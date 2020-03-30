3M: 4%+ Income That Lets You Sleep Well At Night

Image source

Recent market disruptions have brought about some truly unbelievable valuations for certain stocks. Many companies that were once impossibly out of reach for value investors have seen their valuations hit multi-year lows, presenting the buying opportunity many of us had hoped for. However, some stocks have become cheaper for very good reasons, and I think 3M (MMM) fits that description. The stock has become cheaper, but there are many better options available in an oversold market. The company’s legendary dividend will stay intact, but that is the only reason to buy the stock today.

Little growth to speak of

3M’s problem in recent years has been growth. The company makes an enormous array of products that have endless applications in markets all over the world. This diversification makes it difficult for 3M to experience sizable downward moves in revenue, however, it has the opposite impact as well. Revenue growth for 3M has been quite low for years.

Source: TIKR.com

Above, we can see revenue in millions of dollars, as well as the year-over-year growth rate associated with each value. Revenue growth in three of the past five years has been negative, including 2019. 3M is constantly acquiring and divesting businesses, so that certainly has something to do with the good and bad numbers. However, over time, it just isn’t working. Revenue last year was only fractionally higher than it was five years ago, but for some reason, analysts are bullish on the company’s path forward.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Today, analysts expect 2.4% growth for 2020 and then years of 3% to 6% growth thereafter. Where is this growth coming from? The company’s organic revenue has disappointed for years and there is no catalyst to think that stance should change. I think 3M will remain at something between -2% and +2% annually, as it has for so many years.

There are, of course, more ways to grow earnings than just revenue. Operating margins can be a source of earnings growth as a company can make each dollar of revenue more profitable. The problem is that this hasn’t worked out, either.

Source: TIKR.com

Above we have operating earnings in millions of dollars and operating margins for each of the past five years. The story isn’t any better than revenue, as once again, 2019 was fractionally higher than 2015, including a meaningful decline last year. 3M’s constant portfolio changes via acquisitions and divestitures haven’t helped here, either, and it has shown up in lackluster earnings growth.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analysts are clinging to estimates of $9.18 in EPS for this year, which is less than 2% higher than 2019. After that, 3M is expected to hit some pretty lofty growth numbers in the area of 6%+ annually. We’ve established that revenue growth and margins are both unlikely to add up to much in terms of growth, so why are analysts so bullish? That, I cannot answer. However, I can show you some evidence that I’m not being a perma-bear; I just know 3M is a chronic underachiever.

Source: Seeking Alpha

These are earnings estimates for 3M over the past few years, and what is really interesting is that all of these lines have a downward slope with the exception of 2024 EPS estimates. If we look at the orange line, which is for 2020 EPS, the original estimate was ~$14 back in 2016, and it has steadily fallen over time to just over $9. The story is the same with 2021 (blue line), 2022 (red line), and 2023 (yellow line). There is no shortage of evidence that 3M disappoints time and again, and I see no reason to believe that won’t occur yet again.

Some good news

The good news is that 3M has raised its dividend for more than 60 consecutive years, putting it in ridiculously rare company by that measure. Indeed, for dividend safety and longevity, 3M really is in a class of its own. In addition to this, the recent selloff has made the stock sport a much higher yield, as we can see below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Shares yield over 4%, which is the highest yield they’ve had in more than a decade. In other words, if you wanted to own a Dividend King with a high yield, 3M is your pick. You have to understand that capital appreciation will be difficult to come by, but for a high current yield and a payout that is all but assured to continue growing over time, this stock is for you.

3M continues to do a good job of covering its dividend with free cash flow, as we can see below. The two components of FCF – cash from operations and capex – are below in millions of dollars, along with what the dividend costs 3M each year.

Source: TIKR.com

For instance, FCF was $5,371 million last year, while the dividend was $3,316 million, implying a surplus of just over $2 billion. That’s good news for dividend investors because it means that even if earnings and FCF take a dip for 3M, the dividend is plenty safe because of the sizable cushion between FCF and the cost of the payout.

The bottom line

I’ve been pretty critical of 3M here, or more specifically, of overly bullish analyst estimates. I think 3M will produce little growth in the coming years, as it has for so many in the past. That means the stock is probably in value territory, but still uninteresting from a capital appreciation perspective.

However, 3M’s dividend is at a new high, and with it being very safe, and sporting an otherworldly track record of growth, it is a strong income stock pick. 3M is a buy for those looking for a high yield and growth potential, but it is not cheap enough to be considered a value stock given its weak growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.