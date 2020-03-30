Pure Storage: Cheapened Valuation And Vigorous Cash Flows

Pure Storage should now be thought of as a value-oriented, cash flow play. The stock is trading at just ~11x trailing operating cash flows, a bargain even against a distressed market.

The markets are now more willing to forego high growth rates, however, in search of stable, high-margin, and cash-rich businesses.

Pure Storage's growth was already a concern for investors before the coronavirus hit, with growth rates falling to the high teens from a previous ~30% y/y rate.

This article was highlighted for PRO+ subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Perhaps it's no surprise that Pure Storage (PSTG) has not been immune to the broad declines in the stock market. The provider of raw flash storage has been assailed by concerns about global demand for flash amid an expected downturn in both consumer electronics and enterprise infrastructure. These macro headwinds exacerbate an existing concern on growth, which pummeled Pure Storage shares to the tune of ~20% last quarter when the company reported a huge deceleration in revenue growth from 28% y/y to just 15% y/y.

The coronavirus selloff has extended these losses, bringing shares of Pure Storage down -30% year-to-date and down more than 50% from all-time highs reached in late 2018. The question for investors now is: is there any hope for a rebound for Pure Storage, or is this company doomed in a recession scenario?

Data by YCharts

First, we should answer the burning question on investors' minds: Pure Storage is in no immediate danger of bankruptcy, unlike the many small-cap stocks at its size. In contrast, Pure Storage's balance sheet (which we'll dive into in depth in this article) actually contains a trove of cash that will preserve the company through many quarters of depressed sales.

Second, I believe the cautious stance taken on by the markets during the coronavirus selloff actually gives investors a chance to re-evaluate Pure Storage from a value angle, rather than growth. For two quarters now, the overwhelming criticisms on Pure Storage have been around its growth: investors worried about the sharp declines in revenue growth, as well as general concern for flash storage pricing and competition. Now, however, the markets care principally about a safe balance sheet and strong cash flow generation to weather the current storm, rather than growth.

Though I removed my bullish recommendation on Pure Storage last quarter due to flailing growth, the stock's deep declines since then amid robust cash flows have turned me bullish again. Investors won't be able to ignore this high-margin, cash-flowing business for long - especially as growth conversations fade into the background.

Plenty of cash reserves

Let's address the question of Pure Storage's balance sheet first, as it is often the foremost concern for investors at this moment looking for safe small-cap stocks to buy.

Luckily, there's a lot to like about Pure Storage's balance sheet:

Figure 1. Pure Storage balance sheet

Source: Pure Storage Q4 earnings release

There's $1.30 billion of cash and marketable securities sitting on its books, alongside $477.0 million of convertible debt - making for a net cash position of $823.0 million. Of all the debt instruments out there, convertible debt is among the most patient, requiring no immediate repayment in a time when businesses are racing to preserve cash.

We'll cover Pure Storage's cash flows in a moment, but here's one easy gauge by which we can assess Pure Storage's liquidity. In FY20, Pure Storage incurred $1.32 billion in GAAP operating expenses. If we add back $208.6 million of stock-based expense and $116.9 million of depreciation and amortization costs, we arrive at roughly $994.5 million of cash operating expenses per year. This means that, even if Pure Storage were to suffer a period of zero sales, its current cash balance would be able to tide it over for more than a year.

That's certainly not a bad spot to be in, especially as many small and mid-cap retailers, restaurants, and other businesses (mostly in the consumer space) are facing very real and very near-term concerns on payroll and rent.

Valuation has reached a trough on a cash flow basis

Now let's address the new, core bullish thesis behind Pure Storage: the company has just gotten too cheap on a cash flow basis to ignore. Investors' prior disappointments in the company's declining growth rates should be superseded by the company's growth in margins and its huge cash flow generation potential.

In FY20, as we can see in the chart below, Pure Storage generated $189.6 million in operating cash flows at an 11.5% margin:

Figure 2. Pure Storage cash flows

Source: Pure Storage Q4 earnings deck

For the full fiscal year FY21, Pure Storage has guided to $1.90 billion in revenues. If we assume that Pure Storage can even maintain its 11.5% operating cash flow margin (which is conservative, given the company's constant improvements in its gross margin thanks to its growing pivot to subscription sales), we arrive at an estimated $218.5 million in OCF for FY21.

At present share prices around $13, Pure Storage trades at a $3.30 billion market cap. After excluding the $823 million of net cash on Pure Storage's balance sheet, its enterprise value is $2.48 billion. This means that Pure Storage is currently trading at a valuation of just 11.3x EV/FY21 OCF.

Now here's a look at various other enterprise technology businesses and where they trade relative to operating cash flows - among both lower-growing (Oracle, Microsoft) and faster-growing (Adobe) names, Pure Storage trades at quite a discount.

Data by YCharts

Keep in mind that simply holding Pure Storage's OCF margin flat to last year also ignores the fact that Pure Storage has been consistently building up its gross margins via increased software sales.

Gross margin gains, amid stabilized growth

There are two strengths we want to point out in Pure Storage's most recent Q4 results. First off, we note that Pure Storage has continued to drive improvement in its gross margins, which is an important driver of cash flow growth in the future.

As we can see in the chart below, Pure Storage's gross margins in Q4 reached an all-time high at 72.1%, on a pro forma basis. That's up 450bps year-over-year. In the full year FY20, Pure Storage improved margins 290bps to 70.5%.

Figure 3. Pure Storage gross margin trends

Source: Pure Storage Q4 earnings deck

As previously noted, Pure Storage has achieved this margin expansion by means of emphasizing the software elements of its product. This has been a key distinguisher for Pure Storage versus other raw storage providers, and in response to an analyst question on the Q&A portion of the Q4 earnings call, CEO Charlie Giancarlo has even noted that Pure Storage's customers are willing to pay Pure's pricing premium for its software capabilities:

"As you know we can use gross margin in two ways: one is to fund the business; and the other of course is to fund pricing declines compared to competitors. Our view is that and we look at this literally every week. And our belief is that in fact it's the software value that we provide that is having our customers paying 10% to 20% premium for our product versus our competition. And we don't really believe that we ever lose a deal based on price. I mean we do lose deals. And when we do the price it might be lower than ours but generally it's for other reasons. And so at the minute we feel like we could win we would certainly trade-off price for more wins but we don't believe that that's what we're seeing right now. We continue to believe that expansion of the sales force more feet on the street calling on more customers on more opportunities is the right way to use our margin."

The second strength we want to point out is that, after Q3's disastrous decline in growth rates, Pure Storage's revenue growth seems to have stabilized in the high teens. Revenue growth accelerated two points to +17% y/y in Q4, slightly beating Wall Street's expectations for +16% y/y growth. Pure Storage's guidance for FY21, at $1.9 billion, also implies a +16% y/y growth rate - seeming to suggest the company's deceleration will get no worse from here.

Figure 4. Pure Storage revenue trends

Source: Pure Storage Q4 earnings deck

That, of course, doesn't factor in any coronavirus impact. We do expect demand in many end-markets to fall as a result of the coronavirus and enterprise businesses pulling back on demand. We do note, however, that fellow memory company Micron (MU) recently reported data center strength in spite of the coronavirus, a huge end market for Pure Storage as well.

Any demand shock from the virus, however, is agreed by most analysts to be only temporary, and we're additionally comforted by the knowledge that Pure Storage has ample liquidity to weather even an extended coronavirus shutdown.

Key takeaways

Though Pure Storage was always viewed previously as a growth stock, the fact that growth has taken a back seat in the coronavirus bear market helps Pure Storage to advance its case as more of a commodity, cash-flowing company. Trading at just ~11x forward OCF, with richly expanding margins and stable mid-teens revenue growth, Pure Storage is a perfect mid-cap stock to catch for a rebound.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PSTG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.