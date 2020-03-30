American Express: Priced To Own For The Long Term

Some names in my portfolio have done particularly poorly as of late. Among them, American Express looks like a buy-on-dip opportunity.

For the past 21 months, I have been managing and tracking an all-stock portfolio alongside my Storm-Resistant Growth (a.k.a. SRG) community. The key criteria that I use to pick stocks for the portfolio are:

Business model resilience, which usually takes the form of market dominance/leadership and recurring revenues. Broad sector diversification, including into cycle-agnostic spaces like gold mining and telecom.

So far, my all-stock SRG portfolio has outperformed the broad market (SPY) by a wide margin through both bull and bear periods, as the graph bellow suggests.

However, a few names in the portfolio have done particularly poorly as of late. Some stocks have been deeply discounted for good reasons, in my view, including Southwest Airlines (LUV). But others appear to have taken an unjustifiable hit. Among these is American Express (AXP), down 29% YTD and 35% since the stock market peaked on February 19.

Taking a step back

To state the obvious, these are uncertain times. Global economies have only now started to find their footing in the east, and most are far from it further west. As a result, American Express' billings will certainly remain under pressure over the next few months at least. Meanwhile, rock-bottom interest rates and concerns over a global recession could negatively impact the bank's net interest margins and credit metrics.

That said, American Express is probably better positioned than most financial service peers in the space. For starters, its revenue mix is heavily tilted towards non-interest sources, including card and discount fees (see chart below). Therefore, from a revenue driver perspective, Amex resembles the richly-valued payment processors Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) more than it does Bank of America (BAC) or Capital One (COF). As long as transactions continue to take place, American Express will benefit from its growing user and merchant network.

But even on the banking side of the equation, American Express stands out. Historically, the company's delinquencies and charge-offs have been on the low end of the spectrum, alongside JPMorgan (JPM) and its equally enviable credit metrics. Also, the loan portfolio is characterized by higher credit quality, as the table below suggests.

To be fair, I have a couple of concerns regarding the company, although they mostly pertain to short-term challenges that could explain recent stock price pressures. First, American Express' business is largely domestic, with 70% of the loan mix coming from US consumers. As the home country remains deeply impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, lack of international diversification could be a problem in the foreseeable future. Second, three-fourths of commercial billings are concentrated in small- and medium-sized enterprises, which could be most vulnerable to a sharp deterioration in economic activity.

The price is right

I believe it is way too early to call a bottom in the stock market at this moment. This is particularly true in the case of pro-cyclical sectors that rely on strong consumer spending in order to thrive. Buying equities today in the financial services and payment processing spaces certainly exposes investors to the very real danger of further near-term declines in market value.

At the same time, I believe that an opportunity exists now to pick a high-quality stock like AXP at historically low levels. As the graphs below depict, trailing P/E (keep in mind that forward multiples may matter little in a time of uncertainty about current-year earnings) at 11.1x is the lowest since the weeks that followed the Great Recession bottom. Price-to-book of about 3.0x has reached early 2016 levels, which happened to be a multi-year low that preceded a strong share price run through 2019.

Considering low price, high quality and a business model that will almost certainly allow American Express to survive through the COVID-19 crisis and thrive long after it, I believe AXP is one of the best mega-cap buys in the market today.

