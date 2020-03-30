Sun Communities - A Top Tier Long-Term Investment

It's time to discuss a stock that has been on my radar for a long time but never gave me a good buying opportunity. Sun Communities (SUI) is one of America's biggest residential REITs and has a focus on manufactured houses. The company has been one of the best performers since the recession as a result of a booming housing market and demand for affordable housing.

At the time of this writing, the stock is down 28% from its all-time high and offers a great opportunity for investors to start a long-term investment. I continue to like the company's business model and focus on shareholder returns and believe this stock will withstand the ugly economic situation that is currently being caused by the coronavirus. The stock is a great way to get exposure in one of the most profitable housing segments without being exposed to high debt levels or a risky business model.

Source: Sun Communities

What's Sun Communities?

This is by far my favorite part of this article as I consider Sun Communities to be a very interesting stock. It is also important to review the company's characteristics as it tells us a lot about the financials I am about to show you.

So, without further ado, let's start by mentioning that Sun Communities is the sixth-largest stock listed residential REIT. This includes all REITs offering residential 'solutions'. Sun Communities is a bit different as it is the largest listed provider of manufactured homes communities - this includes recreational vehicles.

Sun Communities is currently valued at slightly more than $11 billion and is not a member of the S&P 500. The company is the leading owner and operator of manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities. The company benefited and is still benefiting, from strong demand and supply constraints in its segment. This has allowed the company to deliver strong organic growth and create value from acquisitions.

Source: Sun Communities Investor Presentation (February 2020)

To date, the Michigan based REIT has more than 422 communities consisting of more than 141,000 sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada. 63% of the company's communities are manufactured housing (MH) communities, generating roughly 70% of total sales. 29% are recreational vehicle communities. The remaining 8% are mixed communities. 44% of MH communities are age-restricted. In this case, age-restricted means that some communities are for active adults above the age of 55 only.

Before I further discuss the company's expansion, let me show you the long-term total revenue chart. Since 2004, the company has grown its annual sales from $171 million to $983 million. While sales growth has been positive every single year since 2004, the company started its expansion in 2012 when sales growth really started to pick up. However, even when accounting for the relatively 'flat' period before 2012, the average compounded sales growth rate is 11.5%.

Source: TIKR.com

This post-2012 acceleration pattern will be visible in a lot of charts in this article. The reason is an accelerated company expansion after 2012. As the screenshot from Wikipedia below shows, the company made several high-ticket acquisitions after 2013 after keeping things 'simple' before the big expansion period.

Source: Wikipedia

The reason the company has been able to deliver strong historical growth and is expected to continue this trend is because of two levers: internal and external growth levers. Internal growth levers are aimed at raising rents by 2% to 4% per year supported by reinvestments into communities. Internal growth also means sustaining occupancy levels. In 2019, MH occupancy rates were at 95.5%. 70% of MH communities had occupancy levels of more than 98%.

The second growth level as I already mentioned is external growth (acquisitions). In 2019, the company spent $815 million on 46 communities. Since 2010, the community count has more than tripled. In addition to acquisitions, Sun Communities also aim to develop between 3 and 4 new projects every year with an internal rate of return between 7% to 9%. Total spending on ground-up and redevelopments in 2019 was $183 million and resulted in deliveries of roughly 1,100 sites.

The reason the company's occupancy rates are so high and multi-million dollar acquisitions make sense is the favorable market segment. As we are all aware, we are currently hit by a severe coronavirus. However, I still think the comparison makes sense as the virus is hitting both markets. The markets I am comparing are manufactured homes in Sun's communities and 'other' rental options. The main benefit of living in a manufactured home in a Sun community is a price of $0.80 per sq. ft. and relatively more space. This ends up being a much lower monthly rent rate. Obviously, there are many reasons to live in a city instead of a cheaper manufactured home and this is not supposed to be an article aimed to get you to move into a Sun community. However, the main benefit of Sun Communities is the fact that they offer good housing options in a market that has only gone one way since 2009.

Source: Sun Communities Investor Presentation (February 2020)

Besides the cost of rent, the average cost of a new manufactured home is $78,500. This is more than $200,000 below the average cost of a single-family home at $297,757 according to the company. This allows Sun Communities to reach attractive returns as expansions provide returns of 12% to 14% - internal rate of return.

Another reason why I like the company besides that it offers cheaper housing is the fact that it offers housing, to begin with. In economic times where entire cities are at risk of a full lockdown, the pressure on REITs is high. Millions lose the ability to pay high rent, let alone go out and visit restaurants and stores (even if it were allowed). As a result, the company has outperformed the iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR) and two retail giants since the start of the year as you can see below.

Data by YCharts

With all of this being said, it's time to take a look at the company's financials.

Not Your Typical Cash Cow REIT

Sun Communities is not a stock thas has paid a rapidly rising dividend for decades and is rapidly buying back shares. One question that quickly arises when looking at the company's accelerating sales growth trend is: who's paying?

The answer is both the company and its investors. While this is sentence might confuse because investors basically are the company, let me explain what I mean by that using the graph below.

As you can see, the stock price is not the only thing that accelerated after the recession. The average number of shares outstanding has accelerated from roughly 20 million in 2011 to currently more than 90 million. That's 4.5 times as much. In other words, the fact that dividends paid accelerated from $60 million in 2010 to $276 million in 2019 is not necessarily a good thing as the number of shares has accelerated as well.

Fortunately, shareholders did benefit from the expansion besides receiving massive capital gains. Since 2004, dividends have improved by 1.5% per year. While this is low and 50 basis points below the FED's 2% inflation target, it gets better when looking at the period starting in 2013. Since then, dividend payments (per share) have improved by 2.5% per year. It's still low and I guess most investors who are used to 5% gains per year have stopped reading. However, there is much more to it than just 2.5% higher dividend payments per year.

Source: TIKR.com

One reason I still like the company is its rapidly rising operating cash flow. Since 2011, operating cash flow has accelerated by 25% per year. That's not a typo. In addition to that, management has been able to keep net cash flow flat on a long-term basis.

Source: TIKR.com

Just to give you an example of the company's expansion. In 2019, the company bought real estate assets worth $1.0 billion. This was the main driver of cash from investing, which was down $1.0 billion. Makes sense so far right? Net cash flow in 2019 was down $27 million - which is neglectable. The $1.0 billion was 'covered' by cash from operations worth $476 million and positive cash flows from financing valued at $505 million. Cash from financing activities was positive due to debt issued worth $4.8 billion. However, the company also repaid debts worth $4.4 billion. So, while maintaining healthy cash flows, the company is also taking care of its financial stability.

Debt Is Up, But So Are Assets

It's always good to analyze a company that rapidly expands its business without absolutely demolishing its balance sheet. Sun Communities is one of these companies. As I already showed you, management is getting good returns for its investments thanks to a favorable MH market.

The graph below looks a bit messier than it actually is. What you are looking at below are total liabilities, total assets, total equity (assets minus liabilities) and long-term debt. Almost needless to say, but the start of the expansion is perfectly visible as total assets and liabilities are starting to rise rapidly. However, total equity is rising as well as total assets outperform the company's debt load. Moreover, note that long-term debt has not gone anywhere for more than four years.

Source: TIKR.com

Another chart that accelerated after 2012 is interest coverage. Right now, the company has EBIT valued at more than 2.1x interest expenses. This is another all-time high and proof of conservative debt handling.

Source: TIKR.com

What The Sell-Off Means

While I am writing this, Sun Communities is down roughly 18% year-to-date. This is 300 basis points better than the S&P 500, which is down 21%. For a lot of REITs, the 2020 sell-off means much better dividend yields for new investors or investors who are adding to their positions. Unfortunately, while Sun Communities dividend yield is up, it's still not something to write home about. As you can see below, the dividend yield has inched up to 2.44%. While this is 72 basis points above the S&P 500 yield, it's still more than 40 basis points below the iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR) yield. As you can see, the company has also reduced its payout rate over the past few years to just 58% of operating income. This is because management has used a lot of cash to acquire new sites without damaging its financial stability. Another reason why the yield is still low is the massive stock price outperformance. As I already showed you, the dividend has been increased just slightly in the past. Since 2009, dividend payments per share have increased by roughly 1.5% per year. Meanwhile, the stock price has added more than 28% per year since the 2009 lows. There is absolutely no way the dividend yield can keep up with this, meaning that new investors will 'always' need to be satisfied with a lower yield.

Data by YCharts

This brings me to the last part of this article.

The Final Trade-Off (Takeaway)

I like Sun Communities and I tried adding it to my portfolio last week (week 13). However, the stock went up by almost 9% on Friday and I decided to wait for a better opportunity. The simple reason that I am not chasing any charts during these volatile times to avoid buying a short-term squeeze. Either way, this does not mean I am not trying again to buy the stock.

Sun Communities gives investors the chance to benefit from a rapidly growing market segment aimed at affordable housing with high returns for companies who are willing to invest in their assets and expand their businesses. The company has a healthy balance sheet, rapidly rising operating cash flow and room to increase dividends in the long-term.

Unfortunately, investors are paying a large part of the expansion bull as the share count is rapidly rising as well. Good thing the company's dividends per share are outperforming the rising share count and money is invested wisely. However, on top of this, investors also need to be satisfied with a lower dividend yield. At least for now. You are not getting a juicy 5% or 6% as some of the larger retail or office REITs are paying right now. However, I believe this is the price one has to pay to get the chance to benefit from a rising MH market on a long-term basis.

I also believe that even if the economy were to implode (not a prediction), REITs focussed on affordable housing are the best places to be with regard to income safety. Leisure-related REITs will be, and currently are, the first ones to suffer while holding off on paying rent is the very last thing one does when getting into financial turmoil.

So, all things considered, I will try to buy this stock on dips. I do not know if the market is at a bottom, but I believe it does not hurt slowly buying a stock like Sun Communities roughly 20% below its all-time high.

Whatever you decide to do, make sure to keep a conservative investment approach. Markets are volatile and economic uncertainty is staggering. Make sure to keep enough cash to service and potential costs and start buying slowly.

And more importantly, please stay safe and healthy!

Thank you very much for reading my article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SUI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.