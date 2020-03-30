Pacific Ethanol's Restructuring Comes At A Terrible Time

U.S. ethanol producer Pacific Ethanol's (PEIX) lengthy journey into an eventual restructuring came to a head last week when the company announced that it has "engaged a Chief Restructuring Officer on a consulting basis." The announcement, which was made as part of the company's Q4 earnings report, comes at a time when the entire U.S. ethanol sector is encountering its lowest margins since the 2012 Midwestern drought. As I have been detailing since 2018, though, Pacific Ethanol's problems predate the current operating environment by several quarters. While its share price has declined by as much as 50% this March (see figure), the company's market capitalization since March 2017 has been almost entirely wiped out.

Data by YCharts

Pacific Ethanol's Q4 earnings call showed just how dire its operating environment had already become at the end of 2019. Higher ethanol prices and sales volumes caused its quarterly revenue to increase by 7% YoY, which was the report's sole bright spot, and even then it still missed the consensus by $12 million. Its Q4 operating income was -$37.9 million; while a $29.3 million asset impairment charge contributed to this poor result, the number would have been negative even without it. Diluted EPS came in at -$0.85 compared to a consensus of -$0.27. Excluding the impairment charge, Pacific Ethanol's adjusted diluted EPS of -$0.40 still missed badly. Adjusted EBITDA just managed to be positive at $1.9 million.

Q4 merely reflected the last quarter of what was an overall challenging year for Pacific Ethanol and the broader U.S. ethanol sector. The company's FY 2019 diluted EPS fell to -$1.90 from -$1.42 in FY 2018 and its adjusted EBITDA was in the red at -$1.7 million. Pacific Ethanol has now gone two consecutive years without a positive annual adjusted EBITDA result. This would be bad for any company, but in Pacific Ethanol's case it has caused the company's cash reserve and cash ratio to fall to multi-year lows at $19 million and 0.12, respectively (see figure). This has placed its balance sheet in a precarious position given current liabilities of $160.4 million and annual interest expenses of $20.2 million.

Data by YCharts

That was the situation as of December 31, 2019. Since then the bottom has fallen out of the ethanol market as the response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. has resulted in a major demand shock to transportation fuels. Worse for ethanol production margins, Saudi Arabia's decision to flood the global market with crude has caused gasoline and, by extension, ethanol prices to fall to multi-decade lows. Both of these events have occurred at a time when U.S. ethanol stocks were already at all-time highs (see figure).

Data by YCharts

The result has been an average ethanol production margin of -$0.02/gallon in March to date for a hypothetical production facility in Iowa; Pacific Ethanol's facilities, with their higher corn cost bases, are almost certainly experiencing margins that are lower still. Conditions are so dire that the company's March ethanol production has fallen by as much as 60%, and its facilities have turned to producing hand sanitizer instead. To put this in perspective, margins for Iowa facilities have fallen from an average of $0.18/gallon in Q4 2019 to an average of $0.01/gallon in Q1 2020 to date. Given that Pacific Ethanol had an adjusted EBITDA/gallon produced of $0.015/gallon in the earlier quarter, investors can expect its Q1 2020 EBITDA to be deep in negative territory.

When viewed from this perspective, the company's decision to hire a Chief Restructuring Officer is unsurprising. It had already agreed to sell a substantial fraction of its total production capacity in early March (although the subsequent collapse in production margins and, by extension, ethanol asset values could put this transaction at risk) and extended the maturity on a portion of its current debt. The Chief Restructuring Officer's job will include "negotiating with lenders and implementing strategic initiatives", per the Q4 earnings report, which indicates that similar moves are being actively considered.

Pacific Ethanol's challenge is that these "strategic initiatives" are being considered at a time when corn ethanol production assets are about as poorly-valued as they have ever been. Its recently-announced asset sale was already going to occur at a loss, and that was before production margins declined by another $0.15-$0.20/gallon. With cash on hand to cover only three quarters of interest expenses alone, and an operating income that was already deeply negative even before the recent collapse in ethanol production margins, additional debt restructuring and asset sales are necessary, with the former likely being contingent on the success of the latter.

The primary hope for Pacific Ethanol's shareholders at this point is that conditions allow for the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic to be rapidly eased. While it is likely that the company's balance sheet is too far gone at this point for it to survive until 2021 in its current form, rebounding ethanol production margins would enable it to achieve a better price on its production assets than it would under the current conditions.

On the other hand, sustained U.S. social distancing into Q3 or Q4 would leave the company engaging in a fire sale at a time when its total debt equaled 40% of its total assets (and even that assumes that its production and associated assets would actually attract their book value of $0.55/gallon) (see figure). It will be increasingly hard for Pacific Ethanol to find a buyer for any of its production capacity at a time when 2 billion gallons of annual production capacity has already been brought offline sector-wide due to oversupply.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.