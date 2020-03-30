McDonald's Was Swimming Naked

Image source

The past several weeks have certainly been interesting for a wide variety of reasons. One of those reasons is that financial markets have gone completely off the rails in a lot of cases, and that has resulted in some wild action on a day-to-day basis. Of course, most financial assets are significantly lower than they were two months ago, even stalwarts like mega-cap dividend payers.

One such stock is McDonald's (MCD), a company that became the darling of Wall Street with its nearly three-year-old plan to refranchise the vast majority of its stores. The valuation of the stock has soared since the plan was implemented, and I’ve been critical of shares for that reason. The recent selloff certainly has made the stock cheaper, but it isn’t cheap enough, and I still think there are better options out there.

Indeed, Warren Buffett famously said that we only find out who was swimming naked when the tide goes out. I believe McDonald's fits the bill right about now.

McDonald’s has a lot of debt

One thing this crisis has brought to light in the financial markets is those companies that have leveraged their balance sheets during good times to support growth, buybacks, or whatever else the management team could think up. Some companies will surely go out of business for these sins during this liquidity crunch, but McDonald’s certainly won’t. However, what it has highlighted is just how much leverage McDonald’s has – and continues to build – and what I believe it will do to the EPS growth trajectory of the stock as a result.

Let’s start by looking at how much debt McDonald’s has, below in millions of dollars.

Source: TIKR.com

This is just the long-term variety of debt. The company also has various payables and deferred liabilities that any big company would hold on its balance sheet. However, this is the lion’s share, and it shows just how busy McDonald’s has been using other peoples’ money to run its business in recent years.

Long-term debt has risen from ~$24 billion five years ago to ~$34 billion as of the end of 2019. But wait, says the bullish investor, McDonald’s is a massive corporation with plenty of cash flow. That’s true, but if we look at net debt – which is defined as total debt minus cash and equivalents – over EBTIDA minus capex, McDonald’s has seen its relative debt more than double in five years.

Source: TIKR.com

In other words, McDonald’s net debt was just 2.3 times its EBITDA minus capex five years ago, but that number was nearly five by the end of 2019. With more borrowing during the crisis, I’d be absolutely shocked if it isn’t 5 or 5.5 by now. That’s a lot of debt because what this says is that it would take McDonald’s about five years to earn its way out of its debt if it never spent earnings on anything else like buybacks or dividends.

This would all be fine except that, to my eye, McDonald’s has been borrowing in part to fund share repurchases, and while that has worked in the past, there is a limit to how much debt any company can put on its balance sheet. Because of this, I think EPS growth will shift lower over time.

Slower future growth due to past success

Another way to view cash production is via free cash flow, which is defined as cash from operations minus capital expenditures, seen below in millions of dollars.

Source: TIKR.com

FCF in 2015, before the refranchising effort, was about $4.7 billion. Last year, it was $5.7 billion. That’s a worthy gain, and it is due to much higher margins now that the company isn’t running nearly as many stores itself. The benefit of a franchise-heavy model is that margins for the parent are higher, which is what McDonald’s was after, and ultimately achieved.

The problem is that the company has already made fantastic progress on margins, and with the refranchising effort largely complete, the runway for further margin gains is much shorter than it was a year or two ago.

Source: TIKR.com

Operating income has risen steadily despite lower revenue for this reason, and operating margins are now well into the 40s. That’s very strong, and it will become ever more difficult to continue to build upon that success as the base grows.

This is a problem for profit growth moving forward because McDonald’s will have to rely more upon revenue and share repurchases for EPS growth, rather than huge amounts of operating margin improvements.

Speaking of share repurchases, this has been absolutely key to EPS growth in recent years for McDonald’s. Below, we have repurchase spending in millions of dollars for the past five years.

Source: TIKR.com

McDonald’s produces lots of cash and returns it to shareholders, as it should. However, it’s been returning so much that it has had to borrow to do it all, because the sum of its capex, dividends, and buybacks is greater than its FCF each year. This is fine when there is room on the balance sheet, but when there isn’t, or a crisis comes up, for instance, buybacks are generally the first to go.

Given this has been such a big source of EPS growth in recent years, I think that’s a problem the current valuation is ignoring.

The bottom line

McDonald’s is in full-on crisis mode, as you’d expect. That includes drawing a billion dollars on a credit facility, as well as stopping buybacks for the foreseeable future. Thousands and thousands of stores that would normally be producing healthy volume around the world are either shut, or operating as takeout-only at fractions of their normal volumes. None of this is good for a company with lots and lots of leverage, as it forces a cash crunch that means more borrowing to get through the rough patch.

I’ll be very clear and say once again McDonald’s is in no way in danger of becoming insolvent. However, what I am saying is that what has driven growth in recent years – margin growth, share buybacks – are in the process of slowing or even stopping, which is something I think the current valuation ignores.

Estimates for this year are for flat EPS against 2019, but the fact is that we don’t know how bad this will get. I’m also sort of ignoring this year for that reason, because I think we should evaluate businesses on their long-term prospects.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Given that, we’ll use the $8.91 estimate for next year, meaning shares have a forward PE ratio of 18.4. With so many stocks losing half their value or more in recent weeks, I can’t understand why McDonald’s is still so expensive. This crisis will have lasting impacts on its balance sheet that it will have to deal with, including fewer buybacks, reduced capex, or even more borrowing.

With the stock already trading at elevated levels, and the prospect of no buybacks indefinitely to reduce the float and juice EPS growth, McDonald’s should be sold. It is nowhere near cheap enough given how much debt it has, and how very obviously over-leveraged it is if three weeks of crisis caused it to stop buybacks altogether and tap a credit line. When investors figure this out, I think you will be able to buy McDonald’s more cheaply than you can today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.