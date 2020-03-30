Valley National Bancorp's Net Income To Benefit From Acquisition

Net interest margin will likely stay stable this year due to the effects of the Oritani acquisition and mismatch between maturities of assets and liabilities.

Valley National Bancorp's (VLY) total net income is likely to increase this year, mostly due to the surge in earnings assets from the Oritani Financial acquisition completed in December last year. On the other hand, an increase in provisions charges will constrain earnings growth in 2020. Loan growth and the COVID-19 pandemic will likely drive provisions charges this year. Meanwhile, the net interest margin is likely to be stable this year partially because of the maturity schedule of assets and liabilities. Although net income will likely increase this year, earnings per share will likely decrease because of greater share count. I'm expecting earnings per share to decrease by 6% year-over-year to $0.82 in 2020. The December 2020 target price suggests a significant price upside from the current market price. Consequently, VLY appears to be a good investment for a holding period of around nine months. However, risks are high in the near-term of four to five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which can make the actual results miss my estimates. Consequently, I'm adopting a neutral rating on VLY.

Margin to Barely Change

I'm expecting VLY's net interest margin, NIM, to be mostly stable this year due to several conflicting factors. Firstly, more liabilities than assets will reprice this year, according to details given in the 10-K filing. Around $22.4 million worth of interest-sensitive liabilities will mature in 2020 as opposed to $9.8 million worth of interest-sensitive assets. According to the results of a simulation conducted by the management, a 100bps dip in interest rates will increase net interest income by 3.19% due to the maturity mismatch. Moreover, VLY reduced high-costing FHLB advances in the last quarter, which the management believes will reduce costs by 200bps in 2020, as mentioned in the fourth-quarter conference call. The repricing mismatch and recent change in funding mix will lift NIM in 2020. On the other hand, the acquisition of Oritani will lead to pressure on NIM due to the acquired company's loan and deposit mix.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I'm expecting VLY's NIM to decline by only a basis point in 2020 compared to 2019. The following table shows my estimates for yields, cost, and NIM.

Larger Earning Assets Portfolio to Drive Net Interest Income

I'm expecting higher earning assets in 2020 compared to 2019 to drive net interest income this year. Average earning assets will be higher this year due to the Oritani acquisition in December 2019 that added $3.4 billion in net loans. I'm expecting little organic growth this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant slowdown in business activity. Before the pandemic, the management mentioned that it expected loans to grow by 6% to 8% in 2020. Due to the pandemic, I'm expecting loan growth to be much lower at 3.2% year-over-year in 2020. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other key balance sheet items.

Provisions Charges to Increase Due to Larger Loan Portfolio

I'm expecting provisions charges to increase this year compared to last year due to the higher amount of loan balances following the Oritani acquisition. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic will likely worsen credit quality to some degree, which will drive up provisions charges. Furthermore, the adoption of the new accounting standard for credit losses, called CECL, will likely increase provisions charges. Consequently, I'm expecting provisions charges to increase by 65% year-over-year in 2020, giving a provisions-to-gross-loans ratio of 13bps this year, as opposed to a ratio of 8bps in 2019.

Growth in Expenses to Further Drag Earnings

I'm expecting VLY's efficiency ratio to be mostly unchanged in 2020 compared to 2019 because the changes in revenue will likely cancel out the changes in expenses. Non-interest expenses will most probably rise due to higher deposits and loans, which will increase servicing costs. On the other hand, the integration of Oritani in the first quarter of 2020 will cut costs in the remainder of the year, thereby easing pressure on non-interest expenses. Further, the management plans to reduce its footprint by 10 branches in 2020, as mentioned in the conference call. The reduction in the number of branches will curtail occupancy expenses. Overall, I'm expecting non-interest expenses to increase by 3% year-over-year in 2020.

The higher earning assets will drive earnings up this year, while the growth in non-interest expenses and provisions charges will likely drag earnings. Overall, I'm expecting VLY's net income to increase by 11.8%, and earnings per share to decrease by 5.9% year-over-year in 2020. Earnings per share will decrease due to a higher number of shares outstanding following the Oritani acquisition. The following table shows my estimates for income statement items.

There is a high risk that VLY's actual earnings will miss my estimates for the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I'm expecting the pandemic to end and business activity to return to normal by the mid of the third quarter. If the pandemic gets prolonged beyond my expectation, then the actual loan growth can miss the growth estimate. Furthermore, provisions charges can exceed estimates. Due to the risks, the stock price is likely to remain depressed in the near term.

VLY has maintained its quarterly dividend at $0.11 per share since 2014. I'm expecting the company to maintain the dividend at this level throughout 2020 because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 60%, which is manageable. Additionally, the payout ratio is lower than the past five-year average of 77%. The dividend estimate suggests a dividend yield of 6.2%.

Valuation Analysis Shows High Potential Price Upside

I'm using the historical price to tangible book value per share multiple, P/TB, to value VLY. The company has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.72 in the past, as shown in the table below.

Multiplying the P/TB ratio with the forecast tangible book value per share of $6.9 gives a target price of $11.8 for December 2020. This price target implies a 64.8% upside from VLY's March 27 closing price. The table below shows the sensitivity of the target price to different levels of the price to book ratio. The base case is in the shaded column.

VLY appears to be an attractive investment for a holding period of nine months, due to the high price upside and dividend yield. However, risks are considerably high in the near-term, which makes the stock unsuitable for low-to-medium-risk tolerant investors. I'm expecting VLY's stock price to remain depressed in the next four to five months because of the risks; therefore, I'm adopting a neutral rating on the stock.

