Athersys Sees 4 Million Share Insider Buy From Partner Running COVID-19 ARDS Trial In Japan

This is an important follow-up to my March 18, 2020, COVID-19 related article on Athersys Inc. (ATHX) that discussed the company's ongoing discussions with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to bring an experimental treatment to COVID-19 patients suffering from the highly deadly condition known as Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). Those who have not read that article should do so before continuing.

Source Live Science.com

Last night, Athersys partner and major shareholder, Healios KK, exercised its warrant for 4,000,000 shares ahead of the warrant's expiration date of 9/1/20:

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Athersys, Inc. ("Athersys") (NASDAQ: ATHX) announced today that its partner in Japan, HEALIOS K.K. ("Healios"), exercised in full its warrant to purchase shares of Athersys common stock. Healios purchased 4,000,000 shares at a price of $1.76 per share in accordance with the terms of the warrant, representing an additional investment of $7,040,000 in Athersys. This warrant was issued to Healios in March 2018 as part of an expansion of the collaboration between the companies. This expansion agreement set the warrant exercise price at 110% of the average price per share over the ten days preceding exercise, or $1.76 per share so long as the reference price remained below this floor. Healios previously purchased 12,000,000 shares of Athersys common stock and now owns approximately 9.4% of the current outstanding shares of Athersys. There are no other warrants outstanding.

Why is This So Significant?

Anytime there is an insider purchase of this magnitude, it is significant. Nothing speaks louder than COLD, HARD CASH. However, the circumstances surrounding this insider buy are even more compelling. Why? Because Healios is currently running an open-label 30-patient trial in Japan on ARDS using MultiStem (referred to as HLCM051 by Healios). Healios also recently pointed out that COVID-19 patients are not excluded from enrollment. Moreover, in a recent corporate update, the CEO of Healios indicated that enrollment is going ahead of schedule. This is an open-label trial and Healios seemingly has the ultimate set of data to make a decision on the efficacy of MultiStem for ARDS and the merits of an increased investment in Athersys.

Another interesting aspect of this warrant situation is the floating strike price. The warrant was to set expire in September 2020 but the exercise price was not fixed. The warrant exercise price is based upon the greater of 110% of the average price per share over the last ten days, preceding exercise, or $1.76 per share. With the share price moving up substantially in the last 2 weeks since my initial article was published, Healios had to make a decision based upon the future potential market price of Athersys shares not a fixed number. If Healios releases good ARDS data from their own clinical trial or Athersys announces an agreement with BARDA related to COVID-19 related ARDS, the shares would be expected to trade significantly higher as will the cost to exercise the warrant.

We have a HIGHLY unusual situation developing here and, incredibly, the talking heads of CNN, FOX, CNBC, and MSNBC have never mentioned this therapy even though it is very likely the most advanced, promising therapy for COVID-19 related ARDS in existence with Phase II data and ongoing BARDA discussions.

Incredibly, as I write this article, Jim Cramer is interviewing the CEO of Eli Lily (LLY). The topic of COVID-19 related ARDS came up during the interview as a longer term target of the Eli Lilly and Cramer even mentioned that his own father passed away from ARDS. Yet, no mention of MultiStem as a promising therapy likely to be available sooner. Watch the segment starting at the 3:30 minute mark here.

This could be one of the biggest stories in decades, yet no one in the mainstream media may mention it until the President of the United States himself brings it up. Stay tuned.

