Hertz On A Mission To Buy Time

We may get a sharp bounce-back rally here but will it be enough? It is a race against the clock.

We wrote about Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ) last September and stated that the firm had a tough road ahead. The reason behind our bearish bias was the fact the shares, in our opinion, were undergoing a long-term descending triangle which is a bearish pattern. Furthermore, we pointed out the staggering debt the firm had accumulated in recent times which was really impeding the capability of the firm being able to invest behind its brand.

Fast forward 6 months and shares have broken through long-term support as we can see on the chart below. Once support was breached convincingly, the magnitude of the decline was always going to be sizable due to the duration of the triangle. Shares dropped to just above $3 a share on the 18th of this month but have more or less doubled since then.

Given the magnitude of the decline, we would state that the pattern has been played out in full here from a price point of view. The problem for the bulls at this stage is the sheer wall of resistance that is above the share-price at present. Suffice it to say, even if the lows are in, we cannot foresee shares managing to break above the $13 level anytime in the distant future.

From a fundamental point of view, the coronavirus outbreak could not have happened at a worse time for Hertz. If we look at the 2019 income statement, we can see that the firm forked out $762 million on interest-bearing debt whereas operating income only came in at $751 million. Suffice it to say, Hertz is in talks with banks at present for either more funding or whether a restructure of its existing debt is feasible.

The end result though is the same. Hertz somehow has to pay its creditors in an environment of substantially reduced profitability. Furthermore, with coronavirus cases growing by leaps and bounds worldwide every day, there is no travel (to the extent Hertz needs) going to happen anytime soon.

Even if Hertz manages to get bailed out by the government, that bailout will come with attached conditions which will inevitably mean more debt on the balance sheet. This is what investors must consider. We stated back in September that Hertz needed drastically to increase earnings while at the same time reduce its debt. Unfortunately, at least in the short term, it looks like the opposite is going to occur (higher debt along with lower earnings).

We see that Carl Icahn has been buying recently which, from a valuation perspective, makes sense. Hertz is now trading for 0.5 times its book value. Its 5-year average is 2.0. His purchases this month have already totalled almost $85 million which at present prices are worth close to 10% of the firm's market cap. The fact though that firm does not pay a dividend, has significant debt, as well as the fact that net profit has come in negative in three out of the last 5 years, make us wary of getting long at this price-point.

The world has changed as a result of how the coronavirus has changed people's perceptions. One of the most affected industries (where Herts derives a large percentage of its sales) will be the tourism industry. The air-travel industry for example, as well as the hotel industry, will not see any major uptick in demand in the foreseeable future. We can already see happening with respect to how cheap airline tickets have become. Hotel fares are not that much behind. Suffice it to say, care rental prices have to surely follow in the near term.

Therefore, to sum up, there is every possibility that shares of Hertz could rebound aggressively back up above $10 a share. However, there is now a wall of resistance awaiting above this price assuming shares were able to rally that far. The ride-sharing market has been talked up a strong growth avenue going forward this divisions will also be affected pretty badly over the near term. Even if the firm does sort out its financing, this will be a slow-moving recovery at best. Let's see what the second quarter brings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.