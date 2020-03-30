COVID-19 Pandemic Is A Tailwind For NetEase

NetEase’s core business is selling virtual currencies and items to its players. It can never have a headwind from shuttered factories or retail stores.

NetEase (NTES) is a collateral damage victim of the COVID-19 pandemic panic. The price of NTES is notably down from my February 11 buy recommendation. In spite of it being in the business of selling virtual goods/currencies, NetEase still got pummeled in the pandemic sell-off. The shutdown of factories and retail stores is never a headwind for a video games-centric firm like NetEase. This pandemic will probably help beat Newzoo's $160 billion revenue estimate for video games this year.

Almost 80% of NetEase revenue is from games. Investors should rally behind NTES because the COVID-19 pandemic is actually a tailwind for the video games business. We remain long NTES and are looking forward to seeing it again breach $350 before H1 2020 ends. Like Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), NetEase gets a boost from China’s COVID-19 quarantine. This catalyst will keep growing as more countries emulate China's brutal but effective use of absolute quarantine.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Is A Tailwind For NTES

The chart below is a compelling reason to expect improved quarterly gaming revenue for NetEase. Stronger revenue leads to a better bottom line. Going forward, a higher quarterly EPS can lead to better appreciation from stock market players.

Learned Investors should appreciate that NTES has a medium-term (or maybe even long-term since month-long stay-home edicts could turn many people to core gamers) from the COVID-19 pandemic. Many companies are still paying their employees even if they stay at home and not work at all.

Several governments are doling out cash and food packs to less fortunate families. In other words, competitive gamers still have the money to spend on in-game purchases. It benefits NTES that the government-imposed quarantine is boosting the average app spending of gamers.

The United States now has the greatest number of COVID-19 positive victims. Like Spain, the UK, and Italy, the United States will eventually impose a national lockdown. This could lead to greater average spending of mobile gamers in the U.S. The average annual app spend of iPhone owners in the United States is $100 – or $8.33/month. A lockdown can likely boost it to $12 a month.

The above scenario applies to all countries that will impose total quarantine policy. Go long on NTES. Video games companies, not streaming video firms, are the big winners of the COVID-19 pandemic, Luzon island Philippines residents (like me) who have been in compulsory stay-home order are either playing video games or marathon-watching streaming movies. We confess to having spent far more money on mobile games than on our monthly Netflix (NFLX) accounts.

Expect Two Rosy 2020 Quarters

Investors should stop dumping NTES along with other companies. NetEase sells virtual currencies to players of its freemium (free-to-play but with in-app purchases) video games. Thanks to the mandatory stay-home policy of governments around the world, we expect NetEase to deliver Q1 2020 revenue of around $2.45 billion. Q2 revenue will also get a boost from COVID-19 lockdowns since India and other countries' absolute quarantine edicts will go well into late April. Q2 revenue will likely hit $2.5 billion. NTES’s Q4 2019 net revenue was only $2.26 billion.

There are still no known cure or vaccine against COVID-19. More terrified politicians will impose city-wide or even country-wide total lockdown. It is the only way to slow down the spread of SARS-COV2 (the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19).

Aside from in-app purchases, NetEase's mobile advertising business will also get a boost. More iOS/Android app developers/owners will increase their mobile app spending to attract active users during this global ‘stay-home’ period. Gamers who do not want to buy in-game items with real money will just patiently watch incentivized video ads on NetEase games.

Going forward, the international effort of NetEase is helped by more countries imposing quarantines. Struggling international games of NetEase like Marvel Super War might monetize better because billions of people are forced to stay home. We hope NetEase will launch Marvel Super War in India while that country is in total lockdown.

The quarantines imposed by Southeast Asian countries can also boost the upcoming April 16 global launch of NetEase’s horror/survival-themed title, Dead By Daylight Mobile. NetEase is still struggling to grow its international business. Only around 10% of NetEase’s revenue comes from overseas markets. COVID-19 can help attract non-China customers to NetEase-made video games. Bored gamers who are sick of the current COVID-19-induced latency problem of popular mobile titles like Mobile Legends will instead go play Marvel Super War or Dead By Daylight Mobile.

New titles like Marvel Duel also benefits from quarantines. Quarantined female gamers who have no daily energy left in Candy Crush Saga will probably try NetEase’s new Marvel Duel card collecting/battle strategy game. Marvel Duel really needs strong monetization because it uses licensed IP from Disney (DIS). It will be detrimental for NetEase to keep producing Marvel games that monetize poorly.

Conclusion

Despite the advances in medical science, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing and Big Data analytics, the COVID-19 pandemic will last until June or later. The failure of pharmaceutical companies and scientists/medical professionals to come up with a cure for COVID-19 means more countries will impose lockdowns.

Consequently, playing video games is a great entertainment for billions of people now in mandatory quarantine. You should buy more NTES (and other gaming stocks) because it benefits a lot from more people getting hooked on video games.

Further, the unjust pandemic sell-off made NTES cheaper to own. Most terrified investors did not realize that COVID-19 is actually a tailwind for NTES. This stock is now trading at 20.28x forward P/E GAAP. This is unfair because as a successful video games-centric company, NetEase touts very high margins. We remain bullish on NTES because it is engaged in an industry where it reaps a 35.85% net margin and a 53.27% gross margin.

The high margins possible from selling virtual goods (to players of free-to-play games) is why NetEase has a very strong balance sheet (more than $10 billion in cash & equivalents and zero long-term debt). Going forward, better profitability due to COVID-19 pandemic quarantines can further fortify NetEase’s excellent balance sheet.

We remain bullish on NTES because of its heightened focus on video games. The unwelcome emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic is boosting NetEase’s share of the $160 billion video games industry. Lastly, we recommend NetEase to keep selling e-commerce assets. This can help it raise more funds to develop and market more video games. A NetEase that concentrates more on video games becomes a stronger long-term winning investment.

I am/we are long NTES, NFLX, DIS, TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.