Big Phone = Big Muddle

To resolve these issues, it's quite conceivable that within three to five years T will, with disappointment and disgust, attempt to spin out the Warner Media assets so happily acquired in 2018.

The major such weakness for T is that it is highly dependent on service price increases but is entering a deflationary economic period with a still large pile of debt and probably an increasingi nability to raise prices.

Debt is still too high as the prices paid for Time Warner and DirecTV were likely at the top of their valuation and long term growth cycles.

Overview

It used to be simple: Big phone was a telecom with mobile and landline phone services plus cable and Internet service divisions. It competed directly with Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile and the various mso cable companies including Comcast and Charter

But that was before the company went, as they say, “Hollywood” in buying satellite provider DirecTV for a premium price of $49 billion right at the start of “cord-cutting” and then followed in 2018 by spending $81 billion to buy Time Warner just as its crown jewel HBO performance was peaking with the popularity of shows such as “Game of Thrones.”

Verizon made its own blunders buying the scraps of Yahoo and AOL for a combined $10 billion or so and then within 3 years having to write them down by half. But that was relative peanuts compared to what big phone has done

Many Seeking Alpha authors have over the last two years attempted to model the earnings growth potential and balance sheet risk in great detail. But whether bullish or bearish in opinion, what they entirely seemed to have missed is that Big Phone is now a muddle and, even more importantly, dependent on service price increases that are needed in support of the still high mountain of $160 billion in debt and the promised dividend now at $0.52 a quarter.

Trouble is, the economic backdrop has become deflationary and price increases will be more difficult to make stick in mobile, satellite, and Internet services, In addition, for the soon to be launched streaming pricing structure there is no clarity for consumers, who by the way and with budgets now seriously virus-crimped, have the option of ignoring HBO Max and just making do with Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and the ad-supported Comcast Peacock.

T”s leaders entered an entertainment and media business that they didn’t have any particular expertise in managing. As noted in my Entertainment Industry Economics book (10th ed., Cambridge University Press, May 2020), this is a field where the best managers are those able to handle failure. That’s because in films, tv, music, and publishing often more than half the projects show no return on investment and the small number of big winning projects end up paying for (i.e., covering) the losers. That’s obviously an entirely different and alien mindset when compared to running telecom and cable businesses: Those previous Warner managers with such media and entertainment experience have been exiled and gone elsewhere.

It thus wouldn’t be surprising if within the next few years Big Phone spins out its recent entertainment and media investments.

For investors the first question is about what business is T in and how is this patchwork to be valued. The answer is not as highly as in the past in terms of P/E or cash flow multiples or price to book value.

The virus has clearly devastated any projections for Warner Media, even though the library of films and tv shows and production/distribution studio remains one of the best in the world and should help the new streaming service to be at least somewhat competitive. The new challenge is that with the vast unemployment and pay reductions of 2020, consumers will be stretched to buy more than one or two streaming services – with the probable leaders being of course Netflix and Disney. Also, movie goers won’t be quick to sit in crowded theaters for quite a while after they are reopened.

Then there remains the balance sheet debt, which is still mountainous at more than $160 billion after the company already disposed of maybe $30 billion of high quality assets in attempting to flatten the mountain. Using the same ratios outlined in my Seeking Alpha articles of the last week (Entertainment/Media: Sorting Possible Winners and Losers and Travel Stocks: Sorting Possible Winners and Losers, March 23, 2020 and March 20, 2020 respectively), Big Phone looked like this at the end of 2019, which was a generally good year for business and stocks.

Debt/EBITDA EBITDA/Interest Debt/Revenue Yield (%) Distributors/producers AT&T (Warner Media) 2.9 6.7 0.9 6.9 Altice USA (ATUS) 5.8 2.7 2.4 0.0 Charter (CHTR) 4.4 9.1 1.6 0.0 Comcast (CMCSA) 2.8 7.5 0.9 2.5 Disney (DIS) 3.1 18.5 0.8 1.7 Verizon (VZ) 2.3 8.9 0.8 4.6

Here across the top of the table are the leverage, interest coverage, and the revenue ratios in which T's debt/EBITDA and EBITDA/Interest doesn't comparatively look too bad. Remember, though, that this is all pre-virus and pre-major marketing and rollout costs for HBO Max and prior to the steep Q1 decline in consumer discretionary income and thus ability to spend. All of the other company ratios shown here are also in a risky zone due to relatively recent acquisition binges, so "not looking too bad" is not saying much as a source of comfort. What stands out most is the yield relative to that of the others.

Investment Considerations and Implications

The risk to the dividend is that the debt is still relatively high while the operating income will likely grow much more slowly or shrink during this time of great economic distress. What has long to some extent mitigated downward pressure on operating profits for all telecom and cable companies has been the ability to constantly raise prices. But In a deflationary environment that’s much harder to do. Meanwhile, it’s probable that the new streaming services will enter a much more highly competitive and rocky environment than had been envisioned.

Big Phone will of course do everything possible to maintain the current dividend of $0.52 a quarter, but that will under the circumstances be challenging. And if and when should such a cut occur the repercussions will be felt most severely by the massive number of pensioners and the many pension plans that depend on the high yield. Even a hint of a cut would be seismic, and likely end up rattling confidence in the overall stock market too.

Meanwhile, valuing T shares is a wild guessing game given that its strategies and recent entertainment/media acquisitions have resulted in a very muddled profile: No one can at this point clearly identify the growth potential of any of its parts.

