Upwork May See A Boost In The Stay-At-Home Economy

Unlike other small-cap companies of its scale, Upwork has managed to achieve cash flow neutral, and is profitable on an Adjusted EBITDA basis.

Alongside the rest of the market, however, Upwork shares have cratered this year, losing ~40% of their value and falling to <2x forward revenues.

Upwork, a jobs site for remote work, may see a lift in revenues this year as people stranded at home turn to the internet to earn money.

As the stock market has crashed this year, many companies that investors deemed to benefit from the "work-from-home" economy have soared. Zoom Communications (ZM) and Netflix (NFLX) are good examples. But what about Upwork (UPWK)? Not all workers have had the luxury of being able to take their jobs remotely and see no reduction in pay or hours due to the lockdown mandates that have now gone into effect across many U.S. states. Workers who have seen their hours and pay sliced down or cut off entirely may be turning to the Internet to supplement their income.

And that's where Upwork comes in handy. The company is a category leader for helping employers find remote, gig-based talent. A snapshot of Upwork's home page gives a good sense of the types of work offered on the platform:

Figure 1. Upwork home page Source: Upwork.com

As can be seen above, many of these job categories are freelance and can be done remotely. Think of editing/proofreading jobs, remote virtual assistants, and project-based coding. Amid the stoppage of "traditional" jobs across the U.S., popularity in a service like Upwork may be soaring.

Yet Upwork's stock has seen a dramatic decline since the start of the year. Shares have lost ~40% year-to-date and are down more than 67% from all-time highs reached last year:

It's a good time, in my view, to pick up shares of Upwork at a discount.

Google Trends data suggest interest in Upwork is increasing

The idea that Upwork may be seeing a renaissance thanks to the stay-at-home economy, of course, is just a hypothesis. The last time Upwork reported earnings, the period reported ended in December - so we have no actual evidence of how Upwork has been doing ever since the coronavirus lockdown began. And Upwork won't report results again until late May, so investors will be in the dark for awhile.

But those investors who can look at data sources other than company results may find themselves one step ahead of the game. One source I particularly like to use during this time is Google Trends, which measures the popularity of search terms over time. For example, I've mentioned in previous articles that Disney+ has seen a boost in search frequency since the coronavirus began; as has Zoom.

It turns out that Upwork, too, has seen a boost in search frequency since February:

Figure 1. Google Trends query for "Upwork" Source: Google Trends

Google Trends presents search frequency in terms of an index to 100, where 100 represents the time period at which Upwork had the biggest search volumes. At the start of the year, the term "Upwork" had a frequency index of 72; now, that number sits at 90 - suggesting quite a pickup in searcher interest.

This may be a good leading indicator of strength when Upwork next reports earnings results.

Great liquidity to tide Upwork through an uncertain time

Of course, there's a lot of uncertainty when it comes to the coronavirus, so one of the principal merits of small-cap companies is sufficient liquidity.

Take a look at Upwork's balance sheet below:

Figure 2. Upwork balance sheet Source: Upwork Q4 earnings release

As of the end of the fourth quarter, Upwork carried $133.9 million of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet, plus a minor $18.3 million slice of debt - amounting to $115.6 million in net cash.

We note that Upwork still has a bit of additional liquidity to draw on. It has a $25 million revolving line of credit that is currently undrawn - in a pinch, Upwork can draw on the remainder of that revolver to shore up its cash balances.

We note as well that Upwork is cash-flow positive in each of the last two years, so its "baseline" business without factoring in any coronavirus impact (positive or negative) doesn't drain Upwork's cash balances:

Figure 3. Upwork cash flows Source: Upwork Q4 earnings release

Significant improvements in profitability

We also like the fact that Upwork has been consistently increasing its profit margins, which is an important signal to investors in this cautious stock market environment. In the past, Upwork was mostly an overlooked company because its high-teens revenue growth rate paled in comparison to other recent IPOs; now, however, Upwork's margin trends may draw more attention.

Figure 4. Upwork margin trends Source: Upwork Q4 earnings release

We can see in the chat above that in FY19, Upwork approximately doubled its Adjusted EBITDA to $7.4 million, representing a 2.5% EBITDA margin - up 100bps from 1.5% in the prior year. The company has also done a good job at raising its gross margin profile, up three points over the past year to 71%. Upwork's "take rate" has been on the rise - which is the cut that Upwork takes from each employment transaction on its platform; in the fourth quarter, take rate grew 30bps to 14.6%, allowing Upwork to boost its gross margins.

Amid this margin strength, it's not like growth is non-existent for Upwork, either. Upwork achieved 19% y/y revenue growth in Q4 (driven in part by the boost in take rates), showing no deceleration from the prior quarter and beating Wall Street's expectations for 18% y/y growth.

Upwork's guidance for the current year also calls for 13-15% y/y growth, and if we do see any lift in revenues corresponding to the increase in Upwork's search popularity, we may find Upwork beating these ranges this year.

Figure 5. Upwork guidance Source: Upwork Q4 earnings release

Insider moves and key takeaways

At present share prices in the mid-$6 range, Upwork trades at a market cap of just $722.9 million. If we net out the $115.6 million of net cash on the company's balance sheet, Upwork has an enterprise value of $607.3 million. This puts the company at a valuation of just 1.8x EV/FY20 revenues - which, for a company capable of generating mid-teens growth amid ~70% gross margins, is quite cheap.

Several company insiders also seem to agree. Most notably, earlier in March, Upwork's chairman Thomas Layton (a former CEO of OpenTable) purchased an additional 125k shares at roughly ~$8 per share in the company. This amounts to roughly a $1 million vote of confidence in the company, at a share price that's ~20% higher than where it's trading today. With roughly 4.2 million shares in the company, Layton owns ~5% of Upwork.

Figure 6. Upwork insider buys Source: Upwork SEC filings

Ditto for fellow director Greg Gretsch, a partner at Jackson Square Venture Capital, who also recently purchased ~150k shares at roughly $8 per share in early March. Note that this also roughly coincides with the March 10 departure of Stephane Kasriel from Upwork's board. Kasriel was CEO of Upwork until December 2019, when he was replaced by Microsoft executive Hayden Brown to address the flagging share price.

The inside director buys - as well as the fact that Brown has been increasing her stake in Upwork, primarily through RSUs - signal confidence in Upwork's new leadership and direction. It's worth noting as well that the overwhelming majority of Upwork's largest holders are "patient" fund investors, like Vanguard (6%), Franklin Templeton (4%), Blackrock (3%) and T. Rowe Price (2%) (per Yahoo Finance), who are more likely to hold on for a rebound than dump shares.

Upwork may not be a growth star, but that's far less important to investors amid the current bear market. Scope out a buying point at current lows.

