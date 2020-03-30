Use A Simple Managed Futures Strategy To Hedge Your Portfolio

They reduce overall volatility, and should be a cornerstone piece of your overall strategy.

That's because most investments still correlate to the overall market and to other investments.

The COVID-19 market crash has awoken investors to the need to carry a portfolio that is highly diversified, but also hedged. Diversification has been part of the market lexicon for a long time, but that strategy has become less effective as investments across the board have become highly correlated with one another.

What has gotten far less attention is that portfolio need to be diversified with non-correlated assets, which are less tied to overall market behavior.

We offer one strategy for adding non-correlated assets to your portfolio: managed futures. The time to do it is now.

It’s About Risk

Investors simply do not consider risk closely enough when building portfolios.

Many common investments are highly correlated to the overall market, and to each other. This means that most portfolio move entirely in one direction at one time.

That’s bad because portfolios are not effectively diversified against risk. You want a portfolio where some holdings move up and some move down on any given day, regardless of what the overall market does.

There are not a lot of ways to accurately measure or quantify risk, but we like to use standard deviation. Most securities’ standard deviation over a given period can be determined at many of the popular research sites.

The key to understanding how to use standard deviation is simple. A security goes up and down in price over time. Over the period of time, we can determine its average annual return. We can calculate standard deviation from that data set.Two standard deviations offer a 95% probability range. So if a security has an average annual return of 10% and the SD is 20 over three years, then there is a 95% probability that the security will have a return ranging from -30% and +50%. We take the 10% annual return and subtract 20% twice to find the range to the downside, and add 20% twice to find the range to the upside.

So what you want is a portfolio of companies that have market-correlated risk and standard deviations, and a slew of investments that are not-correlated and will have lower standard deviation. Put all together, the lower standard deviation investments will smooth out standard deviation (aka volatility aka risk) for the entire portfolio.

John V. Lintner wrote the seminal study on using managed futures for this purpose, and presented it in 1983. Here’s the primary conclusions:

“Indeed, the improvements from holding efficiently selected portfoliosof managed accounts or funds are so large – and the correlations between the returns on the futures portfolios and those on the stock and bond portfolios are surprisingly low (sometimes even negative) – that the return/risk trade-offs provided by augmented portfolios consisting partly of funds invested with appropriate groups of futures managers (or funds) combined with funds invested in portfolios of stocks alone (or in mixed portfolios of stocks and bonds), clearly dominate the trade-offs available from portfolios of stocks alone (or from portfolios of stocks and bonds). Moreover, they do so by very considerable margins. The combined portfolios of stocks (or stocks and bonds) after including judicious investments in appropriately selected sub-portfolios of investments in managed futures accounts (or funds) show substantially less risk at every possible level of expected return than portfolios of stock (or stocks and bonds) alone. This is the essence of the “potential role” of managed futures accounts (or funds) as a supplement to stock and bond portfolios suggested in the title of this paper. Finally, all the above conclusions continue to hold when returns are measured in real as well as in nominal terms, and also when returns are adjusted for the risk-free rate on Treasury bills.” [Lintner, pages 105-106]

So what are managed futures? CME Group best describes it:

“Simply put the term Managed futures describes a strategy whereby a professional manager assembles a diversified portfolio of futures contracts. These professional managers are also known as Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAS). The strategies and approaches within managed futures are extremely varied but the one common, unifying characteristic is that these managers trade highly liquid, regulated, exchange-traded instruments and foreign exchange markets. CTAs will often invest in a portfolio of futures contracts consisting of:

Fixed income futures, such as U.S. treasury notes or treasury bonds.

Stock index futures, such as S&P 500 futures or Russell 2000 futures

Commodity futures, such as soybean, crude oil, coffee, sugar and gold futures

Foreign currency futures, such as Euro FX, British pounds and yen

What's the Best Choice?

There are six managed futures ETFs and 37 mutual funds. The ETFs have very low asset bases and low trading volume and so we aren't crazy about any of them.

However, on the mutual fund side, we like GuidePath Managed Futures Strategy Fund (GIFMX) because it reaches into areas nobody would really expect, namely international bonds, and they do it very well.

Here are its holdings (courtesy of GuidePath):

It ranked 12th in standard deviation in the category during the last three months ending 2/29, with a SD of just 2.5. It has a 1.54% yield offsetting its 1.05% expense ratio.We also like it because it lacks that horrible 5.75% sales load that so many of the top funds have. It is actively managed, which it better be, since it's supposed to be managed futures. To that end, of the funds we surveyed, we felt it had the best diversification as far as both stock and bond weightings (courtesy of MutualFunds.com).

It also outperforms its peers significantly and frequently (courtesy of MutualFunds.com) This is all important data because, from a holistic standpoint, we want a fund that is constantly being watched over by managers who can make the right moves at the right time in regards to over market risk. Too many managed futures funds deliver no return at all, or even negative returns over long periods of time.

We don't chase returns anyway, and certainly not with managed futures. We seek a balance between volatility, return, and diversification.

Managed futures are not about chasing return! They are about smoothing out risk. So you must hold these as part of your overall non-correlated asset strategy.You can find a full list here and see what appeals to your specific portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.