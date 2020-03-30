Digital Realty: Investors Are Overpaying For Perceived Safety

Online ad spending will be way down thanks to the corona virus. Meanwhile, Digital Realty is trading at an extended valuation.

As of Friday, there were just 24 stocks in the S&P 500 that had posted a positive return year-to-date. A mere eight stocks had gained 10% or more year-to-date. Thus, Digital Realty Trust (DLR), with its 11% rally so far this year, is in rarefied air. In fact, its the 7th-best performing stock in the S&P 500 for 2020:

The S&P 500's top stocks year-to-date. Source: Finviz

Needless to say, this is a most impressive result. Particularly once you consider that REITs in general have gotten absolutely clobbered so far this year, significantly underperforming the stock market as a whole.

To give a sense of the valuation chasm within the REIT space right now, consider the following. On March 4th, Baird's analysts issued a call to buy the REIT sector, suggesting the potential for 19% returns this year (15% price appreciation, plus 4% from dividends).

According to Seeking Alpha's news report, here were Baird's top sector picks on March 4th:

Alternative Residential: Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Apartments: Independence Realty (NYSE:IRT)

Data Centers: Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR)

Healthcare: Healthpeak (NYSE:PEAK)

Hotels: Host Hotels (NYSE:HST)

Industrial: Americold Realty (NYSE:COLD)

Net Lease: Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Office: Hudson Pacific (NYSE:HPP)

Shopping Centers: Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)

Storage: National Storage Affiliates (NYSE:NSA)

Now let's fast forward to today. Overall, the major REIT ETFs have dropped like a rock since Baird's call. The iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) and Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) are down 25.7% and 26.2% since then, respectively. And here's how Baird's top sector picks have played out:

Data by YCharts

Of those, two are in positive territory: Digital Realty and Americold. Everything else is down at least 15%, with a few down 30% or more even after last week's rebound rally.

As you'd expect, the yield spreads between Digital Realty and the rest of the pack have opened up dramatically as well. This isn't quite an apples-to-apples comparison. Digital Realty has more dividend safety than most of these rivals, and I'd be particularly skeptical of a few of the dividends such as those from Retail Properties of America or Host Hotels given the current economic environment. Still, this gives you a sense of of just how much opportunity there is by reallocating within the REIT sector right now:

Data by YCharts

Note: I removed Retail Properties of America from this chart, as its yield spiked to 15% and thus distorted the Y-axis.

Of these 10 REITs, a year ago, Digital Realty was the 5th lowest yielding of the bunch, and was essentially a median income play within the REIT space. Now, Digital Realty is the 3rd-lowest yielding REIT, trailing only Americold and Invitation Homes. To give a point of comparison, a year ago, Hudson Pacific yielded significantly less than Digital Realty. Now Hudson Pacific yields 4.1%, while Digital Realty is at just 3.3%. If Digital Realty had followed REITs as a sector, its share price would be at least 20% lower, and its yield would be up into the 4s by now.

Expensive Price For What It Is

In a world where most REITs were trading near the top of their historical price ranges, you could make a case for Digital Realty being valued reasonably up here. In 2019, DLR's current $133 stock price may have made sense. In theory, lower interest rates are going to cause investors to be willing to pay more for steady income streams such as what you get from REITs, utilities, and consumer staples. And, until February, that appeared to be playing out - REITs in particular were soaring as a sector. In that environment, sure, maybe a 3.3% yield from Digital Realty is enough.

Still, it was a high price, even in a pre-corona virus world. Morningstar's analyst, for example, valued Digital Realty stock at just $112 per share back in February. That $112 price target, by the way, still gave a generous 19x FFO valuation to DLR stock. With the advent of the economic shutdown since then, is that fair value moving higher or lower?

In any case, fast forward to today, and it's suddenly far harder to defend Digital Realty at this price. That's because Digital's Realty's valuation is near the high-end of its range, and hasn't come down at all to reflect 2020's bear market:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, in the last trough in 2013, Digital Realty traded down to just 10x free cash flow. Even in the late 2018 correction, Digital Realty traded below 16x. Now folks are significantly more optimistic on the data center firm despite the sharply worsening general economic outlook.

Digital Slowdown Coming

There's a perception that the internet stocks and related software companies will be largely immune to the virus threat. With everyone stuck at home, tech usage is only going up, right? That's probably true, as far as that goes. But most big websites earn money from advertising, product sales, subscriptions, and so on. People merely scrolling on their phones doesn't necessarily generate much money. E-commerce is facing roadblocks due to logistics issues now, not to mention the fact that newly unemployed people tend to spend less money. Then there's advertising.

Looking at the data, you see that advertisers are planning on paring back huge portions of their previously budgeted online spend. Digital display, social media, and paid search ad spend all appear to be in for a massive drop. Digital display in particular could lose nearly half its revenue for March and April and remain dramatically depressed into Summer:

Source

Fully 24% of the 390 media buyers and brands that IAB surveyed said they plan to spend no money on advertising whatsoever in the near-term as a result of the coronavirus. We're already seeing the effects: look at the dismal business update out of Twitter (TWTR) recently despite this seemingly being the best environment for user engagement in their history. Their quarterly mDAU is up 23%, yet revenues are down and the company pulled guidance. What happens to your average SaaS company that isn't enjoying a huge surge in user interest when the internet advertising ecosystem liquidity dries up?

The companies at the top of the internet revenue funnel, like Google (GOOGL) and Facebook (FB), can no doubt absorb this hit. But as you pull tens of billions of dollars out of the internet economy, there will be plenty of side effects. Already, we're hearing some pretty dour chatter coming out of the venture capital space in particular. How does this loop back to Digital Realty? They've increasingly focused on pulling in more smaller high-margin clients. These will, in general, be the first group of tech firms to fail as the economic shock hits.

If you were paying a modest price for Digital Realty, then a near-term slowdown wouldn't be a big deal. Internet usage, and thus data center demand, should keep growing over time. But you're paying more than 18x free cash flow for a business that hit a trough valuation of just 10x earnings in late 2013. Thus, even a modest number of Digital Realty clients going bankrupt or cutting back their usage sharply could have an outsized impact on the stock price.

Back in 2013, DLR stock traded down sharply on a slowdown in FFO growth and questions about management's ability to execute. Digital Realty didn't stop growing, but even a dip into the +3-5% annual FFO growth range caused investors to flee the stock and drive the dividend yield up to nearly 7% at one point. By late 2013, DLR stock was yielding double what the IYR REIT ETF was offering. Nowadays, DLR is offering significantly less yield than IYR.

Data by YCharts

I'm not forecasting Digital Realty will go back to 10x free cash flow and a nearly 7% dividend yield like it hit in 2013, to be clear. But remember that a modest slowdown in business in 2013 caused DLR stock to plummet. This was, you'll remember, when the economy was improving and the stock market was absolutely flying.

What happens to DLR stock now, at nearly twice the valuation, when the economy freezes up for a few quarters and the digital advertising marketplace plummets? This isn't a hypothetical question either - it's already clear we're about to get a massive economic slowdown, and digital spend won't be spared. So what is DLR stock still doing up here?

DLR Stock: Low Upside, Substantial Risk

Think about it another way. Let's suppose the virus is cured tomorrow, the government's efforts to bolster the economy work, and stocks recover to January levels by the end of the year. Presumably, the REIT ETFs would regain most of their lost ground. IYR, for example, would generate a 35% total return (counting the dividend) if it returned to year-end 2019 levels.

But how much would you gain from owning Digital Realty in this scenario? The stock is already up 10% year-to-date after all. To get a similar 35% total return, the stock's price/free cash flow ratio would have to blow out from an already elevated 18.5x up toward 25x, far above its previous high of 21. Simply put, even if the economy recovers promptly, Digital Realty doesn't have too much upside from here.

And if I'm right and the tech sector slumps more than people are expecting at the moment, Digital Realty could rapidly lose value. Given that the stock dropped to 10x free cash flow in 2013 during good times, 18x seems like an awfully ambitious valuation now heading into the most uncertain economic environment in at least 11 years, if not longer.

If you owned Digital Realty heading into this economic crisis, you did well. You owned a defensive stock and it did its job and then some. Not only did it preserve your capital, it actually made a gain this year in adverse circumstances for the stock market in general, and REITs in particular.

But it's time to take a second look at the stock's place in your portfolio today. You can get a lot more - in both valuation and yield terms - swapping out of Digital Realty for other REITs, or other high-quality stocks that have dropped sharply in recent weeks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.