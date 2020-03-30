Getting Closer To A Confirmed Bottom

“How low is too low?” That’s an appropriate question to ask right now as investors search for confirming signs that the stock market’s historic decline has indeed bottomed. In this report, we’ll look at a growing list of indicators which suggest that a short-term low is likely about to be established. I’ll also present evidence which favors the buyers in their attempt at triggering additional gains in beaten down stocks across the board. Finally, we’ll discuss what’s still needed in order for a more meaningful, and far more important, longer-term low to be established.

As I suggested in the previous report, encouraging signs are steadily increasing which imply that not only has the worst of the coronavirus-related panic been seen, but that a short-term market low is likely now in the process of being established and will soon be confirmed. There really is no definitive answer to the rhetorical question, “How low is too low?” But there is a conspicuous signal in various price-based oscillators which strongly argue that the major indices were, in fact, driven “too low” on a short-term basis by panicked sellers.

I present as supporting evidence the following graph, which shows the 20-day price oscillator for the S&P 500 Index (SPX). As you can see here, it hit by far its lowest level in the last 13 years this month, as well as its worst reading since the 1987 stock market crash.

Source: BarChart

The historic low in this indicator tells us that stocks are beyond a normal “oversold” condition and instead are in what might be described as a “hyper-oversold” environment. It goes without saying that some of the most remarkable recovery rallies of the past have begun from such technical extremes as we’re seeing now.

Aside from these admittedly technical considerations, one of the most meaningful areas of improvement in the equity market is investor sentiment, which has seen its best showing (from a contrarian perspective) in years. Let’s examine some of the data.

To begin with, retail investors are as bearish as they’ve been in several months according to the latest numbers from DailyFX. IG Client sentiment for the S&P 500 Index is only 28% bullish right now, compared with 72% bearish, says DailyFX. This indicates that there’s a fairly heavy amount of short interest right now which can be used to fuel another short-covering rally leg. That’s an important consideration when we’re looking for a market low to be established, for the greater the distance between current stock prices and the panic lows, the easier it will be for buyers to build price bases from which to launch a new bull market.

Source: DailyFX

Then there’s the testimony of the latest AAII investor survey, which shows that bearish sentiment is 52% as of March 26 – a 1% increase from the prior week. This is significant because it’s rare that AAII bearish sentiment ever goes above 50%, and when it does, it’s almost always near a major market low. In fact, the last time we saw AAII bearish sentiment this high was in April 2013, after which there followed a significant rally in the major indices.

Source: AAII

Further supporting the near-term bullish case is the testimony of the OEX put/call volume ratio. This is an important “smart money” indicator which measures what professional options traders (who largely trade S&P 100 options) are doing with their money. Historically, whenever the OEX put/call volume ratio is too high it suggests that the pros are bearish on the short-term market outlook. Conversely, an extremely low put/call ratio (e.g. below 0.80) suggests they are heavily buying OEX calls in anticipation of an upside move in the broad market.

Most recently, after a huge spike in put buying a couple of weeks ago – and immediately prior to the selling panic – the put/call ratio has dropped significantly and even hit a multi-month low of 0.20 on March 20. In recent days it has been mostly below the 1.0 level, which indicates more call buying is taking place rather than put buying among “smart” traders. So, with the OEX put/call ratio coming off ultra-low levels, the odds are technically favor the bulls being able to establish a short-term low in the large-cap major averages.

Source: CBOE

The next piece of evidence which favors the bulls in the short-term is NYSE internal momentum, which I define as the rate of change of the new 52-week highs and lows. The highs and lows reflect the incremental demand for equities, thus anytime the rate of change (momentum) of the highs and lows is increasing on a short-term basis it creates a climate in which buyers have an easier time pushing stock prices higher.

For most of the last several weeks, the 4-week rate of change of the NYSE highs-lows was in a downward trend. But in the last few days we’ve finally seen a positive turn in this trend, as can be seen in the following graph. This should make it easier for the bulls to completely regain control of the near-term trend from the bears in the days and weeks ahead.

Source: WSJ

Collectively, the above-mentioned evidence suggests that a tradable market low is likely being established and that higher stock prices will likely be seen in the coming weeks. But what about the far more important intermediate-term (3-6 month) and longer-term outlooks? Are we to assume that the bull has returned already based on the classic bull market definition of any rally in the Dow greater than 20% (as a March 26 Bloomberg article suggested)? Or does the broad market remain in a limbo state right now as buying and selling forces continue to fight it out to determine who ultimately will control the next major swing higher?

In my opinion, the intermediate-term trend hasn’t been decided yet and still requires at least three areas of improvement before we can confidently assert that the bull has returned. The first area in need of additional improvement is the previously mentioned new 52-week highs and lows. While new lows on both the NYSE and the Nasdaq have drastically declined in recent days, we still haven’t gotten to a point where the new lows have remained several days below 40 (the “line in the sand” dividing a healthy market from an unhealthy one). In fact, on March 27, the new 52-week lows on both exchanges were slightly above 40, and only one day last week (March 26) saw sub-40 new lows.

Clearly, then, there’s room for improvement in this area. I noticed moreover that quite a few of the stocks making new lows lately were in the beleaguered energy sector. I’ve made the case that until the energy sector improves, the market likely won’t be completely out of the woods. That leads me to the second area that needs to improve, namely the price of crude oil.

The main reason for the most recent selling pressure in the energy sector stocks was the downward pressure in the crude oil price. After the collapse in oil prices which started on March 8, the WTI crude oil price (below) recently hit its lowest level in 18 years, causing many investors around the globe to fear that a serious outbreak of deflation is afoot. This, as much as the coronavirus, has been responsible for the panic among market participants. I continue to maintain that until energy prices bottom out, there will always be the residual risk of continued weakness in the stock market from an intermediate-term perspective.

Source: BigCharts

As of March 27, a final low hasn’t yet been confirmed for the WTI oil price. A 2-day higher close above the 15-day moving average in the WTI oil price shown above would technically confirm an immediate-term (1-4 week) bottom for oil, which in turn would make it easier for the bulls to resume control of the stock market’s intermediate-term trend.

A final factor which is needed to push the scales firmly in the bulls’ favor is for broad market volatility to diminish. As I mentioned previously, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) should ideally fall below the 50 level and continue to trend lower in the next several days-to-weeks to let us know that volatility is finally on the wane (it was at the 65 level as of this writing). Historically, whenever the VIX has been this high, it has meant the equity market remains vulnerable to selling pressure from bad news. Thus, I maintain that a lower VIX is needed before stocks are out of all danger from being whipsawed by unwelcome news on the domestic front (from the coronavirus) and on the international front (from falling energy prices).

Source: BigCharts

To conclude, stocks are exceptionally “oversold” in the short term and are likely to see additional upside pressure from short covering in the coming weeks. However, in order for the market to confirm a longer-term bottom has been established, we should ideally see a continued shrinkage in the number of stocks making new 52-week lows – especially in the energy sector. We should also see a bottom in the crude oil price to let us know that the deflationary danger which is still a major concern for investors has been completely eliminated. And we should see broad market volatility as measured by the VIX decline significantly. Until all three of these conditions are met, I would caution investors to keep a healthy level of cash on hand even while taking advantage of short-term bargains in beaten-down equities. For now, selectivity and conservatism are paramount considerations.

On a strategic note, while continued caution is recommended for conservative investors, participants with a greater risk tolerance can focus on the market’s most prominent areas of relative strength. This includes primarily gold ETFs and select blue-chip gold mining stocks, as well as info tech and semiconductor stocks. These three industries display superior relative strength versus the benchmark S&P 500 Index (SPX) and are among the broad market’s leading performers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.