Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF: This Fund Is A Good One To Own In This Time Of Uncertainty
FUTY owns a portfolio of stocks that consists of mostly large-cap utility stocks in the U.S.
Stocks in FUTY's portfolio are recession resilient stocks that generate stable and predictable cash flows.
Growth is likely to be modest for stocks in FUTY portfolio.
The fund pays a growing 3.4%-yielding dividend.
ETF Overview
Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) owns a portfolio of U.S. utility stocks. The fund seeks to track the investment results of the MSCI USA IMI Utilities Index. Stocks in FUTY's portfolio are considered defensive stocks as they tend to generate stable and predictable cash flows. In fact, stocks in FUTY's portfolio have consistently increased their dividends in the past. Given the uncertain macro environment caused by the outbreak of COVID-19, we think FUTY is a good investment choice as its stocks are mostly recession resilient stocks.
Fund Analysis
Utility stocks are moaty stocks by nature
FUTY's portfolio consists of 65 stocks and its top-10 holdings represent about 55% of the total portfolio. A large portion of these stocks' revenue is derived from its regulated utilities. In other words, these stocks are stocks with limited competitions. Since majority of these companies' revenues are derived from businesses that provide essential services (e.g. electricity transmission and generation, natural gas delivery, etc.), they generate stable and predictable cash flows. Therefore, it is not surprising that most of these stocks receive moaty status according to Morningstar's research.
|
Morningstar Moat Status
|
Financial Health Rating
|
% of ETF
|
NextEra Energy (NEE)
|
Narrow
|
Moderate
|
12.70%
|
Dominion Energy (D)
|
Wide
|
Moderate
|
6.85%
|
Duke Energy (DUK)
|
Narrow
|
Moderate
|
6.77%
|
Southern Co. (SO)
|
Narrow
|
Moderate
|
6.50%
|
American Electric Power (AEP)
|
Narrow
|
Moderate
|
4.47%
|
Exelon Corp. (EXC)
|
Narrow
|
Moderate
|
4.15%
|
Sempra Energy (SRE)
|
Narrow
|
Moderate
|
3.97%
|
Xcel Energy (XEL)
|
Narrow
|
Moderate
|
3.60%
|
WEC Energy Group (WEC)
|
Narrow
|
Moderate
|
3.15%
|
Consolidated Edison (ED)
|
None
|
Moderate
|
2.91%
|
Total:
|
55.07%
Slow growth expected in the next few decades
Utility sectors include many subsectors such as electric utilities, gas utilities, independent power producers, multi-utilities, etc. As can be seen from the chart below, about 58% of FUTY's portfolio consists of electric utilities.
Growth will likely be slow for electric utilities in the next few decades. In fact, EIA projects electricity sales to rise 0.7% annually through 2040. This slow growth is due to the development of energy-efficient technologies as well as slower population growth rates in the U.S. in the next few decades.
These companies are committed to increase their dividends over time
Since utility companies have limited competition, they do not need to retain as much cash from their operations in order to fend off their competitors. As a result, these companies tend to pay a large portion of their earnings back to their shareholders through dividend payments. In fact, investors of FUTY can receive a 3.4%-yielding dividend. Many companies in FUTY's portfolio also commit to annual dividend increases. As can be seen from the chart below, FUTY's top 10 holdings have increased their dividends for more than 5 consecutive years.
|
5+ Consecutive Years of Dividend Increase
|
% of ETF
|
NextEra Energy
|
Yes
|
12.70%
|
Dominion Energy
|
Yes
|
6.85%
|
Duke Energy
|
Yes
|
6.77%
|
Southern Co.
|
Yes
|
6.50%
|
American Electric Power
|
Yes
|
4.47%
|
Exelon Corp.
|
Yes
|
4.15%
|
Sempra Energy
|
Yes
|
3.97%
|
Xcel Energy
|
Yes
|
3.60%
|
WEC Energy Group
|
Yes
|
3.15%
|
Consolidated Edison
|
Yes
|
2.91%
|
Total:
|
55.07%
Stocks in FUTY's portfolio are trading at a valuation above their historical average
Let us now take a closer look at the valuation of FUTY's top-10 holdings. FUTY's shares are no longer trading at a premium than 2 months ago. As can be seen from the table below, its top-10 holdings have a weighted average forward P/E ratio of 19.13x. This is only slightly higher than their 5-year average P/E ratio of 18.54x.
|
Top 10 Holdings
|
Forward P/E
|
5-year Average P/E
|
% of ETF
|
NextEra Energy
|
25.58
|
20.86
|
12.70%
|
Dominion Energy
|
16.47
|
18.65
|
6.85%
|
Duke Energy
|
15.63
|
16.94
|
6.77%
|
Southern Co.
|
17.33
|
16.64
|
6.50%
|
American Electric Power
|
18.66
|
18.17
|
4.47%
|
Exelon Corp.
|
11.68
|
13.71
|
4.15%
|
Sempra Energy
|
17.01
|
20.37
|
3.97%
|
Xcel Energy
|
20.88
|
19.25
|
3.60%
|
WEC Energy Group
|
23.20
|
20.32
|
3.15%
|
Consolidated Edison
|
17.12
|
18.32
|
2.91%
|
Total/Weighted Average
|
19.13
|
18.54
|
55.07%
Investor Takeaway
Stock markets have also fallen considerably since reaching the peak in mid-February due to the outbreak of COVID-19. As COVID-19 appears to be difficult to contain, there may be at least several months of consolidation in the stock market before we enter the growth phase of the next economic cycle. In other words, it may be too early to buy stocks that belong to cyclical sectors. On the other hand, we think utility stocks such as FUTY will be a better choice as they include a portfolio of recession-resilient stocks.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.