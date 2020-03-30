McDonald's: Short-Term Pain For Long-Term Gain

Overview

The restaurant sector has felt the pressure recently, as multiple governments have prohibited dine-in service due to Covid-19. McDonald's (MCD) has not been immune, and we expect a substantial decrease in traffic through the first half of the year. Unsurprisingly, McDonald's has warned of a material impact from the pandemic. However, we believe that McDonald's is well positioned to bounce back in the second half of 2020 and into 2021.

The company's value-oriented menu should perform well in an economic downturn when consumers are more cost focused. Further, the strides that McDonald's has taken in technology will have long-term lasting benefits (we view this similarly to how Domino's has embraced, and continues to embrace, technology). The company's balance sheet is healthy, and we have little concern that McDonald's can weather the storm. Long term, we see little impact from Covid-19 and believe that current levels offer an attractive buying opportunity.

People Got To Eat

McDonald's hasn't provided guidance on the estimated impact from Covid-19, so all we can do is look at the facts. First, people still got to eat. The number of "dine-out" choices that U.S. consumers have now versus a month ago is considerably less. Fewer options bode well for the restaurants that are still open, however, that slice of the pie is substantially smaller now that most people are stocked up on groceries and cooking their own food.

Nevertheless, consumers are still going out to pick up food (or having food delivered). We believe that the value proposition of McDonald's will make them a top choice given that consumers are tightening up their spending. As a recession appears more and more imminent, people are becoming more cost focused. The fact that dinner at McDonald's is comparable in cost to cooking at home will likely continue to drive customers to the restaurant. Further, we believe that fast food will be a top choice for consumers that choose to eat out due to increased stress levels. It's no secret that many people turn to junk food/fast food as a form of stress relief. Some will look towards the comfort (fat and sugar) of junk food in order to combat the stress of Covid-19, unemployment, potential unemployment, and being locked down.

Additionally, McDonald's has restaurants all over the world. The United States by far has the most stores, but the list continues in order from most to least: Japan, China, Germany, Canada, France, U.K., Brazil, Australia, Russia, Philippines. The countries that have elected to close restaurants will be felt, but the majority of this list of countries is still operating in some capacity.

All this to say: earnings will not be good. However, we believe that the impact to McDonald's may not be as severe as other restaurants. The company will be able to trudge through the first couple of quarters in 2020 and will likely see a rebound in the second half of the year.

Investment In Technology Will Continue To Provide Opportunities

We believe that McDonald's has solidified its position as a leader in technology within the quick service restaurant space. McDonald's Experience of the Future initiative has shown that the company is willing to devote significant time and resources into developing a platform that can scale and meet changing consumer preferences. This initiative is focused on providing flexibility in ordering, paying, customization, and customer experience. Customers have the option to order in store, at a kiosk, online, or mobile and can pick up the food in store or have it delivered. The customer can easily customize the order to his/her preference.

McDonald's acquisition of Dynamic Yield, a technology company focused on decision logic and personalization, further proves the company's dedication toward technology. Dynamic Yield is used to change and update its outdoor digital Drive Thru menu displays to show food based on time of day, weather, current restaurant traffic and trending menu items. The technology can also instantly suggest and display additional items to a customer's order based on their current selections. This makes McDonald's one of the first companies to integrate this type of technology into the point of sale at a physical restaurant. With ~70% of U.S. sales coming from its drive-thrus, Dynamic Yield's technology has clear advantages, especially if it can increase average revenue per user of ~10%.

We believe that the opportunity to integrate this technology into its mobile app and kiosks is there, and is capable of providing substantial returns. The more that McDonald's can implement this technology, the further they separate themselves from other quick service restaurants. We believe that this will be a strong driver in growth in the existing business, and could make it easier to capitalize on other food trends.

McDonald's also acquired Apprente, a leader in voice-based, conversational technology. The purpose of the acquisition was to improve customer and employee experience at the drive-thru. Again, the majority of sales occur at the drive-thru, so improving the speed, accuracy, and experience of the drive-thru has been a main priority for the company.

We believe that the investment in technology will offer other benefits as well. Other than the potential for mobile and kiosk integration, the data collected will likely lead to more effective and concentrated marketing. Additionally, the shift towards kiosks and online ordering could reduce overhead costs. Each of these benefits will lead to sizable cost advantages. Overall, we believe that the investment in technology will provide McDonald's significant advantages over the long-term future.

The Bottom Line

McDonald's is not immune to the effects of Covid-19, however, we believe that the long-term growth prospects remain. Although earnings will likely take a substantial hit, we think that the near-term impact will not be as large as other restaurants, and that the company should see a rebound in the second half of 2020. Further, we believe the investment in technology will have lasting long-term benefits as the company separates itself from other quick service restaurants. Given the recent selloff, McDonald's will likely reward patient investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MCD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.