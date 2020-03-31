Vericel Corporation: A Must-Have Biotech Post-COVID-19 Sell-Off

Burn care products Epicel and NexoBrid could pleasantly surprise in the future but are not central to the thesis.

Vericel’s flagship product, MACI, has seen strong sales growth in its first three years as it disrupts the knee cartilage repair market.

However, many were trading at inflated valuations previously that were not supported by the company’s fundamentals.

Note: A glossary of abbreviated terms is included at the end of the article.

Investment Thesis Summary

After climbing to the $20.00/share level over the past few years, Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) shares have been hit hard by the COVID-19-induced panic. The uncertainty remains as to how long the virus-induced economic slowdown will last, which is certainly having a negative impact on sales of VCEL’s lead product MACI, a successful new approach to knee cartilage repair. But with ample liquidity and no debt, the balance sheet is adequate to ride out the temporary economic slowdown. And once the macro-level uncertainty goes away, MACI should continue to capture market share, and investors will likely reward the stock with a higher valuation, just as they did before.

The Story

5-Yr Stock Chart Source: Seeking Alpha

VCEL is a leading biotech company developing advanced cell therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets. In 2017 the stock began a long uptrend, going from about $3.00/share to finally hitting $20.00/share in 2019. The steady and almost seven-fold increase was mainly due to the positive sales ramp-up of their newly launched product MACI, which is used for repairing knee cartilage using a patient’s own cells.

Why is this stock mispriced?

The uncertainty that the appearance of COVID-19 created in early 2020 sent pretty much all stocks down across the board. However, some stocks that declined may not necessarily be mispriced if the previous price was not supported by the company’s fundamentals. When deciding which stocks to “buy the dip” on after a big macro-induced market move such as this one, some types of stocks are more deserving than others.

For biotechs in particular, the true intrinsic value is always tied to how good the efficacy and safety profile of the treatment is. Given that a lot of elective surgeries in the US are on hold (which would include knee cartilage repair), VCEL’s stellar sales will certainly be on pause for the near future.

However, in the long run, this pause does not change the fact that MACI has advanced the treatment paradigm surrounding knee cartilage repair. With no debt and a fair amount of cash on hand, VCEL is well positioned to ride out the COVID-19 storm. Because of this, we think the 50% drop has created a mispricing opportunity.

What makes this investment actionable?

What makes VCEL an attractive investment is that we avoid the two main risks facing any clinical stage biotech: whether the treatment will be approved and whether the treatment will sell.

MACI has already been approved, an increasing number of surgeons recognize that it is a material improvement over what was previously available to repair knee cartilage, and three years of continuously growing sales data validate the commercial opportunity. This makes an investment in VCEL actionable.

Note: The slides below are taken from the company’s March 2020 Corporate Presentation, which can be currently found on the Investor Relations page. Since the presentations are often changed, the March 2020 Corporate Presentation can also be downloaded here.

Vericel_Company_Presentation_-_FINAL_March_1__2020.pdf

Overview

The three products we will discuss are MACI, Epicel, and NexoBrid.

MACI

Adj peak net sales: $432M (US)

The flagship product of VCEL is MACI, which is a new treatment for knee cartilage repair. Articular cartilage (also called hyaline cartilage) lines the ends of bones, and its purpose is to lubricate and allow for frictionless movement when the ends of bones rub together. If the articular cartilage starts to wear away, it can become very painful for the patient. And since articular cartilage is extravascular (it has no direct blood supply), once it is damaged it is very slow to heal itself.

MACI was the first FDA-approved product that, using the process of tissue engineering, grows cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue that has been taken from the patient’s own knee. After a surgeon takes an initial biopsy, the sample is sent to VCEL’s lab in Cambridge, MA. There, the patient’s cells are used to grow additional cells which are then sent back to the surgeon and inserted into the patient’s knee.

Steps Of MACI Procedure

Source: March 2020 presentation (slide 13)

The growing success of the procedure has led to various news pieces on MACI popping up around the country (see here and here). These stories highlight the ability of the patient to fully recover their ability to walk, hike, and even run up flights of stairs without experiencing the pain they felt previously.

VCEL’s previous generation ACI product for knee cartilage repair was called Carticel, which was pulled from the market at the end of 2Q17 once MACI was launched. In 2016, Carticel had sales of $39M (2017 10-K, pg 51). While it was seeing modest sales growth of 11%, the peak net sales potential of Carticel was limited by the technically exacting nature of the procedure and the extended surgical time required to perform it. MACI, on the other hand, is a much simpler and quicker procedure that also improves the timeframe required for the patient to achieve full weight-bearing when compared with Carticel.

MACI vs Carticel

Source: March 2020 presentation (slide 15)

A commonly used procedure for knee repair is called microfracture/microdrilling, which is performed at the beginning of arthroscopic knee surgery and involves producing small holes in the bone. These holes allow the deeper layers of bone, which are filled with a richer blood supply, to release fluid to the surface. Once on the surface, this richer blood supply can stimulate cartilage growth. (Remember that articular cartilage has no direct blood supply and so is slow to heal itself.)

This microfracture procedure is minimally invasive and carries minimal risks, as serious complications such as infection or blood clot are uncommon. The main concern is that the pain reduction is not long-lasting. Short-term results for smaller lesions are good, but the effects disappear over time and are much lower for larger lesions. This is where MACI has been able to differentiate itself.

In the slide below, you can see how MACI stacked up against microfracture in the SUMMIT two-year trial. (Note: The full SUMMIT study results were published online in the The American Journal Of Sports Medicine on April 8, 2014.)

The co-primary endpoints were improvement in KOOS pain and function score, which the trial met with statistical significance. The trial also hit on one of the main secondary endpoints, which was the proportion of patients responding to treatment (a responder was defined as having at least a 10-point improvement in both the KOOS pain and function subscales, whereas anyone not meeting both criteria was regarded as a non-responder).

MACI vs Microfracture

Source: March 2020 presentation (slide 16)

To gauge the long-term durability of MACI’s pain and functionality improvement over microfracture, the SUMMIT Extension Study evaluated patients for an additional three years (so five years in total). As you can see in the slide below, the superiority of MACI was maintained, validating the long-term clinical benefit. (Note: The abstract of the SUMMIT Extension Study, published online on March 22, 2018, can be viewed here.)

MACI vs Microfracture (5-Year Extension Study)

Source: March 2020 presentation (slide 17)

Thus far, MACI has shown itself to have an excellent safety profile, with minimal adverse reactions and almost no risk of rejection by the body (since it’s the patient’s own cells). Because of the efficacy and safety profile, as well as the ease of use, MACI has been very well-received by the medical community. It is becoming the “gold standard” of knee cartilage repair, and the sales ramp-up backs that up.

Since launching in 3Q17, sales have grown from $44M to $92M per year, blowing well past Carticel’s peak sales. Annual total sales guidance for 2020 (provided when 4Q19 earnings were announced on February 25) was $144M, up 22% over 2019, with the majority of the growth likely coming from MACI (we discuss the other marketed product, Epicel, in the next section). Now that COVID-19 has put a lot of elective surgeries on hold, this sales guidance will likely be pulled. But we remain very bullish on MACI, and the strong uptake in the first three years since launch, as well as the market’s reaction to successive earnings announcements, serve to validate our bullishness on this product.

EPICEL

Adj peak net sales: $34M (US)

The second marketed product that VCEL has is Epicel. Epicel is a cultured epidermal autograft (“CEA”), which means that it is a skin graft that has been grown using the patient’s own skin. These grafts are intended for use on patients that have deep dermal or full thickness burns covering at least 30% of their total body surface area (“TBSA”).

Epicel Overview

Source: March 2020 presentation (slide 26)

In 1998, Epicel was designated as a Humanitarian Use Device (“HUD”). A device designated as a HUD is intended to address a disease or condition that does not affect more than 8,000 people in the US. In 1999, a Humanitarian Device Exception (“HDE”) application was submitted for Epicel. A product receiving the HDE designation is exempt from the usual efficacy requirements that a normal pharmaceutical product must demonstrate before being allowed to go to market. At the same time, the HDE designation places certain limitations on profitability and usage.

The profit restrictions for a HUD are expanded after it receives HDE approval if certain conditions are met (such as being labeled for pediatric patients). Epicel received this expanded label to include pediatric patients on February 18, 2016.

For 2019, Epicel sales were only $26M, up from $23M in 2018 and $19M in 2017. The company believes that Epicel “has been underutilized due to the lack of a consistent promotional effort prior to 2015” (2019 10-K, pg 7). This lack of a perceived promotional effort was possibly related to the profitability restrictions previously discussed. As these restrictions have now been expanded with the approval for pediatric use, there is a chance that sales might grow considerably with a renewed focus on marketing. Since acquiring Epicel, they have expanded the sales force from a single sales representative to ten.

The slide below shows a comparison of mortality rates between the Epicel patient database and National Burn Repository data. At all TBSA deciles above 30% (the minimum level for which Epicel is indicated for), use of Epicel seems to demonstrate a lower mortality rate. The evidence seems compelling, and we would welcome a breakout in Epicel sales given the additional resources VCEL has now dedicated to it. But this increase is not central to our thesis.

Epicel Demonstrates Lower Mortality Rate

Source: March 2020 presentation (slide 28)

NEXOBRID

Adj peak net sales: $34M (US)

On May 7, 2019, VCEL announced that they had entered into an exclusive license agreement with MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) for the North American rights to NexoBrid. NexoBrid consists of a proprietary mixture of enzymes that facilitate the removal of eschar (crusty, non-viable skin) in adults suffering from deep thermal burns. This process of eschar removal is known as debridement.

The current standard of care for debridement is split into non-surgical and surgical eschar removal. Non-surgical methods involve topical medications and different types of enzymes, chemicals, and biologicals. The main drawback of these is that they have a limited debriding efficacy, and surgery is ultimately needed anyway. Also, they are less useful for deeper burns and can require multiple wound dressings and handlings.

Surgical eschar removal methods, which basically consist of the surgeon scraping the burnt tissue off the patient, are not very precise and can result in the heavy loss of healthy tissue and blood. Therefore, there is a clear and unmet need for a very selective yet efficacious debridement treatment—a need which NexoBrid is looking to fill.

NexoBrid Overview

Source: March 2020 presentation (slide 24)

On January 22, 2019, MediWound announced positive results from its pivotal phase 3 DETECT trial in the US. As you can see in the slide below, the trial hit on both the primary endpoint (incidence rate of complete eschar removal) and secondary endpoints (a lower incidence of surgical eschar removal and lower mean blood loss). These results will be used to support the BLA submission to the FDA, expected mid-2020.

NexoBrid US Phase 3 DETECT Trial Results

Source: March 2020 presentation (slide 25)

NexoBrid has already successfully gone through the approval process in the EU and several other ex-US countries already (where it is on the market). Even with the seemingly great trial results, thus far, ex-US sales have been low. For 2018 and 2019, MediWound’s product sales (which consist solely of NexoBrid) were only $3.2M and $3.4M, respectively (2019 20-F, pg 73). These amounts do not yet validate NexoBrid’s value proposition in the US.

However, the US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (“BARDA”) had previously awarded MediWound a contract worth up to $132M. This contract included $56M in funding to support the phase 3 DETECT study as well as a phase 3 pediatric study. Also included is an initial $16.5M procurement commitment contingent on FDA approval (or permission for emergency use), as well as up to $50M for additional procurement. On January 6, it was announced that BARDA had begun their procurement of NexoBrid (in conjunction with the US Department of Health and Human Services (“HHS”)) for emergency stockpile in order to build national preparedness for public health medical emergencies. The initial delivery for this initial $16.5M procurement is expected by the end of 1Q20, with the remaining deliveries to occur over the following five quarters.

Aside from that contract, MediWound was also awarded a separate contract from BARDA worth up to $43M to fund the development of NexoBrid as a debridement product to treat sulfur mustard injuries.

For the North American rights to NexoBrid, VCEL paid MediWound $17.5M upfront, agreed to a $7.5M regulatory milestone upon FDA approval, and will pay up to $125M in commercial milestones should certain annual sales targets be met (the first sales milestone of $7.5M would be triggered at a threshold of $75M in North America).

On paper, it would seem that NexoBrid is destined for commercial success. The debridement process works well, is selective, and has been found to offer a considerable cost savings over the standard of care—a savings of over €5K, to be exact. Also, the potential commercial milestone of $125M indicates that sales are expected to be many times higher.

But again, the ex-US sales thus far remain low, and so we do not feel comfortable assuming a high peak net sales amount. Still, the interest from BARDA (and the willingness to commit considerable funding to bring it to market in the US) makes us cautiously optimistic that NexoBrid sales in the US could easily surpass our expectations. But it would be icing on the cake, as this product, like Epicel, is also not central to our thesis.

Valuation

Price Target: $21.11

Upside: 125%

Fully Diluted Market Cap

Sources: Elle Investments, Yahoo Finance, Company filings

Income Statement Estimate

Sources: Elle Investments

Price Target Estimate

Sources: Elle Investments

To arrive at our price target, we have made the assumptions below.

MACI patient pool: 60,000

For the moment, MACI is only approved for knee cartilage repair in adult patients under the age of 55. Additional sources of value could come in the form of a label expansion to include pediatric patients, 55+ patients, or cartilage repair in other joints that contain articular cartilage. At the moment, only a pediatric (ages 10-17) knee cartilage repair trial is recruiting patients. The 55+ market and non-knee market would be a boon for MACI sales, but we feel the stock is undervalued even without considering these additional markets, and so have excluded them from our valuation.

MACI Addressable Market

Source: March 2020 presentation (slide 19)

MACI market share range: 5%-45%

For the reasons mentioned above, we think it is safe to assume a decent market share range, with strong uptake continuing once the COVID-19 uncertainty passes. It’s also worth mentioning that as of now, the surgeons that have sent in biopsies for MACI procedures represent only 25% of the estimated 5,000 surgeons that see potential MACI patients (see March 2020 presentation, slide 20). This means that there is much more room to grow.

MACI has shown itself to be superior to microfracture/microdrilling procedures, and even in the event that a new competing product such as Hyalofast (discussed in the “Risks” section) enters the market, we would still expect a decent final market share.

MACI list price: $40,000 (US)

For our model, we use a list price of $40K, which was quoted in this Boston Globe article on VCEL. This is on the pricier side when compared with arthroscopic knee surgery (which involves microfracture), which has an average cost in the US of $19K. But after three years on the market, there does not seem to be much pushback from insurers. Over 85% of commercial lives are covered, and 92% of all MACI cases are approved. Both insurers and physicians seem to recognize its benefit over the much less expensive traditional knee surgery. We do not think the current price will impede continued market share capture.

MACI Marketing Strategy

Source: March 2020 presentation (slide 25)

MACI total reductions: 0%

Currently, there are no rebate or warranty arrangements for MACI or Epicel (2019 10-K, pg 69), and cash discounts for 2019 were “insignificant” (2019 10-K, pg 51).

Epicel patient pool: 600

Of the 500K annual burns in the US, about 1,500 experience burns affecting at least 30% of TBSA. Unfortunately, as you can see in the slide below, of these, only 600 survive. We have used this figure for our Epicel patient pool.

Epicel Addressable Market

Source: March 2020 presentation (slide 29)

Epicel market share range: 16%-26%

This may seem on the low side, given that 2019 sales of $26M already amount to about a 16% market share. While there is a chance that the expanded Epicel salesforce will result in a material increase in sales, this product has been on the market for several years and sales have remained modest. A big boost in market share is not central to our thesis, so we prefer to be conservative.

Epicel list price: $262,000

Management says that currently, about 100 patients are treated with Epicel each year in the US. Considering that 2019 net revenue for Epicel totaled $26.2M, this equates to a price of $262K (2019 10-K, pg 6).

Epicel total reductions: 0%

See “MACI total reductions” above.

NexoBrid probability of approval: 85%

NexoBrid has already been approved in ex-US territories such as the EU, Israel, Argentina, Russia, South Korea, and Peru (MediWound 2019 20-F, pg 4). These prior approvals, coupled with the strong financial support already committed from BARDA, justify a high probability of approval assumption.

NexoBrid patient pool: 32,400

Of the 500K annual burns in the US, about 40,000 require hospitalizations. Of these, 90% experience thermal burns, and of these, 90% are debrided. This translates into 32,400 patients per year that management estimates require debridement.

NexoBrid Addressable Market

Source: March 2020 presentation (slide 29)

NexoBrid market share range: 15%-35%

This may seem on the low side, given that BARDA has already agreed to an initial procurement amount of $16.5M and up to an additional $50M more (15% market share equates to $26M in net sales in our model). However, while NexoBrid on paper seems like a compelling product, sales outside of the US have not taken off yet. As we mentioned previously, for 2018 and 2019, MediWound’s total sales (which consisted entirely of NexoBrid), were only $3.2M and $3.4M. Without prior commercial validation from overseas, we prefer to be conservative with our market share estimates, especially since this product is not central to our thesis.

NexoBrid list price: $6,173

We have computed a price of $6,173 by dividing management’s estimate of the total addressable market in the US ($200M) by the patient pool size (32,400).

NexoBrid total reductions: 13%

The licensing agreement with MediWound calls for VCEL to pay tiered royalties on net sales ranging from mid-high single-digits to mid-teen percentages. We have assumed a 13% royalty rate.

Gross margin: 73%

For 4Q19, VCEL’s gross margin was 73%. We assume this amount going forward, and for simplicity, we assume no change in the gross margin should NexoBrid be approved and MediWound supplies NexoBrid (as per their supply agreement).

MediWound is also entitled to receive a percentage of gross profit on the initial $16.5M NexoBrid procurement order from BARDA as well as a royalty on any future BARDA orders. However, for simplicity, we have also excluded all BARDA procurement orders from our valuation, and so we can ignore the royalty to MediWound altogether.

R&D costs: $13M

During 4Q19, VCEL spent $3.2M on R&D. If we annualize this figure, we get $13M. At this point, the bulk of the ongoing R&D goes towards improving the manufacturing process of already-commercialized products MACI and Epicel. Since the NexoBrid pivotal phase 3 trial for BLA submission here in the US is already complete, no additional R&D needs to be spent in order to bring NexoBrid to market.

The phase 3 trial for MACI in pediatric patients that is currently recruiting will certainly increase R&D expenses. But since we have not included these pediatric patients in our patient pool, we will keep R&D spending at current levels since our valuation does not depend on a label expansion.

SG&A costs: $83M

As of 4Q19, SG&A costs were $16M, which annualize to $64M. On top of this, VCEL plans to hire an additional 28 reps to bring the MACI salesforce to 76 reps. We assume a base salary/rep of $150K, a bonus/rep of $25K, and administrative overhead/rep of $25K, bringing the total cost per rep to $200K. This amounts to an additional $5.6M (76 reps x $200K/rep) to expand the MACI salesforce.

Assuming NexoBrid is approved, we assume 66 new reps will be added to the Epicel salesforce of 10 reps to reach a total of 76 reps. At the same cost of $200K/rep, this amounts to an additional $13.2M (66 reps x $200K/rep) to expand the burn franchise salesforce.

The total SG&A costs would then be $83M.

Interest expense: $0M

As of 4Q19, VCEL had no debt outstanding.

Tax rate: 21%

As of 4Q19, VCEL had federal and state tax net operating loss (“NOL”) carryforwards of $42.2M and $24.5M, respectively. However, due to the change in control that occurred in 2014, the projected annual limitation on their use is $0.8M, so a majority of the NOLs will expire before they can be utilized (2019 10-K, pg 83).

Target P/E: 5x

We remind investors that the inverse of the P/E is the earnings yield, E/P. Biotechs in general carry more risk than non-biotechs, and so should command a higher required rate of return. As standard practice, we usually assume a required rate of return of 20%, which equates to a P/E of 5x.

Net milestones: -$7M

VCEL will owe $7.5M to MediWound upon US approval, and we have adjusted this amount by our probability of approval. For simplicity, we have chosen to disregard the potential $125M in commercial milestones that VCEL would have to pay should NexoBrid hit certain sales targets. The first $7.5M commercial milestone would be triggered when NexoBrid sales surpass $75M in North America. However, since our NexoBrid peak sales estimate is only $34M, no commercial milestone payment would be triggered under our scenarios.

Fully diluted share count: 50.2M

As of February 21, the shares outstanding were 44.9M (2019 10-K, pg 1). The anti-dilutive shares that were excluded from the 4Q19 diluted share count include 5.1M options and 0.2M RSUs (pg 81). The 5.1M options have a weighted-average exercise price of $10.35/share, so we have included these in our fully diluted share count (along with the 0.2M RSUs).

Fully diluted market cap: $471M

We used the closing price of $9.39/share on March 27 and a fully diluted share count of 50.2M to calculate the fully diluted market cap.

Timeframe: 6 months – 1 year

Our timeframe to reach our PT is at least 6 months, as it will likely take some time before the COVID-19 panic dissipates.

Risks

Risk #1: Liquidity

As of 4Q19, VCEL had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $70M and no debt. They have sufficient funding to expand the MACI salesforce with cash on hand, as well as expand the Epicel salesforce (which is dedicated to burn treatments) should NexoBrid receive FDA approval.

They are currently profitable. However, due to the COVID-19 situation, they will likely pull their 2020 sales guidance soon given that elective medical procedures such as knee cartilage repair are on hold. Since MACI sales make up the majority of total sales, it is likely that they will experience a loss for the near future. But we think they are better positioned than most other companies to ride out the turbulence, and so we do not think liquidity is a significant risk at this time.

Risk #2: COVID-19 Causes Long-Term Economic Disruptions

At the moment this is the most concerning risk. Unfortunately, this is a risk that applies to pretty much all sectors of the economy. You can attempt to time the market if you like, hoping to buy VCEL once you are convinced that the virus is under control and that things will return to normal shortly.

We, on the other hand, are of the belief that no one knows how far into the future these unprecedented lock-down periods across the US will last, nor for how long the medical community will be asked to focus almost exclusively on COVID-19 treatment.

Epicel is considered an essential service since it is used to treat extremely severe burn cases and the company, located in Massachusetts, has said they will remain open in order to continue to provide Epicel to patients. But this product generates less than 25% of total sales. It’s anyone’s guess when MACI procedures will resume. But we think a proven company such as this one that all of a sudden drops 50% on no company-specific news represents a buying opportunity, even amidst the large uncertainty at the macro level.

Risk #3: Competition

MACI

Aastrom Biosciences (which changed its name to Vericel on November 24, 2014) announced on April 21, 2014 that it was acquiring Sanofi’s (NASDAQ:SNY) Cell Therapy and Regenerative Medicine (“CTRM”) business for $6.5M. Through the acquisition, VCEL acquired the global rights to Carticel, MACI, and Epicel, along with the accompanying IP portfolio.

The patents relating to MACI expire in October 2029 in the US and in April 2028 outside of the US. At the moment, the competition for MACI comes from legacy knee repair procedures such as microfracture. Just to reiterate, the microfracture procedure is safe and effective for smaller lesions, but the results are inconsistent and not durable for larger lesions. This is why MACI has been very well-received thus far.

There are other companies that are currently in the clinic hoping to bring new forms of cartilage repair methods to market.

One such company is Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK), which has a product called Hyalofast in phase 3 testing that is expected to complete in December 2021. The approach that ANIK takes is similar to VCEL, but the product is not exactly a scaffold of the patient’s own cells. Hyalofast is a biodegradable, acid-based matrix that is used to fill lesions in the damaged cartilage and that supports regeneration of hyaline-like cartilage (see this video here for a close-up look at the procedure).

The phase 3 ANIK is running is also to test Hyalofast’s superiority against microfracture—at two years initially, and then also for a follow-up period of three years. Should the final results be successful, it would represent new competition for MACI. But as of now, final results are not expected until December 2021, so MACI will continue to grow market share until that time. And even if Hyalofast is approved, MACI has already demonstrated its superiority against microfracture. Until a head-to-head between MACI and Hyalofast is conducted, we see no reason why each product cannot capture at least 25% of the market.

CartiHeal is another company looking to bring a new cartilage repair treatment to market. Their product, Agili-C, is a biodegradable implant that also aims to act as a scaffold for natural cartilage regeneration. It is currently being tested against the standard of care (microfracture) in a phase 3 trial that is expected to complete in January 2023. On December 9, 2019, CartiHeal announced that an independent monitor recommended stopping enrollment due to a high probability of success from the current sample size. As with Hyalofast, until a head-to-head trial is run between the three, we see no reason why the market share cannot be split, given that they all are proving themselves to be move superior to microfracture.

EPICEL

There are no approved or pending patents relating to Epicel, and new entrants to the market seem likely.

For instance, there is another company, Avita Medical (NASDAQ:OTC:RCEL), that has a very incredible “spray-on-skin” product for burn treatment called RECELL (see March 2020 presentation, slide 8). RECELL was approved in the US in September 2018, launched in January 2019 (FY19 20-F, pg F-23), and competes directly with Epicel.

AVITA-Medical-Corporate-Deck-Cowen-March-2020.pdf

However, this does not concern us too much given that, even with the salesforce expansion from one rep to ten, we only model an increase in annual sales from $26M to $34M. Epicel is simply not central to our thesis.

NEXOBRID

As we discussed previously, there are non-surgical and surgical eschar removal methods already on the market. NexoBrid does seem to demonstrate definite advantages over existing options in terms of efficacy and selectivity of eschar removal, and the large funding committed by BARDA is further reason to remain optimistic. But again, because ex-US sales have been low up to this point, we only assume a modest $34M in US sales if approved. This product is also not central to our thesis.

Risk #4: NexoBrid Is Not Approved Or Does Not Capture Meaningful Market Share

We feel comfortable assigning a probability of approval of 85% given that the FDA has already allowed it for emergency use, and given the strong financial support already committed by BARDA to bring it to market. But as we previously mentioned, this product is not central to our thesis, and should it not be approved or not see decent sales, we still think VCEL would be a good investment.

Risk #5: VCEL Will Not See Commercial Success Outside Of The US

On May 10, 2017, they announced a partnership with Innovative Cellular Therapeutics that licensed all of VCEL’s products for distribution in the Asia region. Under the terms of the agreement, VCEL received $6M upfront, up to $8M in development and commercial milestones, and tiered royalties on net sales. As of 2019, they have not received any royalties from this agreement. For our model, we have excluded the Asian as well as the EU territories, and have only included US sales. Any ex-US revenue would be an additional source of value that we have not accounted for.

Conclusion

The COVID-19 sell-off has hit pretty much all stocks across the board. In the case of VCEL, this truly represents a “buy the dip” opportunity. Their novel approach to knee cartilage repair, MACI, has seen excellent uptake in its first three years on the market, with lots more room to grow as more and more surgeons are trained in the procedure. Their two burn care products, Epicel and NexoBrid, are intriguing in their own right and could surprise with breakout sales in the future. With ample liquidity on the balance sheet, they are better positioned than most other companies to ride out the COVID-19 storm, and we think the fundamentals support a return to the previous trading range—and more. Our PT is $21.11/share, offering 125% upside. We think VCEL is a Strong Buy.

Glossary

ACI: autologous chondrocyte implantation

BARDA: Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority

BLA: Biologics License Application

CEA: cultured epidermal autograft

COVID-19: coronavirus disease 2019

HDE: Humanitarian Device Exception

HUD: Humanitarian Use Device

IP: intellectual property

KOOS: Knee Injury and Osteoarthritis Outcome Score

MACI: matrix-induced autologous chondrocyte implant

NOL: net operating loss

PT: price target

RSU: restricted stock unit

TBSA: total body surface area

Supporting Items

Upcoming Catalysts

Source: Elle Investments

MACI Market Size

Sources: Elle Investments, 1) March 2020 presentation (slide 19), 2) Boston Globe article

Epicel Market Size

Sources: Elle Investments, 1) March 2020 presentation (slide 29), 2) Elle Investments calculation

NexoBrid Market Size

Sources: Elle Investments, 1) March 2020 presentation (slide 29), 2) Elle Investments calculation

Milestones And Royalty Payments

Sources: 1) Elle Investments, 2) Company filings

US MACI Peak Net Sales Estimate

Sources: Elle Investments

US Epicel Peak Net Sales Estimate

Sources: Elle Investments

US NexoBrid Peak Net Sales Estimate

Sources: Elle Investments

Disclosure: I am/we are long VCEL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The Elle Investments portfolio is managed utilizing a “quantamental” approach where each position, while based on Fundamental Analysis, is sized as part of a larger quantitative portfolio. The commentary presented here is for research purposes only and is not to be taken as investment advice. Readers are expected to perform their own due diligence and/or hire an investment professional prior to entering/exiting positions. Published research ideas are related to the specific market price and publicly available information at the time of research submission/publication. Elle Investments will enter/exit positions without notice.