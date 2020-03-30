FXF: Central Banks Are Putting Fiat Currencies At Risk

Further cuts could be made to the record low deposit rate in Switzerland (perhaps to -1%), so this will only provide additional incentive for investors to sell assets like FXF.

The Swiss National Bank is an excellent example of this trend and the Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust is likely headed lower in response to these emerging scenarios.

Central banks are making their presence felt in unprecedented ways, and collective risks to fiat currency valuations have grown in magnitude. One important example of this trend can be found with the recent actions of the Swiss National Bank and the effects of monetary policy decisions that will almost certainly lead to an increase in market volatility tied to the value of the Swiss franc. As a result of these emerging scenarios, the Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA: FXF) is likely headed lower in the weeks ahead.

Source: HighCharts, ETFdb

Over the last five years, a clear majority of the flow activity has been negative. Remember, this is the period that followed the SNB’s historic intervention events in 2011. As a result, it looks as though markets have relatively little interest in establishing trends that work in opposition to the actions of the SNB. This makes sense because it can be argued that this is a losing battle that groups of individual investors can’t reasonably hope to overcome.

Data from the March 2020 trading period indicate FXF outflows of -$10.12 million, which may not be surprising given the rush to cash that has characterized the last several weeks. Trends from January 2020 were positive in roughly equal measure (with inflows of $9.51 million for the period) but followed a bearish period in December 2019, where outflows of $9.35 million were recorded. Unfortunately, these are the types of weak inflows FXF has managed to attract during the last five years and unless we start to see significant monetary policy changes from the SNB it wouldn’t be reasonable to expect changes in the fund’s valuation trends any time soon.

Source: Swiss National Bank, Bloomberg

However, most of the evidence suggests that the SNB has actually started increasing its activities of intervention within the currency markets. For the current year, weekly changes in sight deposits have seen a major surge - and this was even before most of the current coronavirus chaos began pressuring markets. These activities have already eclipsed the upward trends in the SNB’s weekly sight deposits that were visible in 2019, so there is not much here which suggests long-term trends are anywhere near finished. If anything, these actions are only going to continue rising now that fundamental uncertainties have taken over the global economy, and these are not events that are likely to provide bullish support for the market’s FXF valuations.

Source: World Bank, Trading Economics

Furthermore, there isn’t much in the underlying data that suggests upcoming changes to the dominant outlook. For example, Swiss GDP has essentially flatlined since 2011 (which was the last time we saw substantial intervention activities from the SNB).

Source: Eurostat, Trading Economics

Swiss employment rates have been even more erratic, falling to 80.4% during Q3 2019 (after reaching 80.6% during Q2 2019). For the SNB, employment rates could turn into a major trigger in the event labor markets take a hit as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: Swiss National Bank, Trading Economics

For traders, what might matter most in the quarters ahead is whether or not the SNB will maintain interest rates at current levels (of 0.75%). Policymakers within the central bank slashed prior forecasts for economic growth in 2020. The central bank’s current forecasts are now calling for an actual contraction (from as much as 2% growth before the coronavirus pandemic changed economic expectations around the world).

Chart Analysis: Author

Markets are attempting to stage a price reversal after all of the market uncertainties but the scope of these upward price movements will look much more limited now that important support levels have already been violated:

Chart Analysis: Author

Essentially, this tells us that the market has already filled bullish trade orders into support in the lower 90s and it is not likely that there will be enough buyers left in the market to materially impact order flows in FXF during the next few weeks. Of course, this makes sense from a fundamental perspective because pressure has increased to the SNB to increase stimulus and cut interest rates in order to calm the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. Alongside Denmark, Switzerland has the lowest interest rates in the world. However, there is still a possibility that the SNB will continue to loosen policy as a way of keeping spreads favorable in conjunction with euro-related assets. As a last resort, SNB can also establish interventions in currency markets that are more aggressive. From a central banker’s perspective, this would provide more liquidity to the system but it would also put significant downside pressure on the value on franc-denominated assets. In the last few weeks, central banks have already enacted historic measures in order to calm market sentiment and so there is very little stopping the SNB from implementing further policy measures (and further weakening rebound prospects for FXF in the process).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.