Seeking Alpha
ETF Analysis | Utilities 

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF: This Fund Is A Good One To Own In This Time Of Uncertainty

|
About: Fidelity Covington Trust - Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY), Includes: AEP, D, DRUA, DUK, DUKB, DUKH, ED, EXC, NEE, SO, SOJA, SOJB, SOJC, SRE, SREA, WEC, XEL
by: Ploutos Investing
Ploutos Investing
Dividend growth investing, growth at reasonable price, value, long-term horizon
Summary

FUTY owns a portfolio of stocks that consists of mostly large-cap utility stocks in the U.S.

Stocks in FUTY's portfolio are recession resilient stocks that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

Growth is likely to be modest for stocks in FUTY portfolio.

The fund pays a growing 3.4%-yielding dividend.

ETF Overview

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) owns a portfolio of U.S. utility stocks. The fund seeks to track the investment results of the MSCI USA IMI Utilities Index. Stocks in FUTY's portfolio are considered defensive stocks as they tend to generate stable and predictable cash flows. In fact, stocks in FUTY's portfolio have consistently increased their dividends in the past. Given the uncertain macro environment caused by the outbreak of COVID-19, we think FUTY is a good investment choice as its stocks are mostly recession resilient stocks.

Chart

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

Utility stocks are moaty stocks by nature

FUTY's portfolio consists of 65 stocks and its top-10 holdings represent about 55% of the total portfolio. A large portion of these stocks' revenue is derived from its regulated utilities. In other words, these stocks are stocks with limited competitions. Since majority of these companies' revenues are derived from businesses that provide essential services (e.g. electricity transmission and generation, natural gas delivery, etc.), they generate stable and predictable cash flows. Therefore, it is not surprising that most of these stocks receive moaty status according to Morningstar's research.

Morningstar Moat Status

Financial Health Rating

% of ETF

NextEra Energy (NEE)

Narrow

Moderate

12.70%

Dominion Energy (D)

Wide

Moderate

6.85%

Duke Energy (DUK)

Narrow

Moderate

6.77%

Southern Co. (SO)

Narrow

Moderate

6.50%

American Electric Power (AEP)

Narrow

Moderate

4.47%

Exelon Corp. (EXC)

Narrow

Moderate

4.15%

Sempra Energy (SRE)

Narrow

Moderate

3.97%

Xcel Energy (XEL)

Narrow

Moderate

3.60%

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

Narrow

Moderate

3.15%

Consolidated Edison (ED)

None

Moderate

2.91%

Total:

55.07%

Source: Created by author

Slow growth expected in the next few decades

Utility sectors include many subsectors such as electric utilities, gas utilities, independent power producers, multi-utilities, etc. As can be seen from the chart below, about 58% of FUTY's portfolio consists of electric utilities.

Source: Fidelity Website

Growth will likely be slow for electric utilities in the next few decades. In fact, EIA projects electricity sales to rise 0.7% annually through 2040. This slow growth is due to the development of energy-efficient technologies as well as slower population growth rates in the U.S. in the next few decades.

graph of electricity sales by sector, as explained in the article text

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

These companies are committed to increase their dividends over time

Since utility companies have limited competition, they do not need to retain as much cash from their operations in order to fend off their competitors. As a result, these companies tend to pay a large portion of their earnings back to their shareholders through dividend payments. In fact, investors of FUTY can receive a 3.4%-yielding dividend. Many companies in FUTY's portfolio also commit to annual dividend increases. As can be seen from the chart below, FUTY's top 10 holdings have increased their dividends for more than 5 consecutive years.

5+ Consecutive Years of Dividend Increase

% of ETF

NextEra Energy

Yes

12.70%

Dominion Energy

Yes

6.85%

Duke Energy

Yes

6.77%

Southern Co.

Yes

6.50%

American Electric Power

Yes

4.47%

Exelon Corp.

Yes

4.15%

Sempra Energy

Yes

3.97%

Xcel Energy

Yes

3.60%

WEC Energy Group

Yes

3.15%

Consolidated Edison

Yes

2.91%

Total:

55.07%

Source: Created by author

Stocks in FUTY's portfolio are trading at a valuation above their historical average

Let us now take a closer look at the valuation of FUTY's top-10 holdings. FUTY's shares are no longer trading at a premium than 2 months ago. As can be seen from the table below, its top-10 holdings have a weighted average forward P/E ratio of 19.13x. This is only slightly higher than their 5-year average P/E ratio of 18.54x.

Top 10 Holdings

Forward P/E

5-year Average P/E

% of ETF

NextEra Energy

25.58

20.86

12.70%

Dominion Energy

16.47

18.65

6.85%

Duke Energy

15.63

16.94

6.77%

Southern Co.

17.33

16.64

6.50%

American Electric Power

18.66

18.17

4.47%

Exelon Corp.

11.68

13.71

4.15%

Sempra Energy

17.01

20.37

3.97%

Xcel Energy

20.88

19.25

3.60%

WEC Energy Group

23.20

20.32

3.15%

Consolidated Edison

17.12

18.32

2.91%

Total/Weighted Average

19.13

18.54

55.07%

Source: Created by author

Investor Takeaway

Stock markets have also fallen considerably since reaching the peak in mid-February due to the outbreak of COVID-19. As COVID-19 appears to be difficult to contain, there may be at least several months of consolidation in the stock market before we enter the growth phase of the next economic cycle. In other words, it may be too early to buy stocks that belong to cyclical sectors. On the other hand, we think utility stocks such as FUTY will be a better choice as they include a portfolio of recession-resilient stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.