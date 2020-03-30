Income Factory Update: Titanic Hits Iceberg, Doesn't Sink

Normally I wait until after the end of the quarter to report on our Income Factory's performance, but I know that every day counts for readers making decisions about their own portfolios who want as many viewpoints as possible. And besides, waiting a few more days until the end of the month won't change the story. (I am writing this March 27.)

Painful as this has been, of one thing I am certain. If I have to be in an elevator heading for the basement in terms of the prices of my investments, I'd rather be holding typical Income Factory-type securities that are pumping out cash at a rate of 8, 9, 10% or more on the way down, than be holding traditional blue chip or dividend growth equities paying me only 2, 3 or 4%.

Readers unfamiliar with our overall Income Factory strategy are welcome to read our many articles outlining it over the past several years. In general, we advocate (and practice in our own investing) a philosophy that tries to ignore (as much as possible, although that's difficult lately) the market value of our portfolio and instead, focus on growing its income stream. Long term growth is then created, not by dividend growth and price appreciation, but by reinvesting and compounding high distribution yields that contain their entire "total return" in the cash yield itself. Since "math is math" and a 10% yield and 0% growth equals the same total return as a 0% yield and 10% growth, or 5% and 5%, etc., either approach can achieve whatever target total return an investor desires.

The primary advantage to our Income Factory approach is that many investors find it easier to stick to their guns and remain invested through a market downturn if they are collecting large cash distributions that can be re-invested at bargain prices, as opposed to watching their portfolio dropping in the same downturn while only collecting the paltry dividends most blue chips or other "dividend growth" stocks pay.

Neither is a pleasant experience, but five or ten years later, when markets have recovered, most investors will look back and wished they had remained invested through the roller coaster experience, and a higher yielding Income Factory-type portfolio may have helped make it easier for them to do that. It worked for me in 2008-2009 and I am hoping it works here again.

First Big Test Since 2008

I had a minus 42% total return for the quarter, of which almost all of it, of course, was capital loss. Whether that will improve and we end the year with a total return greater than that - say, in the minus 20% or 30% range, or even higher - is anyone's guess.

For reference purposes, as reported elsewhere on Seeking Alpha, my 2008 total return was a loss of 29%, although the drop continued well into the next year, hitting its bottom the following March by which time I was down well over 50% from a year earlier. I then proceeded to recover strongly later in the year, ending 2009 with a personal gain of 40%, and another 19% gain in 2010.

So this has been a faster drop than in 2008. Unlike back then, by this time I had fully embraced an Income Factory strategy that I was only evolving to in 2008. As a result, back then I did not have a portfolio so weighted toward high income securities as I do now (almost all closed end funds).

I'll state up front that this one is scarier for me personally, since I was employed with a good income during the 2008 crash. While the drop in my investment portfolio back then was jaw-dropping and ugly, I was still in the accumulation phase (i.e. saving for retirement), and was not yet depending on the portfolio as my major source of income. This time is more frightening because I have more at stake, since I am retired and living on the distributions from my Income Factory, along with some relatively small pensions from various jobs I had that still offered old fashioned "defined benefit" pensions.

If I were still employed and not already tapping my Income Factory's cash output to live on, I would have been more sanguine about the past month's market drop, and would likely have let my chips ride on almost all of the holdings I started the quarter with. However, fears that the economic impact of the pandemic would be so great as to wipe out distributions in some of my riskier asset classes convinced me to "de-risk" and move out of some funds into others (at lower distribution yields) that I think have a better chance to ride out a recession no matter how dicey it gets. I can always "re-risk" later on and raise my income (and risk/reward profile) again, if I think the market has improved to a point where that is warranted.

This is the choice I think many of us have at this point. In one sense, I think the Income Factory, as an overall philosophy and strategy, is proving itself (as it has in previous smaller downturns) in terms of its greater income stream providing emotional support to us as we watched our market prices plummet and then gyrate (up and down last week), with future direction still unknown. Painful as this experience was - and still is - I feel much better with an Income Factory paying me a high cash return that I can (1) use to live on, or (2) reinvest at the bargain prices still available, than I would if I were down by a significant amount and only earning a trickle of cash income.

But I still have to be realistic about the fact that, depending on how hard the recession hits and how long it goes on, these distribution streams could well be cut. That's why, in my case, I decided I'd rather trade off some of the higher income streams for lower but hopefully more dependable ones.

Here is my current distribution by asset class:

(Rounded off to whole numbers) 3/26/20 1/12/20 Change BDC 0% 5% -5% CLO 4% 18% -14% CEF Fund of Funds 20% 2% 18% High Yield 19% 18% 1% HY Convertible 11% 7% 4% MLP 4% 21% -18% CLO Debt 7% 0% 7% Real Estate 0% 0% 0% Equity/Option 7% 15% -9% Multi-Sector 11% 3% 8% Senior Loans 12% 8% 4% Mortgage REIT 1% 3% -2% Equity 3% 0% 3% Utility/Infrastructure 3% 0% 3% Total 100%

Portfolio Moves

My reinvestment rate, at this point, given the de-risking I have done, is about 13%, which is actually somewhat conservative given the drop in prices. It reflects giving up some income in order to move into what I expect will be asset classes with more stable, predictable distributions.

MLPs and CLO equity funds were the main areas I reduced, at least for the moment. Having de-risked a bit (at the cost of cutting my income), I can always "re-risk" later if things calm down and the economy seems more solid.

With MLP funds, the "perfect storm" of both the Coronavirus pandemic and the Russian-Saudi dust-up over oil prices and its impact on the already depressed (in price, not cash flow) MLP industry sent the MLP fund market on a tailspin where many of my holdings in that sector dropped as much as 90%. The tailspin was aggravated by the funds' need in most cases to sell off some of their assets at fire-sale prices to bring their leverage down to the levels required by the 1940 Investment Act (or by their own loan indentures). Fearing, in the depths of the downturn, that some funds might just be driven out of existence, I sold most of them and re-invested in what I thought were safer funds. I kept some of the long-suffering Center Coast Brookfield (CEN) because it dropped its dividend to a level that management sounded confident at their recent conference call they could continue and it seemed foolish to sell it at the price I would have received at that point.

Similarly with some of the CLO funds, which I have reduced as a sector, although not entirely. I traded out of Eagle Point Credit (ECC) merely because of a fear that downgrades and defaults in the corporate loan market might spike and cause CLO equity flows to be cut off for a period of time, eliminating or drastically reducing distributions. That may have been too draconian a move on my part, but at the same time I traded into its sibling fund, Eagle Point Income (EIC), which buys BB-rated CLO debt. BB-rated CLO debt has a terrific record over time with negligible defaults over many years and a much better record even than ordinary BB-rated corporate debt. But because it was so beaten down itself, EIC was trading to yield about 16% (itself a CLO equity return during more normal returns) last week (now down to the 13-14% level, still an abnormally high yield for the CLO debt asset class). In addition, as icing on the cake, EIC has announced it will be paying a special dividend later this year. (Check out @Alpha Male's article about EIC just a couple days ago, reiterating his updated opinion it's a great current buy.)

I held on to my Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) fund because it declared its distribution out to June a couple months ago and I believe it will honor that declaration. The 1940 Act leverage restrictions have to be met by a fund at the time it DECLARES a distribution, not when it actually pays it. In addition, Jonathan Cohen, CEO of the fund, bought about $50,000 more OXLC stock two weeks ago, a positive sign. A fellow officer of the fund, Saul Rosenthal, reported buying about $75,000 worth of stock at about the same time.

I sold out my BDC fund, First Trust Special Finance (FGB), because I assumed smaller companies of the sort BDCs lend to would have a tougher time than large companies during the upcoming recession. Also, it only pays its distribution once a quarter, and in this highly charged and stressful environment, I didn't want to have to wait until May to find out what sort of cash return I'd be getting on my money at a time when there seemed like better opportunities immediately available.

Credit vs. Equity Bets

I also reduced equity option (covered call) funds on the basis that equity generally, even if augmented by income from options sold to trade away upside, could likely underperform more straightforward credit bets, like high yield bonds, preferred stocks and other debt-like assets.

It seems to me that credit bets, in general, will do better than equity bets at a time of recession when businesses are being challenged to just stay alive and pay their bills, let alone grow their earnings in a way that would grow their equity. Companies, large and small, all across America, will be putting all their efforts into paying their bills and staying alive. That means meeting interest payments which is the cash flow that supports our distributions from funds that hold corporate debts. Even if they have to cut or suspend dividend payments, in order to stay alive they will have no choice but to pay interest. So, for now, credit markets look to me like the place to be.

Also, don't forget that so-called "high yield" bonds and loans are issued by the same cohort of companies (non-investment grade) whose equity is labeled "small cap" or "mid-cap." So any investor who holds small-cap or mid-cap stock or equity funds can actually lower the risk on their portfolio by moving into high yield bonds or loans, since interest and principal on those debt issues has to be repaid in order for the equity to have any value whatsoever.

New Holdings

My biggest addition to the portfolio consisted of two funds in the closed end "fund of funds" category. I took a large position in Cohen & Steers Closed End Opportunity Fund (FOF) earlier last week, thinking it would be a good vehicle for riding out the storm because:

It is not leveraged, which means no matter how far down the prices of its assets (mostly other closed end funds, as well as some ETFs and similar vehicles) go, there will be no margin calls or 1940 Investment Act leverage restrictions that will ever force FOF itself to have to liquidate itself. (Obviously many of the funds it owns are leveraged.)

It is highly diversified, with probably 100 or so positions. That's too many, in the opinion of some readers and contributors, who have considered it the proverbial "your father's Oldsmobile" at times because it seemed more like a CEF index fund and not nimble or creative enough. I don't know whether that's true or not. But at a time like this, having a fund that is spread broadly across many asset classes and represents the collective efforts of thousands of individual fund managers and corporate executives all working to preserve their own assets and incomes through a crisis seems like a good idea.

For more details about the fund and its record, check out @LeftBanker's article of a few weeks ago. Since then, obviously lots has changed, but almost all of it made FOF a better bargain and opened up its "discount on discounts" advantage enormously, when I bought it a week ago, from what it would have been a month ago. At the time, FOF's discount was about 12%, which meant you could buy its assets at about 88 cents on the dollar. But FOF's net asset value is the sum of the market values of the funds it holds, and those funds' market values were - last week - at an average discount of about 12% from their own net asset values, which meant FOF was valuing them at only 88% of their net asset values. That meant I was able to buy the assets within FOF at 88% of 88% of their own ultimate values. That's 88% times 88% which equals 77%, and that means my ultimate discount on the funds inside the FOF fund of funds was 100% minus 77%, or 23%. I figured that would provide a nice cushion as well as some upward pressure on the market price. Some of that "discount on discount" (i.e. "double coupons"), evaporated this past week when the market went up, but came down again Friday and readers should check it before buying. You can calculate the discount on discount yourself by subtracting FOF's discount from 100% and multiplying that by the estimated discount on FOF's portfolio funds also subtracted from 100% (which you can compute in a quick and dirty approximate way by averaging the discounts on its largest 10 or 15 holdings). Then you subtract the product of those two from 100% and you have your overall discount. (Here is its list of FOF's holdings, a little out of date but probably close enough because I doubt the portfolio changes that much. I used the top 50% in my calculations and you can obviously get more accurate the more you use.) FOF and the closed end market generally will probably bounce around a lot in the next few weeks, so readers willing to follow it closely may find more optimal buying opportunities.

FOF's distribution was up in the low teens last week and is now down around 11.5%, compared to being in the high single digits in recent years, which along with the features mentioned above, makes it a good candidate to include in any investment "bunker" we are constructing to help conserve our assets and income through this perilous period whose length is still so difficult to estimate. The fund has been around since 2006, with a distribution that has been rock solid for years. I fully expect it could drop to reflect distribution decreases across the closed end fund community, but I like it for its diversification and "staying power" regardless of market drops, due to its non-leveraged policy.

Another Idea

I also bought Rivernorth Opportunities Fund (RIV), another fund of fund in the closed end space that offers some of the same advantages in terms of "discounts on discounts" that FOF did. The difference is that RIV's discount is still there as of this writing, at 8%. RIV tends to be regarded as a more opportunistically managed fund than FOF, which can be both good and bad depending on your risk/reward tendencies. If FOF is "your father's Oldsmobile," then Rivernorth might be regarded as a sportier model given its management's stated goal of being more opportunistic in their tactics and strategy. At a time like this, when markets are so irrational and unpredictable, Rivernorth's approach should allow its managers to take advantage of the various market anomalies and inefficiencies that present themselves. But at possible risks that are hard to define or quantify. I consider both core holdings at this point, but own more FOF than RIV. RIV has the added advantage of having declared its monthly dividends all the way out to June, at a rate that currently provides almost an 18% yield, given the depressed price. It just increased its dividend in January, at the same time it declared it six months out, all of which suggests a fair amount of cash flow confidence at the time, even though 3 months ago may seem like another world to us today.

Here are the funds

I have provided the fund name, symbol, asset class and the portfolio income allocation per fund, as always, but not the distribution yield and premium/discount. With fund prices moving around so radically lately, it is hardly worth the effort to look up each one and assemble them in a spreadsheet, which is a lot of work. Anyone thinking of buying any of them should update that information themselves on CEF Connect or CEFData. I thought it was more important to get this out than to spend additional hours collecting data that could be obsolete by the time it gets published.

Income Factory 3/26/2020 Symbol Percent of Portfolio Income Asset Class Cohen & Steers CEF Opportunity (NYSE:FOF) 12.6% CEF Fund of Funds Rivernorth Opportunity (RIV) 6.9% CEF Fund of Funds Barings Global Short Duration Fund (BGH) 6.9% High Yield Eagle Point Income (EIC) 6.6% CLO Debt Brookfield Real Assets Fund (RA) 6.0% High Yield Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) 5.3% Multi-Sector Allianz Conv & Income (NCV) 4.8% High Yield/Convertible Nuveen Credit Strategies Income (JQC) 4.6% Senior Loan Center Coast Brookfield MLP (CEN) 3.7% MLP Miller/Howard High Income (HIE) 3.5% Equity Option Allianz Convertible & Income II (NCZ) 3.3% High Yield/Convertible Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income (GPM) 3.0% Equity Option Advent Claymore Conv Sec & Income (AVK) 3.0% High Yield/Convertible Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) 2.9% CLO Debt Blackstone Strategic Credit (BGB) 2.6% Senior Loan Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation (ARDC) 2.6% Senior Loan Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies (ACP) 2.5% High Yield Rivernorth Doubleline Strategic Oppty (OPP) 2.4% High Yield Eaton Vance Limited Duration (EVV) 2.1% High Yield Octagon Floating Rate Alternative Income (XFLT) 2.1% CLO JH Financial (BTO) 1.9% Equity KKR Income Oppty (KIO) 1.8% High Yield Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (UTF) 1.7% Utility/Infrastructure Pimco Income Strategy II (PFN) 1.5% Multi-Sector Pimco Income Strategy (PFL) 1.5% Multi-Sector OFS Credit (OCCI) 1.4% CLO JH Tax Advantaged Income (HTD) 1.2% Equity Option Reaves Utility Income (UTG) 0.7% Utility/Infrastructure CS X Links 2XLeveraged Mtge REIT (REML) 0.5% Mortgage REIT UBS ETRACS Leveraged BDC (BDCL) 0.3% BDC Total 100.0%

As usual, thanks to all of you for your support, including my fellow contributors like @Stanford Chemist, @Alpha Male, @Sean Dougherty for your helpful articles and comments. These are trying times for all of us. If anyone has questions about how to apply our Income Factory strategy to their own circumstances during this volatile period, or is looking for assistance, please let me know and I'll try to respond as best I can.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FOF, CEN, EIC, RIV, OXLC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Besides the specific issues mentioned in the text of the article, I also own all the issues listed in the Income Factory table.