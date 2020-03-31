Micron: The Coronavirus Hit At Precisely The Wrong Time

The good news is that, relative to Micron's last down cycle, the company has a bit of a net cash buffer.

Just when DRAM prices were starting to stabilize, coronavirus impacts across many end-markets are expected to color price movements. Third-party research suggests raw memory pricing will erode.

The sharp decline in gross margins is one of the principal concerns. Micron's gross margins hovered in the 50s last year; now, lower prices have pushed down margins below 30%.

Micron's revenue and cash flow suffered serious declines in the quarter ending in February, a harbinger for even worse performance in quarters more seriously impacted by the coronavirus.

Even before the coronavirus took the world by storm, Micron (MU) - one of the world's largest suppliers of raw memory - was struggling to get its business back on track. The business of selling NAND and DRAM storage has, for many years, been highly cyclical - and the last time Micron entered a down cycle, in FY16, its share price dipped close to $10. Now, the virus that has restricted most of the world to their homes and delayed purchases of many of Micron's end-markets like consumer electronics and automobiles has threatened to thwart the 2020 memory price recovery that was a key piece of the Micron bullish thesis.

So far, shares of Micron are down ~20% year-to-date, about on par with the losses in the S&P 500:

Data by YCharts

Let's cut to the chase: though I've previously been a huge Micron bull, praising the heft of its free cash flows amid a relatively low valuation, I believe the demand shocks caused by the coronavirus will be long-lasting for Micron. For many industries like restaurants and travel, the impacts of the coronavirus will be "sharp and short" - but when so much of Micron's end-markets depend on demand from enterprises and manufacturers, many of which have cut long-term spending plans with the goal of conserving cash, Micron may be suffering from low memory prices for quite some time.

I'm now bearish on Micron, and believe investors are better off investing in other beaten-down names.

Micron's performance through February was fine, but what will happen next?

Micron recently reported fiscal second-quarter results, and shares have bounced modestly on the news. Micron generated $4.80 billion in revenues in 2Q20, contracting -18% y/y but beating Wall Street's expectations of $4.69 billion (-20% y/y). Here's what that performance looks like by segment:

Figure 1. Micron Q2 revenue by segment Source: Micron Q2 earnings deck

One of the areas in which Micron called out particular strength was in enterprise data centers - which has been one of Micron's strongest end markets over the past year. Here's how CEO Sanjay Mehrotra explained that trend on the most recent earnings call:

Looking to the third quarter, as these trends also take shape worldwide, data center demand in all regions looks strong and is leading to supply shortages. In addition, we are seeing a recent increase in demand for notebooks used in the commercial and educational segments to support work-from-home and virtual learning initiatives occurring in many parts of the world."

There's a danger here, though. Mehrotra noted that as work-from-home pressures mounted in China, companies raced to buy notebooks and bolster data center capacity. But what if a lot of this demand is pull-forward, leaving fewer purchases for future quarters? Mehrotra acknowledged this possibility, noting as follows:

Just like we have increased our raw materials inventory in these uncertain times, it is possible that certain customers are similarly increasing their inventory of DRAM and NAND products. We will manage our business with prudent and proactive action and continue to work closely with customers to understand their latest demand outlook."

In addition to the Chinese demand that was rushed into Q2, if markets outside of China anticipated the need for greater memory in February, Micron would have captured all of that demand early. This means that revenue declines in future quarters will be even steeper. We know that, as a result of slowing global economic activity, most businesses are pulling back on their capex investment plans. Any large buys into data centers are precautionary, and Micron's enterprise end-market will likely see weak demand for several quarters afterward.

There's less need for conjecture on the consumer side. Consumer electronics and automobiles are expected to see a deep slowdown in sales throughout the year, so that's another revenue loss that will sting for Micron.

The pricing recovery in DRAM may be interrupted

As previously mentioned, Micron investors were hoping to see stabilization in memory prices this year, amid a buildup in inventories from the major suppliers. Q2 saw flat DRAM ASPs and slightly improving NAND ASPs, as shown in the slide below:

Figure 2. Micron memory details Source: Micron Q2 earnings deck

But this captures price movement through February, the end of Micron's quarter. This flattening of DRAM prices may be short-lived.

DRAMeXchange, one of the leading third-party industry analysts that research memory price trends, put out a research note saying it expects memory pricing to decline through the year. Here's a key snippet from that report:

Regarding market demand, the pandemic’s rapid proliferation will severely impede economic and social activities and subsequently hinder consumer purchasing power. On the other hand, lowered electronic product shipments will bring about a corresponding drop in memory demand. DRAM and NAND Flash ASPs are able to maintain their growths in 1Q20 and 2Q20 primarily because of relatively low client inventory levels. Provided that the current ASP uptrend continues, clients may have a strong incentive to raise their stock of memory products. Nevertheless, TrendForce believes the true challenge facing the memory industry will surface in 3Q20, when sluggish consumer demand will encumber device manufacturers’ inventory reduction efforts, massively weakening client-side memory procurement and resulting in limited ASP growth. Worse yet, rising NAND Flash prices may make a turnaround into a decline instead."

Put simply, DRAMeXchange believes the first and second calendar quarters of the year may not see the stabilization in prices sustain. In an effort to offload rising inventory and produce cash in tight times, the firm believes price wars between the major memory manufacturers will intensify in the third calendar quarter of this year.

Micron's margin trends are already poor

Unfortunately, Micron can ill-afford memory prices to weaken again. Despite stable DRAM prices in Q2, Micron's pro forma gross margins already fell from 50% in 2Q19 to just 29% in 2Q20:

Figure 3. Micron margin trends Source: Micron Q2 earnings deck

Micron's margins are approaching levels seen in its last crisis. In FY16, Micron's gross margins dipped to an all-time nadir of 20%. If NAND and DRAM prices fall in Micron's fiscal third quarter, margins will gravitate even closer to the low 20s.

Micron's margin declines have driven serious declines in Micron's cash flow, which was a lynchpin in the bullish thesis for the stock. So far in the fiscal year-to-date, Micron's operating cash flows have declined -51% y/y to $4.0 billion, far steeper than the -28% y/y decline in revenues.

Figure 4. Micron cash flows Source: Micron Q2 earnings release

Should memory prices continue to decline, gross margin decay will continue to compound Micron's revenue losses, magnifying cash flow deterioration and potentially sinking Micron into the red.

There's only one piece of good news in all this: relative to Micron's down-cycle, the company has a much stronger balance sheet with $2.7 billion in net cash this time around (versus net debt of $4.0 billion in 3Q15).

Figure 5. Micron net cash and FCF Source: Micron Q2 earnings deck

With FCF already slipping to near-nothing in Q2 and poised to go lower if prices continue dropping, however, Micron's cash safety net may begin dwindling as well.

Key takeaways

The current macro climate strikes Micron where it hurts most: raw memory prices. From there, pricing declines will have a trickle effect on Micron's revenue base, its gross margins, and its precious cash flow. We don't know how much of Micron's current strength relates to pulled-forward demand - and if enterprise investment remains low throughout the rest of the year, Micron's down-cycle may extend longer than expected.

Stay on the sidelines here and invest elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.