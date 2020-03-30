The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), appeals to investors seeking a safe haven. It is a quintessential defensive stock with a history of dividend payments stretching over 58 years.

Coke has a long growth runway due to demand for the company's products in emerging markets. A yield that has been hovering near 4% of late piques the interest of prospective investors. While the S&P 500 plunged by roughly 15% over the last month, shares of Coke fell 22%, so the shares are a bargain.

Uhm, actually…not so much.

While I see a great deal to like about Coke, I find reason to pause as my finger hovers over the buy button.

Recent Results And Trends

Coca-Cola operates in all but one country (North Korea), and boasts of 21 beverages generating $1 billion or more in sales. The company's holds a 20% market share in developed markets and a 10% share of cold beverages in emerging markets. Emerging markets constitute 80% of the world's population and represent enormous growth potential for the firm. For FY19, the company reported a gain in market share in 34 of Coca-Cola's top markets.

During the Q4 earnings call, management provided impressive metrics. The company recorded organic revenue growth of 7% in Q4, not a small feat for this Goliath. In Latin America, revenues increased 26% and the Asia Pacific market recorded 8% growth. The company forecasts revenue growth of 5% in FY20.

For FY19, Coca-Cola reported organic revenue growth of 6%. In North America, organic revenue growth was up 3%, while Latin America saw a 13% organic growth rate.

In Brazil the company notched the highest increase in seven years with a growth rate double that of consumer spending. In Asia, Coke added 1.4 million customer outlets and recorded a 5% organic growth rate.

The firm's cash from operations increased $10.5 billion for a 37% gain YoY, and free cash flow was up 38%.

Source: KO CAGNY Conference Presentation

According to a study by Kantar Group, Coca-Cola is the fastest growing fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brand in China. This was surprising as Chinese brands dominated the rankings in prior studies.

Source: Kantar

In a separate study by Kantar, for the seventh straight year Coca-Cola leads the "billionaire club" among FMCG brands. There are 17 FMCG brands that are purchased by consumers at least a billion times each year, and Coke leads the pack. As a matter of fact, the company's products are purchased more than twice as often as the number three company on the list.

Rank Brand Households buying at least once (penetration) Choices by consumer (frequency) Purchase acts (consumer reach points m) 1 Coca-Cola 41.9% 12.3 5965 2 Colgate 60.5% 5.5 3872 3 Maggi 31.2% 7.5 2698 4 Lifebuoy 26.3% 7.5 2297 5 Lay's 29.6% 6.6 2247 6 Pepsi 22.7% 7.6 2001 7 Nescafé 22.7% 7.5 1958 8 Dove 37.1% 4.3 1833 9 Sunsilk/Sedal/Seda 23.5% 6.7 1821 10 Indomie 4.7% 33.1 1782

Source: Kantar

Coke is often compared to PepsiCo (PEP). Most comparisons note Pepsi has a more diversified portfolio of brands. What many miss is that from a geographic perspective, Coke is far more diversified.

Pepsi depends on North America for 60% of the company's revenues and over 70% of profits. Coke derives roughly 30% of its sales and less than 30% of profits from North American markets.

As illustrated above, Coke has a long runway for growth in the emerging economies. Management has stated that the company's future lies in overseas growth, and as noted throughout this article, Coca-Cola initiatives are paying off.

A Look At The Dividend

Coca-Cola's current yield is a bit above 3.8%. Not only is that respectable, many investors in the name have settled for a much lower yield. The dividend payout ratio is a bit below 78% and the dividend coverage ratio is ratio is roughly 130%. KO's 5 year dividend growth rate is 5.9%. While there are few that are concerned about the safety of the company's dividend, those metrics indicate future dividend growth rates will likely be lackluster.

Here Is Where The Story Falls Apart

I note that Coke is executing well in its quest to drive overseas growth. One problem is that despite the headway KO is making, it takes a great deal of growth to move the needle on a business this size. However, my position is that there is another consideration that is of greater importance when considering the stock as an investment.

As I write these words, KO shares trade for $42.81. The twelve-month average price target of 18 analysts is $57.17. The average price target of the 7 analysts that rated the company this month is $51.

The fact is, Coke trades for a premium, and rightly so. Long term, it's a real chore trying to lose money with KO stock if you are a buy and hold investor.

There's only one problem with claims that the stock is trading at a deep discount.

Take a look at the historic PE ratios over the last decade plus.

The PE ratios provided are from 06/30 of each year.

Source: metrics Macrotrends/ chart by author

The stock is trading at a higher PE than in 9 of the past 13 years. Furthermore, it is only trading 11% below 2016 levels. The PEG for KO is 3.65.

I'm afraid investors are suffering from the proverbial frog-in-the-boiling-pot syndrome. We've become so accustomed to Coca-Cola trading for a premium that we believe a 25% drop represents a bargain.

I contend that in the current market there are a slew of very good companies trading at bargain bin levels. I'm sorry, but KO doesn't appeal to me. And I say that knowing that before I began my investigation of the company, I assumed I would give the stock a buy rating and add shares to my portfolio.

I would add that as I'm finishing this article I'm glancing at my TV (it is tuned to Bloomberg) and I see the DOW is predicted to open for a 4% loss tomorrow. I'm not a market timer, but I wouldn't be surprised to see KO shares trading for less in the coming weeks.

While I wouldn't sneer at someone who invests in the stock at this juncture, I rate KO as a HOLD.

One Last Word

