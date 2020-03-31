How Entrepreneurs And Bankers Will Profit From Forgivable CARES Act Loans

All borrowers will be eligible for principal forgiveness to the extent that loan proceeds are used to pay covered expenses within eight weeks after the loan origination date.

On March 27, President Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or “CARES Act,” into law. A cornerstone of this landmark legislation is the “Keeping American Workers Paid and Employed Act,” which authorizes $349 billion of federally-guaranteed Paycheck Protection Program loans to small businesses. The determination of whether an entity is a "small business" will normally be made by reference to existing SBA Small Business Size Standards. For companies that don't fall within an existing classification, the maximum number of employees will be 500.

The extraordinary characteristics of PPP loans include:

All small businesses, including non-profit organizations and self-employed workers, are eligible borrowers.

The typical loan amount will be 2.5 times a borrower’s average fully-loaded monthly payroll costs for the last 12 months, subject to an annual cash compensation limit of $100,000 per employee.

The maximum loan amount will be $10 million per borrower.

The only hard requirements are that the borrower [a] was operating on February 15, 2020, and [b] paid W-2 wages or Form 1099 compensation during the last 12 months.

Loans will be uncollateralized and nonrecourse to individual shareholders, members or partners of a borrower.

There's no need to prove a specific coronavirus impact, but all borrowers must certify that “the uncertainty of current economic conditions makes necessary the loan request to support the ongoing operations of the eligible recipient.”

While loan proceeds can only be used “to retain workers and maintain payroll or make mortgage payments, lease payments and utility payments,” there are no controls on operating revenue or other cash resources.

All borrowers will be eligible for principal forgiveness if and to the extent that loan proceeds are used to pay covered expenses within eight weeks after the loan origination date.

For Federal Income Tax purposes, forgiven amounts will be excluded from gross income.

The first thing a small business owner needs to understand is that the window of opportunity will be very narrow. While the SBA and participating lenders aren’t accepting applications yet, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin has said the SBA expects to have an operational system in place by Friday of this week. Since all PPP loans must be funded by June 30, 2020, small business owners who want to participate will need to pull their documentation together quickly and have all their ducks in a row before meeting with an SBA lender.

The second thing an entrepreneur needs to understand is that the sheer magnitude of the PPP will necessitate a minimal documentation, fast-track approach to loan processing. To put the numbers in perspective, the SBA approved roughly 58,000 loans for a total of $28 billion in financing in FY-2019. In the 89 days from April 3 through June 30, the PPP participants will need to process $349 billion of new loans, roughly 12.5 times the FY-2019 total. In effect, the SBA’s loan processing volume will increase by a factor of 50 for three months and then return to normal. The only way that can happen is with minimal documentation, online applications, and a fast track approach to loan processing and approval. I'll be amazed if the required documentation exceeds basic corporate information and a detailed payroll analysis for the last 12 months.

While loan processing, approval, and funding should be a straightforward process, the loan forgiveness process will be far more detailed and complex, and it will require full documentation of how PPP funds were used. While loan approval decisions should be almost instantaneous, loan forgiveness decisions will take up to 60 days. Any PPP loans that are not forgiven will be amortized over up to 10 years at an interest rate of not more than 4%.

PPP Loan forgiveness will be excluded from the borrower’s gross income, but nothing in the CARES Act suggests that expenses paid with PPP loan proceeds will be non-deductible. I expect the IRS to clarify its position in short order. Still, it appears that PPP borrowers may enjoy a double dip by retaining tax savings from using excluded loan proceeds to pay deductible operating expenses.

For stock market investors, the most important feature of the CARES Act will be the cost reimbursements payable to participating banks by the SBA. The statutory reimbursement percentages are:

5 percent of loans of not more than $350,000;

3 percent of loans of more than $350,000 and less than $2,000,000; and

1 percent for loans of not less than $2 million.

With $349 billion of PPP funding available, I expect total reimbursements of roughly $10 billion to PPP lenders in Q2-20. Since the banking industry as a whole typically earns $60 billion per quarter, the short-term profit impact of $10 billion in high margin PPP loan reimbursements should not be ignored. The related boost in Q2 banking profits has not been integrated into analysts' models.

I don’t follow bank stocks, so I’d feel uncomfortable suggesting specific stocks. That being said, most commercial banks are eligible SBA lenders and think they’ll all earn significant non-recurring profits from facilitating the PPP. Accordingly, I think the easiest way to play the Q2-20 earnings upside will be ETFs like the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE), the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) and the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO). Hopefully, readers will make additional suggestions.

While many can't see a silver lining in the roiling COVID-19 storm clouds, I’m convinced that the PPP provisions of the CARES Act will be a godsend to small business owners and commercial bankers. Banks already are doing their parts and the key for entrepreneurs will be to step up to the plate prepared.

