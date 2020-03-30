EastGroup Properties Offers Growth At Attractive Valuation

EastGroup Properties (EGP) is engaged in the industrial segment and mainly deals in developing, acquiring and managing properties serving different business sectors. Its properties are mainly multi-tenant and operate in infill sites. Its main operating markets are characterized by supply constraints, allowing the REIT to enjoy premium rentals. EastGroup Properties mainly derives its value proposition by focusing on location than on rentals. Let’s have a look at whether EastGroup Properties has what it takes to be a part of a long-term portfolio.

The Portfolio

EastGroup Properties has well diversified portfolio, but it still has sharp focus to develop a niche for itself in the market. The REIT has its main focus on the Business Distribution segment which accounts for 89 percent of its portfolio while Bulk Distribution and Business Service real estate accounts for 8 percent and 3 percent, respectively. The diversification means that the REIT manages a wide range of building sizes. The average building size for its Business Service segment is 36,000 square feet, whereas the corresponding size for Bulk Distribution is 206,000 square feet.

EastGroup Properties focuses on choosing the right kind of markets to operate in as it mainly targets infill segments. Further, the REIT is mainly active in the markets which have severe supply constraints. This feature ensures that the REIT does not have to deal with supply glut and is able to charge premium rentals. In terms of its market diversification, EastGroup Properties is operational in sunbelt area, which is known for its higher than average growth rate and potential. The REIT has strong presence in Texas, which accounts for 35 percent of its net operating income while Florida contributes 28 percent. It is active in Arizona, North Carolina and California as well. The REIT has an influential position in the market with nearly 45.6 million square feet under its management

Its customer base is also highly diversified both in terms of industry and in terms of real estate requirements. EastGroup Properties serves customers with demand ranging from 15,000 square feet to 70,000 square feet. However, the REIT derives only 7.9 percent of its annualized base rent as of December 31, 2019 from its top 10 customers. Such diversification ensures that the REIT is not overly dependent on a few clients. The REIT also draws premium rent prices primarily by customizing its properties to meet specific local needs. Further, these properties are located close to transportation hubs, again making them highly sought-after.

The Numbers

EastGroup Properties has strong portfolio and it has equally strong operational performance as well. For its recent most fourth quarter, the REIT reported its net income attributable to common stockholders at $1.28 per share, up from $0.51 per share it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. For its complete year, the similar metric stood at $3.24 per share. However, for the purpose of analyzing the performance of a REIT, FFO or Funds from Operations is considered to be most appropriate metric. EastGroup Properties reported its FFO for the year at $4.98 per share, up from $4.66 per share it had reported a year earlier.

EastGroup Properties has strong future prospects as well. The company provided its guidance for FY 2020 as it expects its EPS for the entire year to be in the range of $2.25 and $2.35. The estimates for its FFO per share attributable to common stockholders are between $5.25 and $5.35. Overall, the guidance for FY2020 underscores the fact that the REIT is on an upward trajectory and has good prospects ahead.

Growth Strategy

EastGroup Properties has a strong growth strategy in place where it mainly puts spotlight on targeted development and value-added acquisitions. The REIT seeks to grow organically as well as through acquisitions and recycling of its capital. Its targeted development approach means that the REIT has its signature methods of value addition. EastGroup Properties focuses on park settings and has its own custom specifications which it sticks to while developing its properties. This strategy allows the REIT to have standardized real estate, letting it yield higher return with lower risks. As of the end of FY2019, 47 percent of its portfolio consisted of properties developed by the REIT itself, encompassing $1.7 billion worth of investment. The REIT has also invested $253 million in value-added acquisitions, bringing 2.4 million square feet of real estate in 7 markets.

EastGroup Properties currently has 28 projects in its development pipeline. These properties are spread across 13 cities and cover 4.08 million square feet. The REIT also seeks to grow through strategic recycling of its capital wherein it sells properties with limited upside potential and invests the proceed in area with higher growth prospects. It has been steadily increasing its acquisition budget as EastGroup Properties spent $113 million on acquisitions in 2019, up from $57 million spent in 2018.

Investment Thesis

While there are several criteria which may be used for evaluating the attractiveness of a particular REIT for inclusion in a portfolio, some of the most prominent criteria are dividend track record and stock market performance. EastGroup Properties has strong position when it comes to dividend payment. The company recently announced its latest quarterly dividend at $0.75 per share, marking 160th consecutive quarterly dividend. Out of the past 27 years, the REIT has reported higher dividend for 24 years, including the recent most past 8 years.

Coming to EastGroup Properties' stock, it performed well in 2019, gaining nearly 28 percent. The stock started 2020 on a positive note but fell victim to broader economic changes. However, as the REIT retains its USPs, this slump in the price may be seen as an opportunity to build a position with long-term perspective.

