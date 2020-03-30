Dominion Energy: Defensive Utility Company With A 5% Dividend Yield

We initiated a position in Dominion during March 2020 and expect to grow our holdings towards the 3% range of our DGI portfolio.

The company's shares are trading at a discount to fair value while offering a 5% dividend yield.

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have little impact on the company's defensive business model.

Dominion has a well diversified portfolio of energy generation, transmission and storage assets, with a growing share of renewable sources.

In this article, we lay out reasons why we believe Dominion Energy (D) could offer a compelling buying opportunity for defensive, income-seeking investors, currently trading at a discount to fair value by various metrics, including historic P/E ratio and dividend yield curve.

The steady operations of a "boring" utility company might also bring some stability to our Danube Dividends DGI portfolio during these turbulent times, which is why we started to build a position in Dominion at current levels.

A well diversified portfolio of energy assets, with a growing share of renewable sources

Based in Richmond, Virginia, Dominion Energy is an integrated energy company with approximately 31,000 megawatts of electric generation capacity; over 100,000 miles of natural gas transmission, distribution and gathering pipelines; and more than 93,000 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. Dominion also operates one of the nation's largest natural gas storage systems with over 1 trillion cubic feet of capacity.

Source: Q4 2019 Earnings Call

Concerning its electric generation mix, Dominion has a Net Zero Commitment in place, meaning that carbon and methane emissions from its electric and gas operations must be reduced to zero by 2050. The first results can be already observed, wherein coal's share in the overall mix has been reduced to 12% from over 50% in 2005, whereas the share of renewable sources has reached 5%.

Source: Q4 2019 Earnings Call

Solar energy is key to Dominion's clean energy growth, having brought 1,800 megawatts (MW) of solar into operation in nine states since 2013, producing enough energy to power about 450,000 homes at peak output.

Dominion is also expanding its offshore wind presence, marked by its flagship Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project, the largest offshore wind farm in the nation with more than 2,600MW of capacity.

The first phase is expected to begin delivery of renewable energy in 2024, with additional phases coming online in 2025 and 2026. Each 880MW phase is expected to bring more than 70 turbines, all of which will be located more than 27 miles off Virginia Beach. All three phases combined will provide enough energy to serve more than 650,000 customers.

Defensive business model amid the COVID-19 pandemic

In a recent note to investors, Dominion's Management assessed the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on its business model.

Its gas transmission, storage and distribution businesses have limited sensitivity to the pandemic due to long-term operating contracts. For its electric energy segment, the company also provided a sensitivity analysis, estimating a ~1 cent impact of 1% change in sales on 2020E operating EPS. Although it is too early to tell on electric demand trends, management expects a decreasing commercial and industrial load to be offset by an incremental residential load over time, due to people staying at home and working remotely in the current environment.

Source: Investor materials March 27, 2020

20 years of uninterrupted dividends with a conservative forward growth target

Dominion has grown its dividend since 2005, with maintaining it at previous levels for another 5 years before, marking its 20th year of uninterrupted dividend payments this year.

Source: Seeking Alpha

For the past 15 years, dividend growth has averaged 7.2%, surpassing earnings growth and resulting in an elevated payout ratio from 58% in 2005 to 89% in 2019. Dominion's management plans to address this topic in the upcoming years as follows:

We are also affirming our post-2020 guidance of 5-plus percent annual operating EPS growth as well as our dividend per share growth rate of 2.5% per annum - Tom Farrell, President & CEO

Source: Q4 2019 Earnings Call

Dominion looks 14% undervalued while offering a 5% dividend yield

The first valuation metric we like to look at is the company's current forward dividend yield vs. its long term historic average. Dominion's shares currently trade at a ~5.05% forward yield, implying a ~19.80% undervaluation compared to its 5-year average yield of 4.05%.

Source: YCharts

The second valuation metric we use is based on the company's historic price-to-earnings ratio range. Dominion currently trades at a 17.07 blended P/E ratio, implying a 7.73% discount to its 10-year normal P/E ratio of 18.50.

Source: FASTGraphs

The last aspect that we like to look at is Morningstar's DCF-based valuation methodology, currently assigning a $86.00 fair value to Dominion's stock, implying a 15.03% undervaluation.

Between the three valuation methods, we arrive at an average undervaluation estimate of 14%, translating to a fair value of $85.00 per share, or a more than 16% upside from current levels.

By initiating a position, investors can lock in double-digit annual returns going forward to 2022, supported by the company's generous dividend of 5%, annual earnings growth of 5% and a slight P/E multiple expansion returning to historic mean levels.

Source: FASTGraphs

Dominion Energy in the Danube Dividends Portfolio: on our way to a 3% allocation

Overall, we really like Dominion's respectable history of maintaining or growing its dividend for the past 20 years. The 5% yield is above its historical average by a wide margin, implying undervaluation. The investment thesis is supported by analyst firm Morningstar's fair value estimate, along with the company's historic P/E multiple range.

During March 2020, we initiated a small position of 7 shares in Dominion Energy in a dollar cost value of $509, providing ca. $26 in annual forward dividend income at an above 5% yield on cost.

We consider the company to be a long-term cornerstone of our DGI portfolio, would therefore increase our holdings up to $3000, or 3% of our mid-term target portfolio size of $100k, as outlined in our introductory article.

The only reason why we would sell our shares, if management decided to cut the dividend, which we consider highly unlikely given the strong commitment, defensive business model and willingness to reach a more conservative payout ratio over time.

