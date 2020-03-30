Infineon: Acquisition Of Cypress Establishes The World's Top Automotive Chipmaker

Source: Infineon

Infineon Technologies (OTCQX:IFNNF), a semiconductor powerhouse in its own right, has long been a presiding player in the key markets it operates in. The company holds the number 1 market share position in power & discrete modules and security integrated circuits. Its major competitor NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), has always narrowly edged out Infineon in automotive electronics, until now. Not only does the Cypress acquisition give them the leading position in this segment, the combined revenue of Infineon (€7.6 bln) and Cypress ($2.2 bln), will now also spearhead them in front of NXP (€9.4 bln). This is a huge win for Infineon as the automotive segment is its largest revenue driver representing 44% of total revenue.

Infineon's other key business segments are Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions, as seen below.

Source: Infineon

Automotive: Chips used in powertrains (engine, transmission), comfort electronics (steering, absorbers, air conditioning) and safety systems (ABS, airbags). 2019 segment revenue of €3.533 mln, a 7.6% increase from the previous year.

Chips used in powertrains (engine, transmission), comfort electronics (steering, absorbers, air conditioning) and safety systems (ABS, airbags). 2019 segment revenue of €3.533 mln, a 7.6% increase from the previous year. Industrial Power Control ('IPC') : Power semiconductors and modules used for generation, transmission and consumption of electrical energy for industrial applications and household appliances, energy production, conversion and transmission. Segment achieved sales of €1,445 mln in fiscal year 2019, a 9.2% Y/Y increase.

: Power semiconductors and modules used for generation, transmission and consumption of electrical energy for industrial applications and household appliances, energy production, conversion and transmission. Segment achieved sales of €1,445 mln in fiscal year 2019, a 9.2% Y/Y increase. Power Management & Multimarket ('PMM') : Semiconductor components for efficient power management used in LED lighting, servers, PCs, notebooks and consumer electronics. In 2019, PMM increased 3.9% Y/Y to €2,409 mln.

: Semiconductor components for efficient power management used in LED lighting, servers, PCs, notebooks and consumer electronics. In 2019, PMM increased 3.9% Y/Y to €2,409 mln. Digital Security Solutions ('DSS'): Provides microcontrollers for mobile phone SIM cards, payment cards, security chips for passports, identity cards and other official documents. DSS achieved €642 mln in fiscal year 2019, and was the only segment to drop in revenue.

Cypress Acquisition

When we spoke to Infineon Investor Relations last week, it was confirmed the acquisition is set to complete without any hiccups from the COVID-19 pandemic. Its financing agreements with the banks are 'watertight' and Infineon will have 2 years to refinance current bridge loans (probably at better rates, considering the current credit environment). The €9 bln acquisition is also still set to take place at the targeted mix of 30% equity and 70% debt. Post financing, this will still leave them with a healthy balance sheet of €1.25 bln in net cash.

While the acquisition does add value to multiple segments of Infineon, we see its automotive segment as the one benefiting considerably. Cypress will see Infineon becoming the leader in the larger automotive market with a combined market share of about 13% post acquisition, leaving rival NXP at second place.

As for automotive products, Infineon has categorized the automotive vehicle into 5 segments based on application fields of semiconductor content: 1) Body, 2) Infotainment, 3) Chassis, 4) Powertrain and 5) Advanced Driverless Assistance System ('ADAS'). The powertrain of a modern automobile comprises of the engine, exhaust system, transmission, drive shaft, suspension and wheels. Meanwhile, the body and chassis of an automobile refers to the frame of the vehicle providing the supporting structure to the vehicle. Infotainment systems provide entertainment and information to the driver and passengers. Finally, ADAS are driving assistance systems or the brains of the autonomous vehicle, designed to aid the driver through a variety of safety and adaptive features, utilizing sensors, camera-based vision systems and radar detection.

Source: Infineon

Currently, Infineon already provides a world leading advanced driverless assistance system ('ADAS'), which encompasses its RASIC radar chips, AURIX microcontrollers and REAL 3 Time-of-Flight image sensors. Infineon's 32-bit-Microcontrollers, HybridPACK IGBT modules, and XENSIV sensors dominate these areas of automotive. Its capabilities in ADAS will be further enhanced with Cypress' strength in memory products such as NOR Flash devices, which has seen its popularity growing with the increase need of storage in smarter automotive vehicles. Cypress portfolio consists of industry performance-topping NOR Flash memory such as the Semper, Serial and Parallel chips.

Additionally, Cypress's custom Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technology will plug the gap for Infineon, enabling it to also encompass the infotainment section for automotive. More importantly, the addition of Cypress's cutting-edge Capsense and MagSense product line of sensors, as well as its Traveo series of microcontrollers complements Infineon's remaining automotive solutions. Thus, we believe the acquisition brings huge advantages for Infineon beyond the market share increase, as Cypress' product portfolio strengthens its extensive product reach in automotive and enables it to cover all areas of application to support its position as a leading supplier in the promising electric and autonomous vehicle market.

As highlighted to us by Infineon Investor Relations, Cypress brings much more than just automotive solutions. Cypress' Internet of Things ('IoT') segment, will also be able to synergize well with Infineon's Industrial Power Control and Power Management & Multimarket segments. There are already several joint system solutions designed outside automotive, which would encompass Cypress products in these other segments. These include a cloud system solution for IoT, motor control solution for aircon indoor fan and a control solution for smart homes, and can be found on Infineon's investor presentation. Investor Relations also viewed the digital security solutions segment exceptionally favorably, having the potential to doubling its segment share of revenue.

Source: Cypress

Synergies

We confirmed with Infineon Investor Relations that the acquisition was indeed a strategic move to increase market share. There will be not much integration on the operations side to drive cost synergies, outside from aligning sales & marketing teams. Hence, the company arrived at an estimate of just €180 mln in cost synergies but €1.5 bln in revenue synergies.

Source: Infineon

It was fortuitous that Infineon gave a long-term estimate for revenue synergies, as the unexpected environment of the COVID-19 will obviously knock off all near-term synergies. While we agree with the company's estimates for cost synergies, we expect higher revenue synergies from the acquisition, mainly from the automotive segment.

Apart from the very complementary product portfolio and higher market share Infineon has gained from automotive, both companies also have many shared customers. Some of Infineon's key auto customers which are served by Cypress include Bosch, Continental, Delphi, Denso, Mitsubishi Electric, BMW, Toyota and Volvo. We feel this will increase the success of cross-selling complementary products and increasing the scale of supply. In addition, the automotive market shifting from traditional vehicles to electric and autonomous vehicles will see the demand for auto semiconductor solutions skyrocket in the coming years. We view this as a tailwind for the world's leading supplier of automotive chips. Accordingly, we arrive at long-term revenue synergies of €2.5 bln per annum by 2028.

Year 17 18 19 20E 21E 22E 23E 24E 25E 26E 27E 28E Infineon (€ bln) 7.1 7.6 8.0 6.8 7.5 8.1 8.7 9.2 9.8 10.5 11.1 11.8 Cypress (€ bln) 2.1 2.2 2.0 1.9 2.2 2.4 2.6 2.7 2.9 3.1 3.3 3.5 Synergies (€ bln) 0 0 0 0 0.1 0.2 0.4 0.6 1 1.5 2 2.5 Infineon (Y/Y Change) 9% 8% 6% -15% 10% 8% 7% 6% 6% 6% 6% 6% Cypress (Y/Y Change) 20% 7% -12% -5% 15% 10% 8% 6% 6% 6% 6% 6%

Source: Infineon, Cypress, Khaveen Investments

Verdict

Infineon and Cypress are individually great companies to own given their broad product portfolios, diverse market segments and geographic revenue exposure. However, Infineon's revenue growth has been slowing down in recent years. Cypress on the other hand has had tremendous growth, tripling its revenue in the period of 2014 - 2019. It has however lacked the ability to offer more complete end-to-end solutions. The combination of both these companies sets up a complete product portfolio for automotive as well as power & discrete modules and security integrated circuits. While the acquisition is not expected to generate much cost synergies, we see huge revenue synergies in the long-term driven by the automotive segment.

We expect Infineon's new market share leadership in automotive to enable it to capture significant gains from the electrification and automation of vehicles. With familiar customers across both Infineon and Cypress, we see higher cross-selling of products of their combined product portfolios. While there are currently serious headwinds in the automotive market due to demand destruction from the COVID-19 pandemic, we have factored this into our valuation and believe the long-term fundamentals remain intact. Based on discounted cash flow analysis with a terminal EV/EBITDA multiple of 11.0x and a discount rate of 11.8% (company's WACC), we conclude that company is trading below its intrinsic value. We initiate a Buy rating on Infineon with a price target of €17.84.

Note: For more research and analysis of top companies within the global semiconductor industry, please click the "Follow" icon at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No information in this publication is intended as investment, tax, accounting, or legal advice, or as an offer/solicitation to sell or buy. Material provided in this publication is for educational purposes only, and was prepared from sources and data believed to be reliable, but we do not guarantee its accuracy or completeness.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.