Short Levi Strauss Stock On Each Recovery

Expect margin erosion in the near-term, which is likely to drag earnings down.

Store closures and lockdowns around the world following the rapid spread of coronavirus cases likely to hurt traffic, at least, in the foreseeable future and drag revenues down.

The recent recovery in Levi Strauss stock presents an excellent shorting opportunity in the near-term. The COVID-19 outbreak took a toll on demand, with growth expected to take a back seat in fiscal 2020.

Investment thesis

Despite correcting more than 25% year-to-date, Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) stock fails to appeal. Near-term demand erosion will hurt apparel companies, including Levi Strauss. The company’s revenues and earnings could decline in fiscal 2020. I suggest shorting Levi Strauss stock on each recovery as near-term challenges are likely to limit the upside.

Levi Strauss stock recovered sharply (up about 42%) in the last three trading days after it touched its new 52-week low of $10.14 on March 23. At the time of this writing, Levi Strauss stock was quoting $14.20, up about 8.2%. However, don’t get fooled by it as the stock looks weak and is likely to go down given the expected decline in sales and margins.

The rapid rise in COVID-19 cases across the world has forced the company to shut stores. Further, shoppers are likely to cut back spending on non-essential items, which could hurt Levi’s top line, at least, in the near-term.

Levi Strauss is banking on expanding in underpenetrated markets like China and India to drive growth. The company is opening new stores in China to create brand affinity among Chinese consumers. In 2019, Levi Strauss opened its largest store (7,000 square feet) in Wuhan and is relying on super-premium products for profitable growth. However, demand is likely to remain subdued in the short-term as China being the coronavirus pandemic’s epicentre.

Meanwhile, Levi Strauss has opened three company-operated stores in India and also launched an e-commerce platform. However, as India announced a lockdown to curb coronavirus spread, the company’s financial performance is likely to take a hit.

The company’s expansion strategy will take a back seat for now as growth is hard to come by across all of its markets. The coronavirus has wreaked havoc in four out of its top five developed markets, including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and France. Moreover, most of the economies across the globe are bracing for a slowdown or even negative growth, which implies that it will take a lot of time before markets will return to normal and sales stabilize for Levi Strauss.

Another area of concern is the company’s wholesale channel. Levi Strauss generates more than 60% of its revenues from the wholesale channel, i.e., through third-party retailers. The wholesale channel remains challenged owing to the decreased store traffic and increased competition from e-commerce players. W

The company’s margins are at risk as revenues could stay muted in the coming quarters. Levi’s retail operations require substantial investments in property, inventory, equipment and personnel. Due to this high fixed-cost structure, any decline in sales or poor performance of stores significantly impacts its margins.

Sources: Company Reports, TIKR.COM

Analysts’ estimates indicate that the company’s revenue growth rate is likely to decelerate to low-single-digit in fiscal 2020. Soft sales will weigh on its profitability as Levi’s adjusted EBITDA is expected to mark about 10% decline, while the EBITDA margin is likely to contract by 130 basis points. Operating income is expected to mark mid-single-digit decline while operating margin forecast indicates a 60 basis points decline in fiscal 2020.

Levi Strauss is expected to report net income of $431.3 million in fiscal 2020, which implies a year-over-year decline of 5.5%. Meanwhile, the net margin is likely to contract by 50 basis points.

Though the company’s net earnings are likely to decline in fiscal 2020, its EPS could show improvement on a year-over-year basis, thanks to the lower outstanding share count.

Bottom line

Levi’s DTC business looks promising and could continue to support sales and margins in the long-term. However, in the short-term, both of its sales channels (DTC and wholesale) look weak and overall revenues could stay muted.

Levi Strauss will announce its first-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings on April 7. Analysts expect Levi Strauss to post earnings of $0.35 per share (Source: Barchart.com) in the first quarter, implying a year-over-year decline of about 8%.

Levi Strauss stock trades at a forward P/E multiple of 11.6 (Source: FINVIZ), which is higher than the peer group (apparel & accessories) average of 9.2. The stock looks unattractive on the valuation front as the growth is expected to decelerate in the coming quarters. I recommend selling Levi Strauss stock in the short-term and wait for a good entry point if you are a long-term investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.