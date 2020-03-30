Saudi's Full-On Assault On Russia In April Will Force Russian Oil Production Shut-In

From just Russia and the US, we estimate that upwards of 1 to 2 mb/d of production could be permanently lost from this price war.

As European storage gets full, refineries will reduce buying further, and cause pipeline flows to stall. This will force high-cost producers in Russia to shut-in production.

Europe is Russia's biggest oil export market by far, and by our estimate, it could lose ~1 mb/d of exports in April to the Saudis.

The primary battlefield will be in Europe where Saudi has sent a record number of tankers to Egypt.

Saudis are going to go all-out against Russia in April. The primary battlefield will be in Europe where Saudi has sent a record number of tankers to Egypt. Because of the geographical limitations for Saudi to ship crude to Europe, it is easier to unload crude at the south end of the Suez Canal and get re-exported out of Sidi Kerir. Saudis did this last time in June 2018 when President Trump intervened to tell the Saudis to increase oil production.

Source: Kpler, HFI Research Estimate

Now if you look at Russia's crude export market, the biggest market by far is Europe.

Source: Platts

And in early March, we know that Saudi cut its official selling price or OSP to Europe by the largest ever recorded. The discount now effectively puts Saudi crude to Europe at around $10/bbl.

Now with the world seeing the largest global oil demand destruction ever (to the tune of ~26 mb/d according to Goldman), European refineries are reducing throughput as much as possible to prevent product storage from building. But the surplus of Saudi crude to Europe will result in a displacement effect to the tune of ~1 mb/d for Russian oil exports.

Source: Kpler, HFI Research Estimate

Keep in mind that pipeline flows will be the last ones to get reduced as landlocked countries continue to import crude from Russia, but as the waterborne exports get displaced, Russian oil producers will have to start shutting in production.

In addition, with oil prices now going for single digits in Russia (due to inability to export and domestic refineries reducing throughput thanks to coronavirus), high variable cost producers will be forced to shut-in.

The problem with Russia's oil production, however, is that the higher cost barrel producers will likely never return. We have seen estimates range around ~10% of Russia's oil production potentially being shut-in and never to return again. Reservoir damages resulting from shut-in may make the permanent supply loss totaling up to ~500k b/d to ~1 mb/d.

This is similar to the problem we are going to see in the US via stripper wells.

If you look at the total breakdown, approximately ~1.2 mb/d is from stripper wells. Out of that, more than half of the production comes from private E&Ps. Other than the supermajors which have staying power because of access to refineries, public and private E&Ps will have to start contemplating a widespread shut-in as WTI falls below $20/bbl. And in most cases, smaller producers have to sell their oil on the spot market due to lack of scale to make pipeline commitment deals. In the Permian today, for example, spot crude is going for as low as ~$7/bbl already:

And some regions of the US are already in the negative (like Wyoming).

As a result, stripper wells are most vulnerable to a shut-in, and once they are shut-in, the possibility of these production returning is slim to none.

Goldman Sachs published an oil report yesterday titled, "An Industry Game-Changer," and we thought it was one of the best reports it ever published.

One scenario Goldman talked about is the possibility of ~5 mb/d of global production loss due to shut-ins. And these are likely to be permanent supply losses as we described above.

Conclusion

The only way to combat the demand destruction is by having prices go low enough to force shut-ins. But with the Saudis simultaneously targeting European market share to force the Russian producers out, tank-top scenario will likely happen in Europe first forcing Russian oil producers to shut-in.

Once shut-in happens, Russia is likely to permanently lose ~500k b/d to ~1 mb/d of production. The US, in the meanwhile, will likely see the same. The Saudis, if left unchecked (no idea on the geopolitical response from Russia), will force high-cost producers out of the market with this cleanse move.

We are now entering one of the craziest periods in the energy sector. Valuations have gotten so out of hand that we believe this is the final washout. We are now offering a 2-week free trial and if you wish to read our WCTWs this week, please see here.

