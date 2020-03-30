Dividend Increases: March 21-27, 2020

As a bonus, I include ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks.

I monitor dividend increases for stocks in the Dividend Champions List (CCC list).

The CCC list is separated into three categories based on how long companies have maintained their streak of annually increasing dividends: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10-24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

This week, only one company in the CCC list announced an increase to its dividend. The table below presents a summary.

The table presents dividend increases in different sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period.

Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr %Incr) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS)

HIFS provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the State of Massachusetts. The company offers various deposit and loan products, as well as ATM, telephone, and Internet banking services. HIFS was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

On Mar 25, HIFS declared a quarterly dividend of 42¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.4% from the prior dividend of 41¢.

Payable Apr 15, to shareholders of record on Apr 6; ex-div: Apr 3.

Please note that I'm not recommending this stock. Readers should do their own research before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for this week's dividend raiser, HIFS.

In F.A.S.T. Graphs charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

HIFS's price line (black) is below the primary valuation line (orange) and below the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a discount fair value. An investment in HIFS in January 2010 would have returned 17.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Please note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: March 31-April 13, 2020

Company (Ticker) Yield Price (27 Mar) Yrs 5-YrDGR Pay- out Pay Date Tuesday, 31 March (Ex-Div Date 03/31) Andersons (ANDE) 3.89% $18.00 18 9.1% 0.175 04/22 Air Products and Chemicals (APD) 2.62% $204.47 38 8.7% 1.34 05/11 Cardinal Health (CAH) 4.02% $47.88 23 8.2% 0.4811 04/15 Comcast (CMCSA) 2.63% $34.98 13 13.5% 0.23 04/22 CubeSmart (CUBE) 4.98% $26.53 10 19.7% 0.33 04/15 Encompass Health (EHC) 1.84% $60.85 7 7.8% 0.28 04/15 Fulton Financial (FULT) 4.57% $11.39 5 9.8% 0.13 04/15 Realty Income (O) 5.33% $52.44 27 4.3% 0.233 04/15 Raymond James Financial (RJF) 2.38% $62.12 8 16.3% 0.37 04/15 Republic Services (RSG) 2.11% $76.67 17 7.6% 0.405 04/15 ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) 2.51% $27.92 7 64.4% 0.175 04/10 State Street (STT) 4.19% $49.70 9 11.5% 0.52 04/15 Ventas (VTR) 11.25% $28.19 9 4.2% 0.7925 04/14 Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) 5.68% $35.89 9 10.9% 0.51 04/09 Wednesday, 1 April (Ex-Div Date 04/01) ABM Industries (ABM) 3.25% $22.75 53 3.0% 0.185 05/04 Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) 1.53% $60.31 6 11.2% 0.23 04/23 Thor Industries (THO) 3.80% $42.13 10 10.3% 0.4 04/16 Domtar (UFS) 8.52% $21.36 10 6.5% 0.455 04/15 Thursday, 2 April (Ex-Div Date 04/02) Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) 3.30% $54.51 11 2.5% 0.45 05/01 Cisco Systems (CSCO) 3.59% $40.11 9 13.3% 0.36 04/22 Morningstar (MORN) 1.02% $117.10 10 12.0% 0.3 04/30 NetApp (NTAP) 4.69% $40.95 7 22.8% 0.48 04/22 Royal Gold (RGLD) 1.21% $92.87 19 4.8% 0.28 04/17 Sysco (SYY) 3.78% $47.68 50 6.1% 0.45 04/24 Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) 7.90% $14.17 26 1.7% 0.28 04/17 Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBP) 7.85% $12.74 5 1.7% 0.25 04/17 Friday, 3 April (Ex-Div Date 04/03) Acme United (ACU) 2.48% $19.32 16 7.8% 0.12 04/27 Bank of South Carolina (BKSC) 4.60% $13.90 9 8.0% 0.16 04/30 Brixmor Property (BRX) 11.49% $9.92 7 9.0% 0.285 04/15 Erie Indemnity (ERIE) 2.31% $166.97 30 7.2% 0.965 04/21 Shoe Carnival (SCVL) 1.42% $24.00 8 6.6% 0.085 04/20 Monday, 6 April (Ex-Div Date 04/06) Culp (CULP) 5.50% $7.63 9 14.9% 0.105 04/15 Dollar General (DG) 0.98% $147.34 5 N/A 0.36 04/21 Quest Diagnostics (DGX) 2.69% $83.28 9 10.4% 0.56 04/21 Preferred Bank of Los Angeles (PFBC) 3.57% $33.58 6 64.4% 0.3 04/21 Tuesday, 7 April (Ex-Div Date 04/07) Banner (BANR) 4.97% $32.97 7 18.5% 0.41 04/17 CVB Financial (CVBF) 3.61% $19.94 7 11.2% 0.18 04/22 Marsh & McLennan (MMC) 2.09% $87.15 10 10.4% 0.455 05/15 Roper Technologies (ROP) 0.66% $312.78 27 18.3% 0.5125 04/22 Wednesday, 8 April (Ex-Div Date 04/08) Brady (BRC) 1.93% $45.03 34 1.7% 0.2175 04/30 First Bancorp (FNLC) 5.92% $20.26 6 7.6% 0.3 04/20 Mastercard (MA) 0.64% $251.88 9 24.6% 0.4 05/08 OGE Energy (OGE) 4.89% $31.71 13 9.9% 0.3875 04/30 Oracle (ORCL) 1.90% $50.61 11 13.6% 0.24 04/23 Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) 4.03% $4.96 6 N/A 0.05 04/22 AT&T (T) 6.96% $29.90 36 2.1% 0.52 05/01 UDR (UDR) 3.93% $36.67 9 5.9% 0.36 04/30 Thursday, 9 April (Ex-Div Date 04/09) Masco (MAS) 1.54% $35.01 6 8.4% 0.135 05/11 Universal (UVV) 7.18% $42.32 48 8.2% 0.76 05/04 Monday, 13 April (Ex-Div Date 04/13) American Tower (AMT) 1.90% $227.00 10 20.9% 1.08 04/29

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.