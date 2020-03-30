VMBS: Holding The Safest Of Assets Makes Sense Right Now
by: Dividend Seeker
Summary
Since late February, most corners of the stock market have seen massive declines, in both equity and fixed-income spaces.
VMBS has held up better than most, as its exclusive focus on agency mortgage-backed securities provided some shelter from the chaos.
The Fed has announced multiple stimulus efforts, one of which is to help the mortgage market. Through the buying of securities, the Fed's actions will limit future downside in VMBS.
Main Thesis
The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index ETF (VMBS) as an investment option at its current market price. On the backdrop of a very volatile