REITs Least Likely To Face 'No Rent For You'

With these REITs, there is a premium to be paid for stability and growth, and that comes in the form of low yields.

After a recent announcement about a company not being able to pay their rent, I searched for REITs least likely to be impacted by tenants not paying rent.

Last week, the Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) announced that they would not be able to pay their rent on April 1st. This got me thinking about what REITs are likely to be the least impacted by tenants not paying their rent or delaying/deferring rent payments. Two REIT segments clearly stand out: Cell tower REITs and data center REITs. I will be examining the tenants of the two largest cell tower REITs and two largest data center REITs.

While you will not get large dividend yields like other REIT segments, cell tower and data center REITs should provide stability during this tough economic period. In the past, when looking at cell tower and data center REITs, the argument was about the tradeoff between the lower yields but higher growth than other REIT segments. Now, there is a third item to consider, and that is the ability of tenants to continue paying their rent. I expect this group of REITs to trade at a premium valuation in comparison to other REIT segments because these segments still have the potential to grow in 2020, and they are the least likely to be impacted by non-payments or delays/deferment of rent. The contrast is easy to see in the form of these equations:

Cell Tower & Data Centers REITs: Growth + Tenants paying rent = Investor pay up for quality

Mall REITs: Lack of growth entering Covid-19 + Tenants not paying rent= Yield not worth the risk

Dividend Yield American Tower (NYSE:AMT) 1.98% Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) 3.51% Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) 1.79% Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) 3.37%

American Tower

The following chart from a recent American Tower operational update presentation shows the company has four main tenants: AT&T (NYSE:T), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Sprint (NYSE:S), and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS). In the event customers of those four tenants and other international providers are having issues their mortgage, apartment rent, etc., one of the bills that is the most likely to be continued to be paid is a person's cell phone/broadband bill. With many people having to stay at home, still being able to stream and connect to the internet is critical.

American Tower presentation

Crown Castle

The following chart is very similar to the above chart from American Tower. The difference being that Crown Castle is focused on the United States whereas American Tower is globally focused. Crown Castle and American Tower share the same large United States tenants, so the reasoning for why those companies should continue to be able to pay rents is the same. One thing that I did not mention above but will mention here is that, with a large amount of people working from home, having cell service and/or broadband service is critical in the current environment. A news story from Seeking Alpha shows that companies like Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM), Microsoft Teams (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Slack (NYSE:WORK) have all seen large increases in popularity during this time. This shows there is a need for all those people to have cell service or broadband service for those services to work.

Crown Castle 10-K

Equinix

Equinix does not give a detailed breakdown of exactly who their customers are, at least that I could find. The first table below shows a breakdown of their tenants with no names as well as a breakdown of revenues by segment, geography, etc. While this does not give the specific customers, it does show the company is diversified by geography and by the business segments that they serve.

Equinix Q4 2019 earnings presentation

While Equinix does not give a detailed customer breakdown, there are some hints at who potential customers are. The following chart from their recent 10-K shows a number of high quality companies listed as customers and partners. When looking at this group of companies, I see practically every company (that I have heard of) being a company that should be able to continue paying rent in this environment.

Equinix 2019 10-K

Digital Realty

The following table from the Digital Realty Q4 2019 supplemental presentation shows they have mainly software and technology companies as their customers. They do not say who their top customer is other than a Fortune 50 software company. I looked at the Fortune 50 list here, and there are many high-quality software companies on the list, so I am not worried about the mystery tenant. Besides that, in the following table, you can see the types of tenants and quality of tenants that Digital Realty has. Many of these companies operate critical infrastructure like Verizon and CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) or are have popular services like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Digital Realty supplemental presentation

Closing Thoughts

In closing, I believe cell tower REITs and data center REITs are the REIT segments least likely to be impacted by tenants not paying, delaying/deferring rent payment. After looking at the top tenants of each company, it is clear they are in much better shape than other REIT segments like malls, offices, and dining/entertainment. While you will not get a large yield from this group of companies, you should get some growth and stability. If you are looking for more yield, you can check out my recent article on preferred stocks that I had posted last week. Some of the discounts to par are not as large, but all six DLR preferreds as of the time of writing this were trading at a discount to par and offer higher yields.

If you are looking for a basket of cell tower and data center REITs, there is an ETF for that! The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) owns cell tower and data infrastructure REITs as well as a few billboard REITs. The majority of the fund is allocated to the above four companies, currently totaling a weight of 53.58%. There is definitely concentration risk with this fund, so if you were considering it as part of your research, you would need to be comfortable with a fund with such concentrated holdings.

SRVR website

