The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines March 2020

Of the 23 companies in the portfolio, 19 are beating the DOW average for total return, and 4 missed the total return over the test period of 51 months.

The objective is to create a balanced portfolio, not income, not dividend growth, not bottom fishing, not value, but balanced among all styles of investing.

The 23 businesses comprise 99% of the portfolio, and the total return over the dow for the 51 month test period is 29.43%.

The portfolio of good company businesses is doing 1.13% above the Dow average year to date (YTD) of -24.18% for a total return loss of 23.05%.

This article gives my 12 guidelines for company investment selection for the Good Business Portfolio (My IRA portfolio). The intent of these guidelines is to create a portfolio that is a large-cap balanced portfolio between the different styles of investing. Income investors take too much risk to get their high yields. Bottom fishing investors get catfish. Value investors have to have the foresight to see the future. You see from the guidelines below that I want a portfolio that is defensive, provides income, and does not take high risks. I limit the portfolio to 25 companies, more than this is almost impossible to keep track of. At present, there are 23 companies and two open slots in the portfolio. I have added to some of the guidelines and added a new guideline for earnings. The order of the guidelines is not an indication of their importance. I have bolded key parameter changes from the previous version from over two years ago; there are no significant changes to my method.

Guidelines (Company selection)

1. Capitalization should be at least $12 Billion (share price times the number of shares outstanding)

2. The company should have a dividend of at least 1.0% on a yearly basis, and the dividend should have been increased in 8 of the last ten years.

3. The cash flow should be strongly positive. This allows dividends to increase, do share buybacks, and purchase other companies to expand the company business. You can't make cash up by accounting tricks like World Com and Enron.

4. The company should be listed on a major exchange (NYSE) or NASDAQ, NO over the counter and pink sheets, no venture capital.

5. The company business should be understood. Don't invest in business models or products you don't understand. Would you buy the whole company if you could is the question, if yes the company can be bought (Peter Lynch). As an example, I don't understand Alphabet (GOOG). If you can understand how Alphabet will continue to grow, then you can buy it.

6. Never invest in the following class of companies;

Airline operations business (poor business model). They should charge a price that they can make money on.

Banking small and large (you can't tell what assets are worth).

BDCs have too much debt and bad businesses. High dividends are not worth it. It's better to have a real company like McDonald's (MCD) that has an iconic product.

Basic material and commodity companies should be avoided unless you are an expert in this sector. I tried, and both of my companies were disappointments, so this is not an area for me, but maybe good if you understand this sector and can predict the future .

. Do not invest in foreign national companies. Too much risk of the developing country's economy, exchange rates, and country taxes.

7. S&P CFRA rating should be at least three or better. Consider selling when its rating drops to 2 or 1.

8. Remember, you are not buying stock; you are buying shares in a company. Consider yourself an owner; you are. This idea may seem silly, but it's one of the best in this list, very important. As an owner, do your homework, read about the company every few days, and check prices at least once a week. Having a list of your investments on your favorite financial site like Seeking Alpha or web home page will help.

9. The compound annual growth rate for the next three years should be projected at least 8% per year.

10. The total return should beat the DOW total return over a period of good and bad markets. The present test period starts on January 1, 2016, and ends with the YTD year of 2020. As an example, 2017 and 2019 were good years, and 2018 was a losing year.

11. Never buy any company or security that has more than three letters in the symbol unless the capitalization is over $25 billion. I know this eliminates just about all mutual funds and a lot of other large-cap good companies, but it also eliminates the small-cap startups and many others that are not good investments for a retirement portfolio. This guideline is only to limit the number of companies to be studied for The Good Business Portfolio. Another exception to this guideline is the purchase of a high-grade corporate investment-grade bond fund.

12. The present quarter's earnings should be higher than a year ago and be at or above the estimated earnings. The next quarter's earnings should be higher than the year-ago quarter.

These are guidelines and not rules. They are meant to be used as filters to get to a few companies where further analysis goes deeper before adding the company to the portfolio. So it's all right to break a guideline if the other guidelines indicate a Good Company Business. I'm sure this eliminates some really good companies, but it gets me a shortlist to work on further. There are too many companies to even look at 10% of them.

Portfolio Performance

The performance of the portfolio created by the guidelines has, in the long run, beat the DOW average for over 27 years, giving me a steady retirement income and growth. The table below shows the portfolio performance for years 2012-2019 and 2020 YTD.

Year DOW Gain/Loss Good Business Beat Difference Portfolio 2,012 8.70% 16.92% 8.22% 2,013 27.00% 39.70% 12.70% 2,014 6.04% 8.67% 2.63% 2,015 -2.29% 5.68% 7.97% 2,016 13.38% 8.68% -4.70% 2,017 25.10% 21.28% -3.82% 2,018 -5.63% -4.33% 1.30% 2,019 22.33% 24.19% 1.86% 2020 YTD -24.18% -23.05% 1.13%

In a great year like 2013, the portfolio did fantastically. In a normal year like 2014, it beat the DOW by a fair amount. So far this year, the portfolio is doing a little better than the Dow loss by 1.13% but still has a loss. I believe that the Coronavirus will be contained, and treatments now understudy will allow the United States economy to get back to the great growth before this virus hit.

Portfolio companies and position management

The 23 companies and their percentage in the portfolio and total return over a 51-month test (starting January 1, 2016) period are shown in the fourth quarter review. For the fourth quarter 2019 review of the Good Business Portfolio, please see my article The Good Business Portfolio: 2019 4th Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance.

I limit the portfolio to 25 companies and let the winners grow until they reach 8% - 9% of the portfolio, and then I trim the position. I start the companies at a base percentage of the portfolio of 1% and add to the position if they perform well during the next six months. At 4% of the portfolio, I stop buying and let the company percentage of the portfolio grow until it hits 8%, then it's time to trim. I have let Boeing and Home depot grow above the 8% limit and have really have been hurt by Boeing 737 Max problem and now the Coronavirus reducing the need for more airplanes. I will now set a mandatory trim percent of the portfolio of 11%. This will still allow me to let good businesses to run-up but limit a portfolio position percent to a more reasonable number.

Recent Portfolio Changes and Comments

This correction because of the Coronavirus came out as a real surprise, but I am not selling any position. Good businesses bounce back like new tennis balls (Louis Navellier). So be patient and stay well.

The five companies comprising the largest percentage of the portfolio are Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 9.3% of the portfolio, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 7.8% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) at 10.3% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors (OHI) at 9.0% of the portfolio, and Boeing (BA) at 8.0% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and HD are now in the trim or close to trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

On February 4, I trimmed HD to 9% of the portfolio. HD is a great business but needs more foreign expansion to grow even stronger.

On January 13, I trimmed DHR to 1.5% of the portfolio. I like DHR long term, but the next year's earnings look a bit weak, and I need cash for my RMD.

On December 5, I wrote covered calls against my Danaher (DHR) position to collect another premium ($1.54/share December $150). I like DHR, but it's getting a bit pricey, and the covered calls give me some extra income and some downside protection. On December 19, I closed the position by buying back the calls and made a small profit.

The Good Business Portfolio generally trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top companies in the portfolio are, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS), Home Depot (HD) and Omega Health (OHI). Therefore JNJ, OHI, EOS, and Home Depot are now close or in trim position.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ in April 2019 increased the dividend to $0.95/Qtr., which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

Conclusion

The 12 guidelines give me a balanced portfolio of good companies that are large-cap and can grow their revenues, earnings, and dividends for years. They have the staying power to fix whatever goes wrong. In each case, the company has the size and good management to fix the problem. The portfolio has growth companies, defensive companies, income companies, and companies with international exposure giving it what I call balance. Of the 23 companies in the portfolio, four are underperforming the DOW average in total return. All four companies are being hurt by the strong dollar since they are multi-nationals and have a large portion of their income coming from foreign operations. I have written separate articles on individual companies in the portfolio. Please look at my list of articles if you are interested.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, EOS, DHR, MO, DIS, V, OHI, TXN, PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions on the companies are my own.