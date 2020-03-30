Cenovus Energy: Share Price Plunging Over 80% Calls Solvency Into Question

Provided that their credit facilities remain open, I believe that they have sufficient liquidity to survive, provided this oil price crash does not last past two to three years.

Whilst they entered this period of turmoil with a decent financial position, it was not rock solid and their low cash balance means that they will be reliant on their credit facilities.

Given this it is understandable that investors may be questioning whether the market is signalling that they may not survive this oil price crash.

Introduction

Even though a plunging share price alone cannot bankrupt a company, when one plunges to such extreme extents as that of Cenovus Energy (CVE) it certainly can make investors question whether the broader market believes that they can remain a going concern. Since the beginning of the year crashing oil prices has sent their share price down over 80% to the low single digit level, which is often associated with financially distressed companies. When analyzing oil and gas companies during these turbulent times, I believe that there are two main questions, with the first being whether they are fundamentally viable during normal operating conditions and the second being whether they will survive this latest oil price crash.

Cash Flows & Debt

Thankfully the graphs largely speak for themselves, with the first two graphs included below summarizing their cash flows and debt from the last seven years:

The optimum way that I believe in assessing whether an established company is fundamentally viable in the medium to long term is to analyze their cash flow performance. Beginning this analysis in 2013 provides a lens to review their performance during a range of operating conditions, as the first two years were during boom times, followed by two years of a downturn and three years of middle of the road conditions. If an established oil and gas company was not fundamentally viable during the middle of the road conditions throughout 2017-2019, then it severely calls into question their medium to long-term attractiveness, even if they survive this oil price crash.

Since the beginning of 2013, their free cash flow has totaled C$4.443b, with only the two years during the last oil price crash in 2015-2016 reporting negative free cash flow. Importantly, the majority of their free cash flow was generated during the middle of the road conditions in 2017-2019. This indicates that during normal operating conditions, they are fundamentally viable, as their operations can produce more cash than they consume.

When looking towards the future in 2020 and it is virtually guaranteed that their free cash flow will fall into the negative territory again due to this latest oil price crash, especially since Canadian oil prices have reached record lows. Unfortunately due to the high volatility of oil prices and broad uncertainties regarding this coronavirus inspired economic downturn, accurately predicting their actual results is rendered a mere guessing game. Nevertheless, to answer the first question posed in this article, yes they appear fundamentally viable during normal operating conditions with the question of their ability to survive this oil price crash now taking center stage.

Even though they have consistently produced free cash flow, their net debt has still expanded 155.91% since the end of 2013. This has largely been driven by their C$7.151b of net acquisitions during this same period of time, which was partly offset with equity raisings totaling C$2.147b net of dividend payments. One concerning aspect is that their cash balance has fallen significantly and thus currently sits at a record low of only C$186m, which indicates that heading into this oil price crash they will likely be reliant on credit facilities to provide liquidity.

Financial Position

Due to their reliance on credit facilities, their overall financial position will play an especially important role in determining whether they can survive this oil price crash. The graph included below summarizes their financial position from the last three years:

Image Source: Author

When reviewing their financial metrics, it becomes apparent that whilst they entered this oil price crash with a decent financial position, it was certainly not rock solid. Given the extent that Canadian oil prices have fallen, it becomes apparent why investors could be questioning their ability to survive. Their interest coverage of only 3.19 is rather on the low side and thus indicates that servicing their debt was already burdensome even before oil prices crashed. Since their other leverage ratios, such as gearing as well as net debt to EBITDA and operating cash flow, were all broadly decent, their liquidity will be instrumental in determining whether they can survive.

Even though their current ratio of 1.30 would normally indicate that they have ample liquidity, due to their aforementioned record low cash balance, this may not necessarily be the situation and thus will depend on their access to credit facilities and upcoming debt maturities. Thankfully they have only drawn C$265m from their two C$1.2b and C$3.3b credit facility tranches, which do not mature until November 2022 and November 2023 respectively. Their liquidity is further supported by only minimal debt maturities during the next three years of only C$650m. Even if their credit facilities were to be suddenly reduced by half, this would still leave them with almost C$2b of additional liquidity on top of their current cash balance and any possible divestitures. This should provide them with flexibility to cover any shortfalls from negative free cash flow during the next two to three years, however, they are likely to suspend their dividend payments to save additional cash.

It appears that they should have sufficient liquidity to survive this oil price crash, provided the recovery eventuates within the next two to three years. Since they are a fairly large company that has a history of being fundamentally viable and realistically capable of meeting its debt obligations during normal operating conditions, I believe that their credit facilities will remain open and supportive.

Conclusion

To answer the two questions this article posed, yes they appear fundamentally viable and yes, they appear likely to survive this downturn provided it does not last more than two to three years. I currently believe that a neutral rating is appropriate, primarily due to the heavily discussed issues that Canadian oil companies have exporting their production and the never-ending environmental opposition that oil sands faces. If it were not for these operational difficulties, I believe a bullish rating would have been appropriate. Meanwhile if it were not for their significant and largely undrawn credit facilities as well as minimal upcoming debt maturities, my rating would have been bearish.

Notes: Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Cenovus Energy's Annual Reports, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.