March 17, Horizonte Minerals announced:

Business update. Horizonte Minerals Plc, the nickel company focused in Brazil, hereby provides an update on its current business, given the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus and its effect on the global market.

Neometals (OTCPK:RRSSF) [ASX:NMT]

On March 11, Neometals announced: "Half-year report for the 6 months ended 31 December 2019."

On March 20, Neometals announced:

Letter to shareholders re dividend.....Neometals Ltd is pleased to advise that it has announced the declaration of a partially franked dividend of 2 cents per share (approximately A$10.9 million dividend distribution in total) with a Record Date of 27 March 2020 and with payment anticipated to be made on 3 April 2020.

On March 26, Neometals announced: "Mt Edwards nickel-drill results from Cassini-Wannaway trend."

Highlights include:

"Assay results from air core drilling across prospects south of the Widgiemooltha Dome included 7 metres @ 0.63% nickel including 1 metre @ 1.09%.

Mineralised intercept less than 250 meters along strike from Mincor Resources' Cassini North prospect.

Numerous anomalous nickel results within an ultramafic komatiite host rock at Double Eagle prospect, including 13 metres @ 0.46% nickel and 20 metres @ 0.36% nickel.

Exploration to continue at Double Eagle prospect located south of Mincor Resources' historic Wannaway mine."

North American Nickel (OTCQB:WSCRF) [TSXV:NAN]

No news for the month.

Conic Metals [TSXV:NKL]

Conic Metals has been formed from the Cobalt 27 spin-out. Conic Metals offers broad exposure to nickel and cobalt through a 8.56% JV interest in Ramu, 11 royalty investments, and an equity share of ~7% of Giga Metals Corporation.

No news for the month.

Canada Nickel Company [TSXV:CNC]

On February 28, Canada Nickel announced: "Canada Nickel Company announces Maiden Resource at Crawford and drilling highlights."

Highlights include:

"Maiden resource with higher grade core of measured and indicated resource of approximately 263 million tonnes at 0.31% nickel, 0.013% cobalt, and 0.038 g/t Pd + Pt within an overall measured and indicated resource of approximately 600 million tonnes at 0.25% nickel, and 0.013% cobalt, and an additional higher grade inferred resource of approximately 66 million tonnes at 0.29% nickel and 0.013% cobalt within an overall inferred resource of approximately 310 million tonnes at 0.23% nickel and 0.013% cobalt.

Based on metrics utilized by Wood Mackenzie and SNL, the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project already ranks as one of the largest 12 nickel sulphide resources globally according to WoodMac (Table 2).

Significant potential to expand resources as drilling has only tested <20% of the overall Crawford structure and maiden resource remains open in multiple directions. The westernmost hole, CR19-22, continued with strong mineralization, highlighting additional potential at the Main anomaly and striking northwestward.

All drill holes intersected multi-hundred metre mineralization with multiple intersection of 19 to 92 metres in excess of 0.40% nickel and 0.014% cobalt. Hole CR19-14A intersected 901 metres of mineralization with 0.31% nickel and extended mineralization to a depth of 850 metres (well below the current modelled resource bottom of 650 metres vertical).

Similar to other ultramafic hosted deposits where serpentinized waste rock and tailings have demonstrated the ability to capture CO2 which provides the potential for lower carbon footprint operation."

On March 4, Canada Nickel announced:

Canada Nickel Company announces additional property acquisition and options. Canada Nickel Company Inc. today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement with Noble Mineral resources to acquire an additional property and enter into option agreements on 5 other targets near its 100% owned Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project ("Crawford") near Timmins, Ontario. Mark Selby, Chair and CEO of Canada Nickel commented "Given our demonstrated success at Crawford, this transaction provides us the larger footprint to fully develop Crawford, along with additional exploration targets which can potentially host nickel-cobalt deposits that are similar to Crawford."

On March 12, Canada Nickel announced: "Canada Nickel Company receives positive initial mineralogy results. Shows 89% of nickel contained in nickel sulphide and nickel-iron alloy minerals in higher grade resource area."

Other juniors

Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTCPK:ARRRF), Artemis Resources (OTCQB:ARTTF) [ASV:ARV], Australian Mines (OTCQB:AMSLF) [ASX:AUZ], Blackstone Minerals [ASX:BSX], Cassini Resources [ASX: CZI], Centaurus Metals (OTC:CTTZF) [ASX:CTM], Clean TeQ [ASX:CLQ] [TSX:CLQ] (OTCQX:CTEQF), FPX Nickel (OTC:FPOCF) [TSXV:FPX], Giga Metals (OTCPK:HNCKF) [TSXV:GIGA], Grid Metals Corp (OTCPK:MSMGF) [TSXV:GRDM, Inomin Mines [TSXV:MINE], New Age Metals (OTCQB:NMTLF) [TXV:NAM], Nickel Creek Platinum [TSX:NCP] (OTCQX:NCPCF), Pancontinental Resources Corporation (OTC:PUCCF) [TSXV:PUC], Polymet Mining (NYSEMKT:PLM) [TSX:POM], Rox Resources (OTC:RXXRF) [ASX:RXL], S2 Resources (ASX:S2R), Talisman Mining Ltd. (OTC:TLSMF) [ASX:TLM], Talon Metals (OTCPK:TLOFF) [TSXV:TLO], Transition Metals (OTC:TNTMF) [TSXV:XTM], and Wall Bridge Mining [TSX:WM].

Note: Some of the above companies are covered in the Cobalt monthly news.

Conclusion

Nickel spot prices were lower and LME nickel inventory was flat in March. Global nickel demand has slowed due to coronavirus shutdowns. Global supply is mostly doing ok for now, but was already reduced in 2020 by the Indonesia export ban. Supply risks do remain especially from Indonesia and Philippines.

Highlights for the month were:

Robert Friedland: "The dreams of EV makers are not going to become a reality without copper, nickel, lithium and cobalt among other metals."

among other metals." Nickel sulphate price down due to falling LME nickel price and lackluster EV demand in China amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Philippines to dethrone Indonesia as largest global nickel ore producer. Global nickel ore production will fall by 15.4% y-o-y in 2020 as a result of the introduction of a nickel ore export ban in Indonesia.

Vale brings 5 million test kits and medical supplies to Brazil, in humanitarian aid.

Fortum, BASF, and Nornickel sign cooperation agreement on battery recycling.

BHP establishes 50 million (AUD) Vital Resources Fund to help support regional communities.

IGO enters $15m earn-in agreement in Paterson Province. Plumridge Nickel JV expands Fraser Range exploration.

RNC Minerals announces strong fourth-quarter results including gold production of 26,874 oz.

Poseidon Nickel - Updated Ore Reserve for Silver Swan achieves a 106% increase in contained nickel metal to 130,000t @ 5.2% Ni (6,800 Ni tonnes).

Garibaldi identifies high-grade gold quartz vein system at "Casper", North of Nickel Mountain.

Canada Nickel - Maiden resource with higher-grade core of measured and indicated resource of approximately 263 million tonnes at 0.31% nickel, 0.013% cobalt, and 0.038 g/t Pd + Pt within an overall measured and indicated resource of approximately 600 million tonnes at 0.25% nickel, and 0.013% cobalt. Canada Nickel Company announces additional property acquisition and options.

As usual all comments are welcome.

