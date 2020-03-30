Lessons From The Pandemic And Thoughts On Berkshire Hathaway

Without understanding the meaning of Bernstein's words, value investing will be much less profitable since truly exceptional times to invest come infrequently.

Peter Bernstein long ago summed up one of the core financial lessons of today's crisis by stating that "surprise and shock" are endemic to the system.

The following article attempts to give some thoughts on the lessons on the coronavirus pandemic as well as how those lessons are often best illustrated by how Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) is always managed. Further, some thoughts are offered on both Berkshire Hathaway's relative valuation to the S&P 500, why that valuation has the potential to narrow, and some thoughts on Berkshire's likelihood of making a large acquisition in the near future.

Valuing Berkshire Hathaway is best done by looking at its underlying economic earnings power. At the end of last year, that multiple was 14x and the current price compared to last year's earnings represents an 11x multiple. Obviously, Berkshire's earnings are going to be impacted, at least temporarily, by the current pandemic. But, it does not appear as though the company will be impacted any more severely than the typical business in the S&P 500. Over the last decade, Berkshire's relative multiple to the S&P 500 has declined (it has averaged 73% and is currently 60%). I believe that largely has to do with the excess cash accumulated by the company. With Berkshire's relative multiple to the S&P 500 roughy equal to slightly lower than at year-end and opportunities to deploy cash in various categories of fixed income, common stocks, and (potentially) preferred stock/warrant deals and acquisitions of wholly-owned businesses, the odds seem extremely high that the company outperforms indexes over the next several years.

"Surprise and Shock"

If you have not read his books, Peter Bernstein is an author well worth familiarizing yourself with. One of them, Capital Ideas: The Improbable Origins of Modern Wall Street provided the name under which I write. In addition to being an author and financial historian, he was a portfolio manager for a period of time and the first editor of The Journal of Portfolio Management.

Bernstein gave an interview with Jason Zweig in 2004 for Money magazine and said this in response to a question about whether high oil prices and loose monetary policy would unleash higher inflation:

But there is a tendency -- as I've suggested in answering all your questions -- for people to expect the status quo either to last indefinitely or to provide advance signals for shifting strategies. The world does not work like that. Surprise and shock are endemic to the system, and people should always arrange their affairs to that they will survive such events. They will end up richer that way than focusing all the time on getting rich.

Throughout this pandemic, many are hoping that we take away valuable lessons collectively and individually and ultimately emerge as better people and communities as a result. We may find some extremely innovative ways to educate children that we otherwise would never have tried, businesses may realize that working over distances is no longer as clumsy as it once was, and surely hospitals and health care systems are adapting and evolving and will, at least in small and maybe some large ways, be permanently altered.

The now nearly ubiquitous coronavirus map showing cases around the world, via Johns Hopkins.

If our financial intelligence is improved in any way by the on-going crisis, hopefully, it is in the manner suggested by Bernstein's words. The coronavirus was utterly unpredictable. That some events are always bound to come along and temporarily wreck our prior view of the world, though, is perfectly predictable.

The Charlie Munger version of Peter Bernstein's words may be, "The big money is not in the buying and the selling, but in the waiting." His management of The Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO) both before and after the financial crisis serves as one of the great case studies of both preparing for "surprise and shock" and "waiting." It is fairly well known that Munger bought millions in bank stocks on behalf of Daily Journal near their 2009 lows. But, his ability to make those purchases was enabled by years of saving money and purchasing Treasurys and years of learning about companies and understanding what he would own if presented with the opportunity. He said as much to a group of investors at Daily Journal's 2017 annual meeting:

If you haven’t prepared, you won’t have the courage to seize it. When I bought all that stock that the Daily Journal has in, like, one day…I knew something about Bank of America. I’ve lived in the culture, I’ve known the Bank of America bankers, I know a lot about what’s right with it and what’s wrong with it. I knew a lot about Wells Fargo. I knew a lot about U.S. Bank... ...I talked about patience. I have read Barron’s for fifty years. In fifty years I found one investment opportunity in Barron’s, out of which I made about $80 million with almost no risk. I took the $80 million and gave it to Li Lu, who turned it into $400 or $500 million. So, I have made $400 or $500 million from reading Barron’s for fifty years and finding one idea. Now, that doesn’t help you very much, does it? Well, I’m sorry, but that’s the way it really happened.

The school of value investing tries to ingrain upon you which businesses are worthy to invest in (i.e. which ones have durable competitive advantages or economic moats) and how to tell what their intrinsic values are so you know what price to pay. The problem of getting lost in that approach is that sometimes it is easy to ignore how correlated individual companies stock prices are to each other in the short term and how dramatically that correlation increases in a crisis. The Cboe S&P 500 Implied Correlation Index moved from a little over 50 at the beginning of March to above 90 at its peak just a week ago. Panic and margin calls produce indiscriminate selling in crisis moments. That means in addition to knowing which stocks you want to buy and what those stocks are roughly worth, one also has to have the patience and fortitude to build reserves of cash to have the ability to purchase when necessary.

My first investment came when I was still in high school. On the recommendation of a financial advisor, I invested my cumulative savings of about $500 in a technology mutual fund. That was in February of 2000. The subsequent carnage caused me to take investing seriously and learn to manage my own investments. When the financial crisis of 2008 took place I was quite lucky in that I had sold the majority of equity investments I had because I wanted to be prepared to buy a home within a couple of years.

When the pandemic started punishing markets in late February, about 30% of my portfolio was in cash or short-term treasury ETFs. In retrospect, that was not enough, and with markets trading at all-time highs, I should have demonstrated more patience and have been better prepared than I was. To further complicate matters, I started putting cash to work too soon - after the S&P 500 Index was down by only about 15%.

Somewhat compensating for not getting the extent of the current crisis correct and preparing for it as thoroughly as I should, I do believe that I was able to buy some very high-quality businesses, either through additions to current stakes or new positions, that can be owned for years to come. Those purchases have been comprised of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), Markel (MKL), Diageo (DEO), Exor (OTCPK:EXXRF), Graham Holdings Company (GHC), Alphabet (GOOG), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Marriott (MAR), General Dynamics (GD), and The Walt Disney Company (DIS).

One of those companies, Berkshire Hathaway, has served as the mecca of value investing for many years. Just like investors renegotiate how they think about the stock market and investing during a crisis, many value investors also renegotiate how they value that company. One of the great games investors play, "What will Buffett buy next?", also seems to soar in popularity in times like these.

For the remainder of this article, I offer some thoughts on both of those fronts.

Berkshire Hathaway's Value

There are several models available for valuing Berkshire Hathaway. Truth be told, despite many pieces composing the whole, no one piece of Berkshire Hathaway is that terribly difficult to understand.

Many investors use price to book value as a rough gauge of Berkshire's valuation, a gauge that would certainly seem to demonstrate that Berkshire is cheaper than it has been in a long time.

In recent times, Berkshire has traded at between 1.4x and 1.5x its book value. When I have analyzed the company, I generally come to an intrinsic value of between 1.6x and 1.7x. The difference in those valuations of ~20% might be the current conglomerate discount the market has been placing on shares or it may be that the market is not fully crediting the company for its excess cash (more thoughts on that later).

It now trades about equally to its trailing book value.

That point was made in a recent tweet by Tobias Carlisle.

Many were quick to point out that Berkshire's book value has declined considerably since the end of last year, a point Carlisle undoubtedly already knew when he tweeted the metric in order to make a general point.

By my calculation, declines in the value of investments (only a small amount of which is offset by earnings of businesses) have put current shareholders equity at about $372 billion and Berkshire's current price to book value at about 1.17x.

Price to book value, though, is limited in its usefulness. What should really matter when analyzing Berkshire is what its genuine, underlying earnings power is. This is where things can be somewhat confusing. Berkshire's reported earnings are penalized in that only the dividends from common stock investments are included, rather than the underlying earnings power of those businesses. Additionally, Berkshire Hathaway also deducts from its net earnings amortization expenses arising from acquisition accounting. Whether these are true economic expenses or not depends upon whether the intangible assets being amortized are being used up (in Berkshire's case they overwhelmingly are not). To make the earnings statement even more confusing, unrealized gains and losses from investments now flow through them directly.

To make Berkshire's income statement useful, a few adjustments to GAAP are necessary. I suggest making these:

Add back the retained earnings of investees that are not accounted for under the equity method

Add back the expenses related to amortization of intangible assets

Deduct any gains from investments and derivatives (or add back any losses)

Deduct a hypothetical tax on the retained earnings of investees (the exact amount that should be used can be debated, but shown here is a 10.5% rate, which is the federal rate Berkshire would pay had those retained earnings been paid as dividends)

Deduct, for 2017, the one-time benefit from a reduction in deferred taxes due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

Using those historical adjustments, Berkshire's financials from 2010 to 2019 are shown in the following chart.

Berkshire Hathaway adjusted income statement, 2010-2019. Amounts in millions except shares outstanding, year-end share price, and year-end price to adjusted net income. Source: Author.

Using this approach implies that Berkshire earned about $35 billion last year and at year-end traded at 16x earnings of the previous twelve months. That valuation is nearly identical to its ten-year average valuation and does appear cheap when compared to the market as a whole.

Of course, there are a couple of glaring deficiencies still when the above price to earnings multiple of 16x is considered. The first of those, that we are in a very different economic world today than we were at the end of 2019, will be considered later. But, first, what about all the cash that Berkshire has on its balance sheet?

How Much Cash is Excess?

Almost anyone vaguely familiar with Berkshire Hathaway knows it's overcapitalized and has a huge and growing cash pile. It is almost an obsession. Bulls and bears on the stock both point to the huge amount of cash on the balance sheet as a basis for their argument. But, how much cash does Berkshire really have?

Well, as of December 31, 2019, Berkshire's consolidated balance sheet shows just about $128 billion in cash and cash equivalents, which include short duration treasury bills. For no business is the entirety of their cash reserves truly excess. Some amount is needed merely to run the business. With insurance a major part of Berkshire's business, some amount of liquid reserves are necessary to pay claims and an intelligent asset allocator would not want to be forced to liquidate other assets just to pay them.

Warren Buffett has said in the past that he was comfortable with $20 billion in cash to always be able to pay insurance claims. But, Buffett has said this for years and certainly as the insurance business grows, so does the buffer needed to ensure claims can be met.

Semper Augustus has suggested using the annual cash payments of the insurance subsidiaries as the amount of cash that should always be held back. That produces an unscientific estimate of the cash needed in the insurance subsidiaries, but a satisfying one. That number, by the way, was once in the range of $20 billion for a period of time, including much of the time Buffett has offered $20 billion as the minimum amount of cash he would like to have on the balance sheet. That same number for 2019 was about $37 billion.

At the same time, Berkshire's many non-insurance subsidiaries (particularly some finance-related businesses) need some minimum amount of cash to operate. It is true that some of the cash held by non-insurance subsidiaries may be excess and could be immediately paid to the holding company as a dividend or be put to use to make tuck-in acquisitions, but there is no way to measure what that amount is. It makes sense, then, to classify the current amount of cash held in the non-insurance subsidiaries as not being excess. That amount at year-end 2019 was more than $22 billion.

As is shown below, Berkshire's truly excess cash using this framework at year-end was nearly $70 billion, up from a post-financial crisis low of $11 billion at year-end 2011.

Berkshire Hathaway estimated excess cash, 2010-2019, and its Economic P/E Multiple Compared to the S&P 500. Dollar amounts are in millions. Source: Author.

Surely, Berkshire Hathaway could complete an acquisition for more than $70 billion if it desired. Relatively cheap financing would be available to finance a portion of the deal and a small number of shares could also be issued to supplement the total consideration. But, in considering Berkshire's intrinsic value, that is the amount that can be considered truly excess and therefore not needed to support the earnings of its insurance and other businesses.

If a rough estimate of the post-tax earnings of that excess cash (by using average T-Bill rates) is removed from the adjusted earnings previously calculated and the excess cash is removed from the market capitalization of the company, the true P/E of Berkshire Hathaway can be calculated. That "economic P/E multiple" was 14x at the end of last year, which was also the average multiple of the previous decade.

Also included in the chart above is the multiple for the S&P 500, based upon the actual earnings for the previous twelve months compared to the year-end index level. At year-end, the trailing multiple was 23x and the average over the last decade has been 20x.

Berkshire, then, has traded at 73% of the relative valuation of the S&P 500 over the previous decade and at 63% at the end of last year. A couple of reasons for this discount are obvious. One is that, warranted or not, Berkshire is now receiving a conglomerate discount from the market. But, secondly, it seems plausible that the market no longer believes that Berkshire can profitably invest all of its excess cash and penalizes its valuation as a result. That hypothesis would certainly explain why the relative valuation has been declining in recent years.

Still, so long as something truly stupid is not done with the roughly $70 billion in excess cash the company is holding on its balance sheet, buying the stock at 14x earnings (a 7% earnings yield) does not sound like a bad proposition in a world (that existed at year-end 2019) in which the ten-year treasury yielded 1.9%.

How, though, do we incorporate coronavirus effects into our valuation of Berkshire Hathaway? Well, we cannot do so in any kind of a precise manner. Just as is the case of determining whether the stock market as a whole has come down enough to make it attractive, this is not something that can be measured with precision.

Here is what can be said. Berkshire's market value today measured against 2019 earnings in the same manner in which a 14x multiple was derived at year-end 2019, would today produce an 11x multiple. The S&P 500 valued against actual 2019 earnings trades at an 18x multiple versus 23x at year-end 2019. The 63% relative valuation that Berkshire Hathaway traded at year-end is now 60%. Roughly speaking, the relative valuation of Berkshire Hathaway has not moved a great deal, but it is slightly cheaper now than it was before the pandemic when the S&P 500 is seen as the opportunity cost of an investment in Berkshire.

In light of Berkshire's business mix, does that make sense? For an excellent qualitative overview of Berkshire's businesses and how they might be impacted by the current economic situation, The Rational Walk's "Berkshire Hathaway and the Coronavirus Crash" is an excellent read. Generally speaking, the insurance (at least as far as underwriting goes) and utility subsidiaries are going to do better than the average large business, although many other subsidiaries would do worse and investment income on cash balances will decline by close to $2 billion from lower interest rates. The equity portfolio, at least as it existed a few months ago, has also fared worse than the S&P 500 due to its concentration in financial institutions. But, it seems likely that even though Berkshire Hathaway is going to be severely impacted by the current pandemic and economic shutdown, probably not more so than the average large business in the United States. The conclusion of The Rational Walk is:

Berkshire is positioned as well as any company could be facing this type of exogenous shock to the system. While survival of the company is not in question, the long term intrinsic value of the business certainly is in question because we could be in the early stages of an economic depression. If that occurs, then the long term value of nearly every business in the country will be impaired.

We can think of Berkshire, then, as having become slightly more attractive than the S&P 500 over the course of the last few months and as already having been relatively attractive prior to the market upheaval. It is probably incorrect to think of Berkshire Hathaway as trading at 11x earnings at present, but in the event that the current shutdown is brief and the economic recovery is quick, it is possible that Berkshire regains its previous earnings power relatively quickly as well.

The Acquisition Question

Every day that passes now people wonder when Berkshire Hathaway will announce an acquisition of some kind, especially in light of the fact that the excess cash the company is holding has probably been some drag on its valuation.

The company has likely put some money to work in the last month, but so far it has been solely in buying back stock and in the public markets if at all.

The volume of "B" shares traded in the past month has been 3x-4x the ~3 million shares per day that traded previously.

That presumably means that Berkshire could be buying back 3x or 4x the number of shares it was previously without influencing the share price. Thus far, however, this level of trading volume has not persisted for a long period of time and may only have provided an opportunity for the deployment of a few billion dollars more than would otherwise have been spent.

There is also a good chance that Berkshire has been a net buyer of stocks these past few weeks, but in which stocks and at what levels is anybody's guess.

So, why has Berkshire not announced the acquisition of another company in full? One reason is that, although it feels longer, it has only been a month since the economic situation began deteriorating and it takes time for an acquisition to come together. Buffett also generally waits to be approached by others willing to sell rather than approach others and it takes some level of time before potential sellers are psychologically willing to accept lower prices than they would have received a short time ago.

To illustrate this fact, listen to CNBC's recent interview with Marriott's CEO Arne Sorenson. Sorenson states that global revenue is down 75%+ and nearing a 90% decline in the United States for the hotel industry. But, at the end of the interview, when asked whether the current environment will be a catalyst for acquisitions in the hotel sector he says that precisely because the market has taken down asset prices so dramatically, no one would want to be a seller unless there's a "desperation element."

It seems likely that the observation Sorenson is making for the hotel sector holds equally true for most sectors of the economy, particularly since few are as badly impacted as hotels are. Most everyone thinks the disruption will be short-lived and probably does not want to be remembered as selling at the bottom to Buffett.

It may take a deeper and longer crisis for Buffett's phone to truly start ringing. Should that be true, however, it would not preclude deals in the interim along the lines structured during the financial crisis for preferred stock and warrants in exchange for providing financing to companies who need it. This financing can obviously be quite expensive and it only seems natural that many companies were waiting on the precise details of the recent stimulus legislation, which included relief to some companies, before they turned to other options. Many companies have also been able to access debt markets, albeit at wider spreads to treasuries than before.

Further, many of the companies that Berkshire has large ownership positions in, such as airlines and banks, are extremely unlikely to ever be wholly owned by Berkshire. In the case of banks, government regulation would directly preclude it. But, Buffett has shown a tremendous amount of reluctance when asked whether he would own an airline outright. Buying Delta (DAL), for example, probably would not be allowed because of Berkshire's large stake in American Express (AXP) which partners with Delta on its credit card program. For other regulatory reasons, Buffett has stated he does not wish to own more than 15% of any airline. That cuts off one path to a large acquisition - acquiring in whole a company that Berkshire already has a minority interest in - that Berkshire went down immediately after the financial crisis when it bought Burlington Northern.

All of this is not to say that opportunities will not present themselves in time. But it does mean that there are some very good reasons why no large scale acquisition has been announced in such a short period of time and why in the interim buying back as much stock as possible and being a net buyer of common stocks may prove to be Berkshire's best options for deploying capital in the midst of the current crisis.

Permanent Value

The author Charles Bukowski humorously said about drinking, "If something bad happens you drink in an attempt to forget; if something good happens you drink in order to celebrate; and if nothing happens you drink to make something happen."

It sometimes seems that is how others must view the way in which a certain strain of value investors speak about Berkshire Hathaway. When the market is up you buy it because if the market drops, Berkshire will drop less; if the market is down you buy it because the excess cash can be deployed; and if the market is not doing anything you buy it because it always seems cheaper than everything else.

That caricature has some truth in it. But, in reality, the long-term attraction to Berkshire Hathaway is that while the incredible growth it once achieved cannot be duplicated, it is highly unlikely that the company does something material - whether in a period of high equity prices or crisis like conditions - that seriously degrades the value of the company. It is designed to deliver most of the upside of a rising market and meaningfully limit the downside. So far, that has not played out as Berkshire is down almost as much as the S&P 500 these past few weeks. But, it is not as clear-cut that the economic value of Berkshire has deteriorated as much. The company's valuation was relatively attractive already and one of the major reasons for that undervaluation (excess cash) may be resolving itself even if that resolution takes longer than some would like.

To end the way we began, it is worth repeating Peter Bernstein's words:

Surprise and shock are endemic to the system, and people should always arrange their affairs to that they will survive such events. They will end up richer that way than focusing all the time on getting rich.

This is a lesson many will need to learn and re-learn with each crisis that passes. But, it is a lesson that has been a part of Berkshire's culture from its inception.

He may be 89 years old, but it does not sound all that bad right now to own a company at a more than reasonable valuation that includes one of the world's great investors having access to billions of dollars in excess cash at a time when asset prices have dropped dramatically.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In addition to BRK.B I am currently long MKL, DEO, EXXRF, GHC, GOOG, XOM, MAR, GD, and DIS.