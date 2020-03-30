3 Bear Market Misconceptions

Like most of us, I have watched with shock and awe as the market has careened lower over the past several weeks. While it has been extremely difficult to make gains during this time period (even shorting has proven treacherous due to the sudden, dramatic market upswings), what the market has been good for is education, or for investing veterans like myself, re-education. For those willing to listen, Mr. Market doles out a valuable education as he ignores the supposed tried and true rules of investing and pummels stocks lower and lower.

Below are three misconceptions that need to be clarified in order to navigate this stormy financial market.

Weathering the economic storm... Source

First Misconception: Diversification Offers Protection

I am a big believer in diversification, BUT only in a bull market. When the market is stair-stepping upward, diversification is very helpful, because over the course of a multi-year bull run, fund managers move their money around from industry to industry as economic trends ebb and flow. Maybe the chipmakers are going up, but the biotechs are going down; retail is hot but the banking industry is cold; you get the idea. No matter how red hot a particular industry is, going overweight in that industry is not prudent. Sooner or later, that industry will cool off, and you'll be stuck holding a handful of non-movers or decliners as stocks in other industries catch fire. Not a good feeling.

So yes, diversification is good. Jim Cramer has a feature on his Mad Money show called "Are you diversified?" where he guides callers to diversify into a handful of different industries. Very good advice. (Incidentally, many callers on the program are way overbalanced in tech stocks. Hard to resist the glamour of these high growth overvalued supermodels.)

However, when a macroeconomic event, or three in this current case (the natural deflating of an over-swollen bull market bubble + the oil price crash + the COVID-19 crisis) causes a strong pullback, diversification isn't going to protect you. In fact, it might cause investors to suffer more damage to their portfolios due to dangerous "warm-blanket" thinking: "Oh, the market is crashing? Good thing I am diversified..."

Second Misconception: "Three out of Four Stocks Fall" During a Correction

I have heard this arbitrary statement repeated many times in articles and on podcasts, and it is a sugar coating that lulls investors into the dangerous thought that, "At least 25% of my portfolio will keep going up." It gives them a falls sense of security. It causes them to cling to holdings that are crashing instead of selling early and keeping their losses small. In reality, the statement should read: "Virtually all stocks fall during a correction." I follow about 400 stocks. My list is very diverse, with large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks represented from numerous different industries. At any given moment, I can look at a chart that shows the percentage loss/gain of each stock. During the market crash over these past few weeks, what percentage of stocks have fallen steeply? Virtually all of them. As in 95%. Tech, Biotech, Banking, Transportation, Oil, etc.; it didn't matter. Virtually all have fallen hard and may take years to recover. Some will never recover and will file for bankruptcy. Yes, there have been a handful of outliers - a few biotechs working on flu vaccines and treatment and a few companies poised perfectly to benefit from the stay-at-home work environment (Moderna (MRNA) and Zoom Video Communications (ZM), for example), but these are rare exceptions.

Here's the point: If you think your portfolio will ride out a bear market just fine because it is diversified, and that 1/4 of the stocks in your portfolio won't take a hit, you are dead wrong. When the broad market falls hard, virtually all stocks get pummeled.

Third Misconception: "Buy at the 52-Week Low"

Bottom-fishing, knife-catching - whatever you want to call it, buying a stock when it makes a new low is NOT a good strategy. Yes, buying at bargain basement prices is exciting ("It was at $100 a share and now it's at $50!"), and yes, we all like the thought of shrewdly scooping up shares just as a stock bottoms. But, here's the problem: stocks making new lows tend to continue to make new lows. The lower a stock goes, the more pain and pressure put on investors, and the more likely investors are going to continue to shake out. Buy-and-holders increasingly become I-can't-take-it-any-more's, and they panic sell.

Also, if the stock does bottom, what happens when it begins to rally? All of those investors who bought at higher prices and managed to ride out the price-crash will be tempted to sell as soon as it comes back to their buy point and breathe a big sigh of relief ("Thank goodness, at least I got my money back!"). This phenomenon leads to continual resistance as the stock tries to claw its way back to its former high.

Side note: One can gauge the amount of potential resistance at a particular overhead resistance point via the volume that took place and the number of days the stock sat at that point. A high volume of shares exchanged and many days spent at a particular overhead price point means the stock will likely have trouble passing through this price point again.

Eventually, all of the weak hands will shake out, and the selling will dry up and the stock will bottom - unless the company goes bankrupt! Many companies are carrying high debt loads and will have great trouble surviving if they are forced to remain shuttered for an extended period of time; and consequently, there is a real chance that some of these stocks will never recover.

For example, even when the pandemic subsides, even when the Middle East and Russia call a truce and reduce their oil production and the demand for oil gradually increases, the stock of many oil companies, battered by low demand and poor public perception ("oil is the new tobacco") may never recover. Take for example, the ten-year chart of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (ICD). I am not about to try and catch this falling knife:

Source: Stockcharts.com

Incidentally, the converse of this misconception is true. Buying a stock at a 52-week high, while nerve-racking, is more likely to be lucrative. New highs beget new highs. Unlike a stock attempting to bounce off of new lows, a stock pushing into new high territory has no overhead supply or resistance to plow through. In a bull market, the stock of a company with strong fundamentals and a strong story (a company positively disrupting life as we know it, for example, Apple Inc. (AAPL)) can make new highs repeatedly, for years.

Concluding Thoughts

This brutal bear market is a cruel instructor, but an effective one. It teaches us that in a true bear market, diversification will not protect our portfolio, that nearly all stocks will fall, and that many will never recover. And, for those that do, it may take many years. Let us remember that the S&P 500 Index, composed of the biggest, strongest 500 companies in America, took 13 years to make new highs after the dot com crash:

Source: Stockcharts.com :

Lastly, we must avoid temptation. Far better to wait for an uptrending market and an uptrending, high-quality stock, than to take our chances hoping for a bottom and trying to catch a proverbial falling knife. Ignore the siren song of FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) and be patient. The bull market will be back.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: I am not a professional stock analyst or money manager, and the information provided is for educational purposes only; it is not a recommendation to buy or sell a stock. Please do your own research and invest accordingly.