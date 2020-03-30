Hanesbrands: Relatively Solid Business, Softer Balance Sheet

Weighing it all together, I am seeing appeal on the rise, yet valuations across the sector are very depressed as I err to buy shares of peers with stronger balance sheets.

While I recognize that demand and margins for the business might hold up quite well, leverage is high as well.

Shares are down three quarters from their multi-year highs following continued operational disappointments while the company has quite some leverage.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) has seen its share price come into free all as investors gauge the impact of the coronavirus on its business, certainly in combination with the steep debt load of the business.

Quite shocking, it has been about four years ago since I last looked at the prospects for Hanesbrands, that is April 2016 when the company announced the acquisition of Champion Europe.

Shares traded at around $27 per share at the time, which was a bit on the high side. Not only did this translate into an earnings multiple in the low-twenties, I furthermore noted that the company operated with quite a large leverage position, equal to about 3 times EBITDA, as I was not buying the value argument as a result of a bolt-on acquisition strategy.

Fast Forwarding In Time

Early 2017, the company reported its 2016 results which revealed a revenue base of $6.03 billion, EBITDA of $827 million, operating profits of $775 million and adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share. The company was still quite leveraged at the time, operating with a net debt load of $3.2 billion, translating into leverage ratios close to 4 times.

Fast forwarding to today, the company reported its full year results for 2019 in February. The company has steadily grown sales to $6.97 billion, reports adjusted EBITDA of $1.06 billion, operating earnings of $890 million and adjusted earnings of $1.76 per share. Net debt has been reduced slightly to little over $3.0 billion as the modest increase in EBITDA and reduction in absolute leverage mean that leverage ratios have fallen from about 4 times to 2.9 times.

Despite the modest improvement in sales and reduction in leverage, earnings per share, that is adjusted earnings, have essentially been flattish between 2016 and 2019. At the same time, shares have lost about half their value over a three-year period, that is until recent weeks. Trading at $14 in February, when the company reported its results, shares have now fallen to just $8 as the reality and anticipated impact of the crisis are felt hard on the shares.

The $0.15 per share quarterly dividend and another share repurchase program being announced in February are not really wise moves, given that leverage comes in at 3 times already, and leverage ratios will probably shoot up in the coming year. This is certainly the case as the guidance from early February (when the crisis was still largely isolated to China) revealed that sales and adjusted earnings were expected to fall slightly on an annual basis.

What Now?

In this environment, the first order of business should be to halt both dividend payments and share repurchases, as skipping the dividend alone could free up over $200 million per annum. Cash preservation and reduction in leverage are much needed in this environment.

Quite frankly if we disregard the leverage situation and look at the current earnings power (of course will come under pressure in 2020), shares trade at just 3 times earnings. The current share count of 365 million means that the equity valuation has essentially fallen from $11 billion in at $30 not too long ago, to less than $2 billion currently. Factoring in net debt, the move in the enterprise value has been less pronounced, down from about $14 billion to $5 billion, yet it remains noteworthy by all means.

The bad news is that apparel is hit hard in these market conditions. The good thing is that Hanesbrands typically does not have too much premium pricing brands and focuses to a great extent on necessary items and not so much fashion items.

Hence, the situation is quite fluid. On the one hand, Hanesbrands might see sales and margins hold up better than other apparel businesses (mostly fashion mall retailers), yet on the other side is the fact that Hanesbrands has a lot of debt, much more than many peers.

Nonetheless, with shares down three quarters from a long-term high, it is arguably, probably, time to err on the positive side of the thesis, yet the significant leverage position and fact that opportunities arise in the wider sector left and right make me cautious.

Hence, I am not just nibbling yet as there are few strong retailers and apparel producers with stronger balance sheets, which trade at low trailing earnings multiples as well, as I am starting to become appealed to Hanesbrands here, yet am not pulling the trigger just yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.