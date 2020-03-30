IPO Update: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Aims For $130 Million IPO

ZNTL has multiple impressive collaboration relationships and the IPO appears priced near the top end of the typical range for biopharma firms.

The firm is advancing an ambitious pipeline of treatment candidates for various cancers including breast and solid tumor cancer.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals intends to float its shares this week in a $130 million offering of its common stock.

Quick Take

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) intends to raise $130 million from an IPO of its common stock, according to an amended S-1/A registration statement.

The company is advancing a pipeline of potential drug treatments for breast cancer, solid tumors and other cancers.

ZNTL has two significant collaborations and the IPO is priced at the high end of the typical range for Phase 1 / 2 stage biopharmas with large market opportunities.

The stock may be appropriate for long-term hold life science investors.

Company & Technology

New York, New York-based Zentalis was founded to develop treatment candidates for various cancers including:

Breast cancer

Solid tumors

Blood malignancies

Non small cell lung cancer

Management is headed by President and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Anthony Sun, who has been with the firm since 2014 and was previously an investor at the Perseus-Soros BioPharmaceutical Fund and Aisling Capital.

The firm's lead candidate, ZN-c5, is a treatment candidate for metastatic breast cancer that is being developed in collaboration with Pfizer (PFE) as well as in a monotherapy setting.

Management expects to publish topline data from its Phase 1/2 trial in the second half of 2020.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: S-1

Investors in the firm have invested at least $142 million and include Recurium Equity, Matrix Capital Management, and Viking Global Opportunities.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Grand View Research, the market for breast cancer treatments is expected to reach $38.4 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 10.7% from 2019 to 2025.

Key elements driving this expected growth are increased aging of the population leading to increased incidence of breast cancers, advancements in drug treatment options and delivery modalities.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing breast cancer treatments include:

F. Hoffman-La Roche

Pfizer (PFE)

AstraZeneca (AZN)

Novartis (NVS)

Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMY)

Eli Lilly (LLY)

Management says its lead candidate has been designed to 'overcome limitations of existing hormonal therapies.’

Financial Status

Zentalis’s recent financial results are typical of biopharma IPO candidates in that they feature little revenue and large R&D and G&A expenses associated with its pipeline development efforts.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited PCAOB):

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2019, the company had $67.2 million in cash and $19.1 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

ZNTL intends to sell 7.65 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $17.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $130 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, a negative signal for prospective investors.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $478 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 23.27%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $60.0 million to advance the clinical development of ZN-c5, including to complete our ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of ZN-c5 as a monotherapy and in combination with palbociclib in patients with ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer; approximately $25.0 million to advance the clinical development of ZN-c3, including to complete our ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; approximately $15.0 million to advance the development of ZN-d5 into clinical trials, including to complete our planned Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with AML or B-cell lymphoma; approximately $5.0 million to advance the clinical development of ZN-e4, including to complete the Phase 1 portion of our ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced NSCLC with activating EGFR mutations; and the remainder for the design and development of new product candidates leveraging our Integrated Discovery Engine and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, SVB Leerink and Guggenheim Securities.

Commentary

ZNTL is seeking a larger than average IPO transaction to fund further development of its pipeline.

For its lead candidate for the treatment of ER+/HER2- breast cancer, the drug is currently in Phase 1 / 2 trials with collaborator Pfizer.

The next data readout is expected to be in the second half of 2020, subject to the delaying effects of the Covid19 virus outbreak.

The market opportunity for breast cancer treatments is a large market that is expected to grow due to the aging of the world’s female population.

In addition to the Pfizer collaboration for its lead program, the firm has a collaboration with SciClone for its non-small cell lung cancer program, which is also in Phase 1 / 2 trial stage.

Morgan Stanley is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 0.0% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As to valuation, the IPO has a proposed enterprise value of approximately $478 million, near the top end of the typical range for biopharma IPOs.

Zentalis has an enviable set of collaborations, although no existing investors are participating in the IPO.

The IPO may be worth looking closely at by life science investors.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: April 2, 2020.

