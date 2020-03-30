Buy Royal Caribbean If You Dare

Some of this is warranted, of course, but it has gone too far.

The cruise line operators have made big headlines in the past few weeks, and rightfully so. The industry hasn’t just been decimated by the coronavirus tragedy; it has been completely shut down. In these unprecedented times, the weaker players in certain industries will be shown as such, so selection of particular stocks becomes even more important. While my favorite of the group is still Norwegian (NCLH), I think Royal Caribbean (RCL) will survive and return to normalized earnings at some point. Based upon that assumption, the stock looks like a speculative buy.

Survival is the name of the game

Obviously, earnings estimates for 2020 have been chucked out the window for innumerable companies given the crisis we are facing. The cruise lines find themselves squarely in that camp, and the truth is that no one has any clue what any of the cruise line operators will make this year. This is true of every analyst, anyone you meet at a dinner party (when those are allowed again), and the companies themselves. Because of this, I’m not going to waste any digital ink on what Royal Caribbean may or may not make this year. Instead, I’d like to focus on how it will survive, and how much we can reasonably expect it to make on a normalized basis moving forward.

First up, let’s take a look at Royal Caribbean’s debt position before the crisis began, with numbers as of the end of the year last year.

I’ve selected net debt over EBITDA, as well as EBITDA over interest expense to give us an idea of how the company’s balance sheet looked in normal times. Net debt was 3.2 times EBITDA at the end of 2019, up from 2017, but down from 2018. Royal Caribbean has ships on order, for instance, that are long-term commitments, and it must borrow heavily to finance them. This is typical of cruise operators, and I don’t think it’s odd the company had a lot of debt on its balance sheet.

The good news is that its interest coverage, as you can see above, was excellent. Interest coverage as defined by EBITDA was 7.6 in 2015, and was nearly 9 last year. In other words, Royal Caribbean has had no issue whatsoever producing enough income to service its debt many times over in recent years. Given these factors, we can safely assume that Royal Caribbean’s balance sheet was in decent shape heading into the crisis.

However, the situation has obviously changed, and we must evaluate the best we can what has happened between December 31st and today.

In order to estimate how much cash a company may burn during a crisis period like we’re in now, we can start with SG&A costs. Obviously, major cost components also include cost of goods sold, and depreciation and amortization. However, D&A is a non-cash cost, so I’m ignoring that, and cost of goods should plummet as well because Royal Caribbean isn’t able to run its ships. For these reasons, SG&A should capture a fairly accurate estimate of what it costs to operate the place under normal circumstances, which we can adjust for today.

The spike in 2019 was due to higher payroll and marketing costs, primarily, and came to $1.75 billion. For the purpose of this exercise, we’ll assume the run rate is still around that number, or $145 million per month.

In a scenario where there is no revenue, and thus, shouldn’t be material cost of goods sold, fuel expenses, and other things it takes to run a cruise ship, the company should burn through the $145 million per month, or thereabouts.

From the Q4 earnings release:

As of December 31, 2019, liquidity was $1.5 billion, including cash and the undrawn portion of the company's unsecured revolving credit facilities, net of our outstanding commercial paper borrowings. The company noted that scheduled debt maturities (excluding commercial paper) for 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 are $1.2 billion, $0.8 billion, $2.5 billion, $0.8 billion and $0.7 billion, respectively.

Royal Caribbean had $1.5 billion in total liquidity as of December 31st, with $1.2 billion in scheduled long-term debt maturities in 2020. That debt, I’m quite sure, will need to be refinanced instead of repaid, so that is one potential risk for this year.

Excluding that, the company had the $1.5 billion in liquidity, which would theoretically cover ~10 months of expenses under the scenario I laid out above. In addition, Royal Caribbean recently drew on a term loan facility that expires next March for $2.2 billion in additional liquidity. Total liquidity now stands at $3.6 billion as of the end of March.

In other words, the question of survival isn’t even a question with Royal Caribbean. Depending upon how long the shutdown lasts, the company’s balance sheet may not be in very good shape by the time it begins producing revenue again, but I have absolutely no doubt it will survive this cash crunch. That’s critically important in an embattled sector like the cruise lines, and Royal Caribbean has done everything it needs to do in order to ensure it will survive.

How cheap is it, really?

To answer this question, one must look at normalized earnings, as this year’s earnings will be extraordinarily low for obvious reasons.

This is the company’s guidance for this year prior to any impact from the virus outbreak. Obviously, these numbers are tremendously inflated at this point, but it is instructive to see what normalized earnings would look like after this is all said and done.

The company guided for ~$10.55 in EPS this year, and there is no reason to think it won’t hit that number at some point in the relatively near future. After all, this shock should be temporary, as other outbreaks have been in the past, and at some point, things will be back to normal. I have no idea when that will be, and neither does anyone else, but it will happen.

If we follow the logic that Royal Caribbean will survive this crisis because of ample liquidity, and that it will return to normalized earnings at some point, the stock is very cheap.

Analysts reckon Royal Caribbean will produce over $6 in EPS this year. I think that is pretty optimistic given we have no idea how long this shutdown will last, but next year, estimates are for ~$9 in EPS. That seems quite reasonable to me as I believe the worst of the outbreak should be completed in 2020, but also allowing for hesitant consumers to get back onto cruise ships.

Even so, at $9 in EPS, the stock has a forward PE ratio of 4. Shares are being priced like Royal Caribbean has a reasonable chance of going out of business due to this crisis, but its enormous amount of liquidity suggests otherwise. Earnings will be crimped by this, no doubt. However, those with a long-term view can snatch up shares of Royal Caribbean for a fraction of what they cost two months ago.

Risks

Obviously, there are risks here, or shares wouldn’t be so cheap. The primary risk is that the outbreak drags on into next year. The second risk is that even when this is over, consumers won’t come back to cruises as quickly as the company would like. The third risk is that the global recession we are almost certainly in at this point crimps spending such that normalized earnings take years to accrue.

However, with shares as cheap as they are, I think these risks are more than priced in, so I think Royal Caribbean looks like a speculative buy today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RCL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.