Extraction Oil & Gas: A Young Company Not Long For This World

I believe that there is quite a high probability that they will be forced into bankruptcy before oil and gas prices recover.

This is dangerous at the best of time and especially concerning during a period of turmoil in financial markets.

Introduction

The once in a century combination of an OPEC oil price war and economic recession from the coronavirus has created very challenging operating conditions for oil and gas companies. Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) is a fairly young company, only being founded in 2012, and unfortunately they have entered this downturn unprepared and thus face a very realistic possibility of filing for bankruptcy before the recovery eventuates.

Cash Flows & Debt

Thankfully the graphs largely speak for themselves, with the first two graphs included below summarizing their cash flows and debt from the last five years:

Image Source: Author.

Throughout the past five years there has been zero instances when they produced positive free cash flow, with higher operating cash flow being counteracted by higher capital expenditure. Since the beginning of 2015 their free cash flow has totaled negative $2.54b and whilst this may be understandable for a young company, it was surprising to see that they have actually conducted $173m of share buybacks during this time. Given their non-existent free cash flow, this means that a relatively new company that is operating in a highly cyclical industry used debt to fund share buybacks, which is hardly a promising indicator for their future. Whilst some investors may possibly wonder whether this cash was provided by divestitures, however, during this same period of time they actually deployed more capital to acquisitions, with net acquisitions sitting at $322m.

When looking towards 2020 their ability to generate free cash flow does not seem likely to improve, with the middle point of their guidance contained in their fourth quarter results announcement indicating capital expenditure of $520m. Even if they were able to generate the same operating cash flow as last year, which is virtually impossible with crashing oil prices, they would be approximately cash flow neutral. Even though they have 86% of their estimated 2020 oil production hedged, they only expect to be cash flow neutral with WTI oil prices at $50 per barrel. Needless to say that with oil price barely above $20 per barrel at the moment, it virtually ensures that they will once again be cash flow negative.

Image Source: Author.

When analyzing a company with this history of negative free cash flow, it almost comes without saying that their net debt has also continued to expand, rising 181.75% since the end of 2015. Since their cash balance sits at a fairly low level of only $33m, which is equal to approximately only one month of negative free cash flow during 2019, this indicates that their liquidity is weak and reliant on credit facilities. Whilst abstaining from share buybacks would have only lowered their net debt modestly, it would have greatly bolstered their cash balance and thus would have been very useful during these times of financial market turmoil.

Financial Position

Since their free cash flow has never been positive, it is especially important to consider their financial position. The graph included below summarizes their financial position from the last three years:

Image Source: Author.

Unfortunately their financial position is clearly very weak and has a toxic combination of high leverage and very weak liquidity. There are no bright spots, with a gearing ratio of 74.97% being very high and their extremely low interest coverage of 0.14 indicating that they were already struggling to service their debt before oil prices crashed. To make their situation even worse, their current ratio of only 0.48 is near a crisis point, especially when their cash balance is fairly low and thus they are reliant on credit facilities to remain a going concern.

When the latest reporting period finished at the end of 2019, their credit facility only had $431m remaining undrawn. Even though this may sound ample to sustain them for at least one and maybe two more years, their borrowing base is due to be redetermined on May 1s 2020. Considering that they have already utilized 54.68% of their $950m borrowing base, even a modest reduction would severely constrict their liquidity even further. This means that this redetermination will likely be a make or break moment for their company and considering capital markets were already losing interest in their industry even before this downturn, they are not in a promising position.

Conclusion

At the end of the day they are a company with cyclically, volatile, economically sensitive earnings that is highly leveraged, has very weak liquidity and no history of producing free cash flow. This certainly does not sound like a promising recipe for a successful investment, especially at the beginning of an oil and gas price crash that is occurring amidst one of the most significant economic shocks in recent history. Given this I believe that a bearish rating is appropriate as the probability is quite high that they will ultimately be forced into bankruptcy before a recovery eventuates.

Notes: Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Extraction Oil & Gas' SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

