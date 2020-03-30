Lululemon: Opportunity Awaits

Lululemon (LULU) has not been spared during this massive sell-off. Shareholders had a fantastic 2019, as the stock returned just shy of 90% on the entire year, but as we sit today it is down 20% for 2020, which is just slightly better than the market.

Being a retailer, COVID-19 has forced the company to close its stores all over the world. However, all but one of its locations in Mainland China have reopened after a temporary closure; the temporary closure of its locations in North America, Europe, Malaysia, and New Zealand goes on. Donald Trump is calling for America to re-open for business at Easter (April 14th), but I believe Lululemon will not be opening too many doors in North America until May at the earliest. Online sales will have to carry the company for the next little while. Long-term, Lululemon is going to survive this and get back to their previous incredible sales history.

How Were The Earnings?

If you took a look at how the stock price responded to Q4 earnings (down 6%), you might think that earnings were a complete bust and nothing but bad news. However, the opposite is true. Revenues rose nearly 20% to $1.4B, and total comparable sales rose 20% as well. This was a beat by $15.63 Million. Comparable store sales rose 9%, and direct-to-consumer net revenue rose 41%. Gross profit rose 21% for the quarter to $810.8M, and gross margin was up 70 basis points to 58. Meanwhile, operating income rose 26% to $416.5M, with margin up 140 basis points to 29.8%. Lululemon posted an EPS of $2.28, which beats by $0.03. Revenue for the entire year landed at $4 Billion.

Looking above, you can see that Lululemon has constantly grown revenue dating back to 2008. They have done a phenomenal job of maintaining strong growth rates. The company dipped below 20% year over year growth for a few years, but for both 2018 and 2019, we are back above 20% annual growth.

Why Did The Price Drop If Earnings Were Good?

The major reason for this is the simple fact that COVID-19 is going to prevent them from being open for the next little while. As I mentioned earlier, Donald Trump is saying that America will be open for business by Easter. If this does happen, the effects won't be all that bad, but I do not think Lululemon stores in North America will be open again until May at the earliest. Investors are not confident that the bulk of their business is suddenly going to come from e-commerce. That said, for Q4, e-commerce contributed approximately $464 million to top-line or 33% of total revenue. Increased traffic in Q4 continued to drive comps both in-store and online with increases in the high single-digits and over 30% respectively. There is an expectation that e-commerce will grow for 2020, but to what extent is hard to say. There is no way to completely replace the volume that is lost from the physical stores. The company refused to provide any guidance due to COVID-19.

Looking at the balance sheet, we can see that they are in a very good spot. The company reported that they ended the year with $1.1 billion in cash, no long-term debt, and a $400 million untapped revolver. Having no debt in a time like this is crucial given the circumstance. They will be able to get through this no problem. Calvin McDonald, the CEO, had this to say:

At our core, we solved sweaty problems for athletes and we do not believe the current situation will change the trend toward people wanting to live in active and healthy lifestyle. These are some of the reasons we are confident in our abilities to navigate the near-term while working to realize the opportunities over the longer term. In addition, we have early learnings from China which show us that our business will bounce back. We are not yet back to pre-closing volumes, but the business is getting stronger week by week.

Something to keep in mind as well is that they will not have to write off much if any inventory because their product is less seasonal in nature as many of our core styles, are relevant year-round and can be held for future use. Just because they are providing guidance does not mean the company is going to crash and burn. 2020 might be ugly, but analysts are still expecting the company to grow year over year.

What Does The Price Say?

Shocking to absolutely no one, Lululemon has been hit very hard by COVID-19. As I discussed above, there are going to be some clear headwinds from a fundamental perspective, but so let's talk about some technicals. The first thing I want to say is that the market is always forward-looking. This means that a lot of what is expected fundamentally is usually built into the current price. But there is always drift. It is safe to safe that Lululemon was due for a price correction. After the correction in 2018, the stock ripped up 140% to all-time highs in February 2020. This without much of a correction outside of a small 5-10% dip here and there. The stock was overvalued and needed a break. I did not anticipate COVID-19 being something we would be facing to this extent, and now we have gotten a full-on crash. At its lowest point so far, lululemon was down 50%. The stock has rebounded 45% back to where we sit as of Friday's close.

Looking below, we can see the multiple levels of support that Lululemon could potentially test from here. The first line around $161 is the 2019 support that was gaped down through without much of a care in the world, but the 2nd line of support around $130 held nicely. This is the support that dates back to mid-2018 that was once resistance as the stock finally broke out in September 2018. This is the support I expect to get tested again. Yes, this means some more red days are coming. It would be very unusual not to see a re-test of this low or at least closer to it before this bear market is over.

That leaves two support lines left. These two are worst-case scenario and I do not think they will be tested, but if we blow down through $130, the next stop is $110 which was the breakout in June 2018, which was also the bottom for the 2018 correction. This would be 41% down from where we sit today, and 60% off the highs in February 2020. From there, we finally have $85 which was resistance that leads to the breakout that I just mentioned in 2018. This would be 55% down from here or 70% off the highs.

For comparison's sake, the company started trading right before the financial crisis in 07/08 (great timing!!). The stock went from hitting a high of $26.75 3 months after hitting the market, all the way down to $2.16 a year and a half later. This was everything but a straight down. As you can see below, the stock went through 3 separate drops with strong rallies between them all. The big winner at the end of the day was the rally. Once the stock bottomed in early 2009, the stock rallied 853% in the exact same time period it took for it to fall 92%. The reason for the comparison is that I believe there will be a re-test of the old lows and we may breakthrough and test the other supports as mentioned earlier before really starting to rebound.

This is why it is so crucial to always use stops when investing. Buy and hold works great during rallies, but as soon as there's a correction, you lose big time. This also goes to show that you do not have to catch the exact bottom to make a killing. It helps, no question, but let the price settle and really bottom instead of trying to guess. It is a lot more fun watching a stock double, than watching it slowly get closer to +0.0.

Wrap-Up

As you can see, Lululemon has come under attack as have all retailers in this market. They offer a premium product that is still going to be in demand when this is all over. When that is, is the question that no one seems to have an answer too and is causing investors to sell. Long term, Lululemon is going to be just fine. I do not think now is a great time to buy shares as the stock will likely drop further as this goes on longer as the company relies on China and E-commerce to carry the mail for the next little while. I am not short the stock, and I am looking for a better entry point for a longer-term hold. Be patient, use stops, and opportunity will present itself in these turbulent markets. Stay safe!

