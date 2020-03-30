Wayfair: Market Is Not Buying Same Old Story

Cash will likely run out soon and we recommend investors avoid the stock at all costs.

Valuation is much lower now but insiders are selling and the company's fundamentals have deteriorated substantially.

2019 continued to show huge cash burn and slowing growth, the opposite of what bulls want to see.

Wayfair has suddenly shifted their strategy to focus on profitability after many years of growth at all costs.

Since our first article on Wayfair(W), the stock is down an incredible 80% in less than a year. The fundamentals of the company have only gotten worse over the time period, with losses growing while growth started to slow. Management has pivoted entirely to reducing losses and slowing cash burn from their previous growth at all costs plan. We wish them luck, but we don't think the company is a buy at any price.

Moving to profitability

After years of emphasizing growth at all costs, management has finally started to worry about profitability, likely due to the falling stock price or the coronavirus threat. They believe they will be able to substantially increase their adjusted EBITDA over the year ahead by using a bunch of efficiency initiatives.

Looking at quarterly profitability while Q4 adjusted EBITDA at $180 million loss came in as planned, we're looking forward to making significant movement towards adjusted EBITDA profitability in the year ahead, which I'll discuss more about in a moment. Source: Q4 2019 call

To summarize, most of these initiatives include things like layoffs of 3% of the workforce, constraint in ad spending, a closer examination of other expenditures, etc, offset by spend on Google Cloud and other growth initiatives. In their remarks, management notes that these cutbacks do not constrain their growth.

What's exciting here is that none of these cutbacks, while they're beneficial to the bottom line over time actually constrain our ability to continue to invest against our long-term growth initiatives. Source: Q4 2019 call

This is actually a major red flag. Either unnecessary spending has been going unchecked for a long time or management isn't serious about reducing spending. It's hard to believe that costs will go down substantially without sacrifices to growth. We're not very confident that this turnaround plan is going to work well.

2019 results

After Wayfair reported 2019 results, we knew it was going to be bad, and we were right. Adjusted EBITDA margins of -5.4% were even higher than IPO levels and 220bps below 2018 levels.

Source: Q4 2019 presentation

In Q4, adjusted EBITDA margins for US and international segments both deleveraged sharply. Even worse, growth continued to decelerate along even as margins continued to decline, which is odd for a "growth" company.

Source: Q4 2019 presentation

Cash flow was horrible too, with the company burning through almost 600mil in FCF in 2019 despite burning around $100mil for 2017 and 2018. Net loss for the year was close to a billion.

The company ended Q4 with around $1.5bil in debt and around $1bil in cash. If they continue spending recklessly, we estimate that they'll need to do another capital raise within 2 years. However, if their cost cuts work, they could make the cash last for much longer.

The only good thing about Wayfair at the moment is that it would likely benefit from the COVID-19 outbreak as most consumers would want to buy their furniture online. Other than this, there really isn't much reason to buy Wayfair.

Valuation

Currently, Wayfair trades at a valuation of around $4.3bil, or around 0.47x revenues, which is actually a fair valuation for a retailer. It is still far below the $16bil valuation it used to trade at just a year ago. It's hard to make a good case for shorting the stock at these levels, considering it is still unclear whether the cost-cutting plan would work and considering the much lower valuation. However, we don't believe there is much upside either due to the massive debt load and the fundamental nature of the business.

Notably, insiders don't seem to be buying into the turnaround plan. Insiders have collectively sold thousands of shares over the past few weeks at prices as low as $30. This really doesn't signal confidence in the new plan or the future of the company.

Source: insiderinsights

The main risk of shorting Wayfair is that the company may be able to replicate what it did in 2016. The company faced a similar period of growth deceleration in 2016 that caused it to reevaluate its strategy, eventually leading to a growth acceleration by YE 2017. If the company manages to reaccelerate growth, the multiple could increase sharply.

We've managed through similar episodes before and we've come out stronger on the other side. For instance over the course of 2016 and into 2017 we saw net revenue growth decelerate from nearly 70% year-over-year in the first half of 2016 to 29% by the first quarter of 2017. We then put a series of course corrections in place that led to a rebound to 40-plus percent growth rates by year-end and throughout all of 2018. Source: Q4 2019 call

Takeaway

Overall, Wayfair is a company that is seeing a serious growth deceleration while at the same time seeing operating deleverage in margins. While management believes their new plan can help turn the company around over the next few months, we aren't so confident and continue to believe Wayfair is headed for bankruptcy sooner or later.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in W over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.