It Will Get Better, Eventually

"The stock market is a device for transferring money from the impatient to the patient." – Warren Buffett

Digesting the week we just had is going to be difficult for many. On the one hand, the S&P 500 gained a significant amount, rising over 10% despite a pullback on Friday. The DOW had its best one-week gain since 1938, going higher by 12.8%. The market volatility, though, has been backbreaking. Just look at the extreme daily moves we have seen since mid-March alone (below). These are gut-wrenching times that you might need to ignore and wait if it is too much for you. And things could certainly get worse in the short-term.

Both bear markets in 2000 and 2007 had head-fake rallies of more than 20% before heading to their ultimate lows, so if you were on the sidelines before this recent rally, you might want to stay there and make sure this rally continues. But after the market jumps double digits in less than a week, you must take a step back and re-analyze the situation. I certainly believe that in the long term, there is still good value with the S&P 500 off about 25% from its all-time high made earlier this year. But it’s very much dependent on your risk tolerance and time frame here. if risk tolerance is high and time horizon is long, go ahead and pick at some companies you wished you owned in late 2019. If your tolerance is low and time frame is short, hang on the sidelines a little longer.

Source: CNBC

Source: CNBC

Things, of course, will get better eventually. And that is precisely what the VIX and oil futures are pointing to down the road. What we see is the futures markets are expecting a calming of the markets, with the VIX drifting lower, and oil stabilizing at a higher level. With the VIX lower, that will be positive for equities, and if oil can stabilize, it will take some of the uncertainty out of the global economic situation. Lower stable oil prices would be a boon for the consumer, once they can leave their houses and resume regular activity. I see this as a positive if you keep your eyes on the long-term prize because, as I will explain below, there is going to be some ugly headlines in the next few months.

Source: Credit Suisse

It started with a record-breaking jobless claims report of 3.28 million people filing for unemployment benefits, far exceeding the 1.5 million expected by economists. That broke the previous high of 695k claims in October 1982 by multiples. This, unfortunately, is just a preview of what is to come – the world has never seen an economic event like this in history. I have seen unemployment projections of 20+%, which I would not be surprised if they came to fruition. The U.S. was running at historically low levels of unemployment before this, which means that there was likely a lot of extra hiring that is going to be the first getting cut. The economic situation is terrible and upsetting. GDP estimates for Q2 are going to grab headlines for some time, in the negative double digits. That is terrible news. The good news is that there is light at the end of the tunnel here. If we compare it to the 2008 crash, while it might take a couple of quarters, the bounce-back could be just as sharp in the economy as everyone gets back to work. Also, the fiscal and monetary boosts we are seeing are unprecedented in size.

Source: Credit Suisse

On Friday, we received word that the U.S. House of Representatives passed the $2 trillion-dollar economic stimulus package voted out of the Senate 96-0 earlier in the week. This is fantastic news for a couple of reasons. The first is that the government has recognized how unfortunate this economic event is. The second is the speed at which they have passed this stimulus. The biggest worry I had was that there would be bipartisan bickering that would hold up the bill for weeks, or even months, just as people were suffering. Make no mistake; this stimulus is needed when the world is put on pause for what could be months. The bill is enormous, and it needs to be.

Whether it will be enough will depend on how long the world needs to shut down. Given the positive signs out of China, where the epidemic began, it certainly could do the trick. While there will be headline-grabbing terrible numbers coming down the pipe, I think there are enough encouraging data for the world to come out on the other side here. For investing, that means we have long-term positivity, with the possibility of short-term pain as those dire backward-looking economic numbers come out. When they come out, remember to keep an eye on the future as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.