First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) is engaged in the logistics real estate segment. While the REIT has a well-diversified portfolio, it restricts its presence in the US markets only, allowing it to develop local expertise. The REIT focuses on providing its services through bulk and regional distribution centers, apart from taking care of other modules of the supply chain. Now is the time to evaluate this REIT to see whether it has the potential to be a part of a long-term income-oriented portfolio.

The Portfolio And Strategy

First Industrial Realty Trust has a strong portfolio with 450 properties under its management. Its properties are spread over 63.4 million square feet. The REIT has a well-diversified portfolio wherein bulk warehousing accounts for 77 percent of its portfolio whereas regional warehouse and light industrial contribute 11 percent and 10 percent respectively. The REIT has an interest in R&D Flex real estate as well. The portfolio is diverse in terms of its geographic reach as well, with its properties spread across major states.

Source: Company Website

First Industrial Realty Trust takes care to place its real estate properties in areas close to a higher income population. 95 percent of its portfolio is situated within 30 miles of highly populated centers. The REIT also puts its properties to good use as it reported a 97.6 percent occupancy rate as at the end of the previous FY.

First Industrial Realty Trust has a multi-pronged approach towards its growth where it focuses on organic growth as well as on growth through acquisitions. The REIT also creates value through its development processes. In 2019, it invested $324.7 million for this purpose, leading to a 6.7 percent cash yield while its margins remained in the range of 42 to 52 percent. The REIT also has a strong development pipeline in place, ensuring that it is able to retain its upward trajectory. First Industrial Realty Trust also maintains its liquidity through sales leaseback where it is able to convert its facilities or portfolios into cash.

The Macro Outlook

While it is important to look at the micro factors associated with the REIT, it is equally important to scan its macro environment as well. Even if a REIT firm has strong fundamentals, it cannot show robust performance until or unless the macroeconomy is in good shape since the demand for its products is dependent on a wider society. Some of the main factors comprising the macro environment of industrial REIT are the growth of the e-commerce segment, supply chain optimization, international trade and domestic economic growth.

E-commerce is a major factor impacting the growth of industrial REITs and it is expected to grow exponentially in the near future. It is estimated that each $1 billion of e-commerce sales require 1.25 million square feet of logistics, indicating that the demand is expected to remain strong in the sector for the foreseeable future. While demand is expected to remain robust, the supply side will likely be constrained on account of paucity of prime land availability. Further, the process of entitlement also takes a long time, which further restricts the supply of real estate. Increased cost of construction is another constricting factor.

These factors form a major entry bar for new players in the segment, allowing the existing ones to create a niche for themselves. Overall, the macro environment remains favorable for First Industrial Realty Trust despite the ongoing turmoil. While currently the domestic economy and foreign trade are highly unfavorably affected by the outbreak, the long-term fundamentals are still robust and the sector is expected to bounce back once the situation is under control.

The Financials

For its FY 2019, First Industrial Realty Trust reported its diluted net income available to common stockholders per share at $1.88, up from the $1.31 it had reported a year earlier. Its same property cash basis net operating income increased 3.1% for the entire year, primarily on account of contractual rent escalations and increased rental rates on leasing.

The REIT also provided an update about its investment activities for the fourth quarter and the entire year. In FY 2019, First Industrial Realty Trust placed in service 13 developments encompassing 4.4 million square feet. The REIT achieved 91 percent leasing for these properties. Throughout the year, it acquired 9 buildings and 12 land parcels totaling $66.8 million and $81.1 million respectively. The REIT also sold 38 buildings and four land parcels during the year.

First Industrial Realty Trust provided guidance for FY 2020 wherein it expects its full year net income to be in the range of $0.92 and $1.02 per share. Its Funds from Operations are estimated to fall between $1.77 and $1.87 per share for the entire year. Peter E. Baccile, First Industrial Realty Trust's president and chief executive officer said, “Based on the continuing solid industrial real estate fundamentals, our 2020 leases signed to date, and our leasing expectations for the balance of the year, we expect to deliver additional growth in rental rates and cash flow in 2020. Through our development program, we continue to create opportunities to drive future growth and further enhance our portfolio.”

Investment Thesis

REIT investments are primarily known for their dividend potential. First Industrial Realty Trust announced its latest quarterly dividend at $0.25 per share, denoting an 8.7 percent increase over its previous dividend payment of $0.23 per share. Apart from steady payments and the growth rate, the company also has a robust payout ratio of about 64 percent of its estimated AFFO for 2020. This payout ratio signifies that the REIT has a strong scope of keeping up the steady payments.

Source: Company Website

On the stock side, First Industrial Realty Trust performed fairly strong in 2019 when it gained over 30 percent in the 12-month time period. In the current year so far, the stock has shown some weakness, which is mainly attributed to macro factors related to the pandemic outbreak. However, it needs to be noted that the company’s fundamentals still remain intact, making it a suitable investment candidate for a long-term portfolio.